PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 and 2022 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

Management's Responsibility To the Shareholders of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company"): Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgements and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and ensuring that all information in the Company's publicly filed information is consistent with the statements. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgement is required. In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the consolidated financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded, and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of consolidated financial statements. The Board of Directors and Audit Committee are composed primarily of Directors who are neither management nor employees of the Company. The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management and external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Board of Directors is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors. MNP LLP is appointed by the shareholders to audit the consolidated financial statements and report directly to them; their report follows. The external auditors have full and free access to, and meet periodically and separately with both the Audit Committee and management to discuss their audit findings. (signed) (signed) Larry Seeley Andrew Gottwald Director Chief Financial Officer - 2 -

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Pasinex Resources Limited: Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and the consolidated statements of loss (income) and comprehensive loss (income), cashflows and changes in equity for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 3(a) in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company reported a net loss during the year ended December 31, 2023 and, as of that date, the Company had a working capital deficiency and a net equity deficit. As stated in Note 3(a), these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 3(a), indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Except for the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report. MNP LLP 50 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Suite 900, Mississauga ON, L5B 3C2 T: 416.626.6000 F: 416.626.8650

Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audits of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control. 50 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Suite 900, Mississauga, Ontario, L5B 3C2 T: 416.626.6000 F: 416.626.8650 MNP.ca

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Isabella Lee. Mississauga, Ontario Chartered Professional Accountants May 31, 2024 Licensed Public Accountants 50 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Suite 900, Mississauga, Ontario, L5B 3C2 T: 416.626.6000 F: 416.626.8650 MNP.ca

Pasinex Resources Limited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 177,278 $ 855,567 Receivables 11,589 48,456 Prepaid expenses and deposits 142,601 247,185 Total current assets 331,468 1,151,208 Non-current assets Equipment 2,529 4,608 Value added tax receivable 6,932 16,445 Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7) 1,859,311 1,893,020 Equity investment in Horzum AS (note 6) 824,420 1,016,855 Total non-current assets 2,693,192 2,930,928 Total assets $ 3,024,660 $ 4,082,136 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8) $ 364,467 $ 715,580 Due to related parties (note 14) 49,682 406,236 Shareholder loans (notes 9 and 14) 2,491,365 2,403,147 Loan payable (note 10) 40,000 40,000 Income taxes payable 31,175 - Total current liabilities 2,976,689 3,564,963 Total liabilities 2,976,689 3,564,963 Shareholders' equity Share capital (note 11) 12,888,506 12,888,506 Reserves 2,157,117 2,157,117 Deficit (10,612,090) (10,302,322) Accumuated other comprehensive loss (4,385,562) (4,226,128) Total shareholders' equity 47,971 517,173 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,024,660 $ 4,082,136 Basis of measurement and going concern (note 3(a)) Subsequent events (note 18) Approved on behalf of the Board: "Larry Seeley" Director "Victor Wells" Director The accompanying notes to the audited annual consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 4 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Equity gain from Horzum AS (note 6) $ 1,797,579 $ 3,928,724 Expenses Exploration costs (note 7) 563,889 1,072,614 General and administrative costs (note 13) 1,486,037 1,390,207 Share-based payments (notes 12 and 14) - 57,000 Total expenses 2,049,926 2,519,821 Other (loss) income Other (loss) income (163,997) 4,230 Interest expense (notes 9, 10 and 14) (138,218) (150,191) Foreign exchange gain 171,472 150,939 Assigned dividend (note 5) 626,476 1,095,289 Loss on net monetary position (515,340) (465,997) Total other (loss) income (19,607) 634,270 Net (loss) income for the year before income tax (271,954) 2,043,173 Provision for income tax Current (37,814) - Net (loss) income for the year (309,768) 2,043,173 Other comprehensive (loss) income Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: Currency translation adjustment (159,434) (164,575) Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year $ (469,202) $ 1,878,598 Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 144,554,371 - basic and diluted 144,554,371 The accompanying notes to the audited annual consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 5 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net (loss) income for the year $ (309,768) $ 2,043,173 Net equity gain from Horzum AS (1,797,579) (3,928,724) Dividend received (note 3(a)) 1,760,901 3,256,282 Adjustments for items not involving cash: Interest accrual (notes 9, 10 and 14) 138,218 150,191 Share-based payments (notes 12 and 14) - 57,000 Foreign exchange (80,199) 266,143 Assigned dividend (626,476) (1,095,289) Loss on net monetary position 515,340 465,997 Depreciation 1,911 2,158 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Due from related parties - 814,897 Prepaid expenses and deposits 90,902 (218,414) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (294,195) 100,853 Due to related parties 5,446 (42,080) Other 41,102 (33,726) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (554,397) 1,838,461 Investing activities Equipment acquisiton (1,823) (2,041) Net cash used in investing activities (1,823) (2,041) Financing activities Cash paid on shareholders loans (note 9) (50,000) (518,107) Payments on loan payable (note 10) - (116,510) Net cash used in financing activities (50,000) (634,617) Net change in cash (606,220) 1,201,803 Effect of foreign currencies on cash (72,069) (446,267) Cash, beginning of year 855,567 100,031 Cash, end of year $ 177,278 $ 855,567 The accompanying notes to the audited annual consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 6 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Accumulated Other Number of Share Comprehensive Shares Capital Reserves Deficit Loss Total (note 11) (note 11) Balance as at December 31, 2021 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,100,117 $ (12,049,182) $ (4,061,553) $ (1,122,112) Impact of hyperinflation adjustment (note 3(o)) - - - (296,313) 296,313 - Balance as at January 1, 2022 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,100,117 $ (12,345,495) $ (3,765,240) $ (1,122,112) Share-based payments (notes 12 and 14) - - 57,000 - - 57,000 Currency translation adjustment - - - - (460,888) (460,888) Net income for the year - - - 2,043,173 - 2,043,173 Balance as at December 31, 2022 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,157,117 $ (10,302,322) $ (4,226,128) $ 517,173 Currency translation adjustment - - - - (159,434) (159,434) Net loss for the year - - - (309,768) - (309,768) Balance as at December 31, 2023 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,157,117 $ (10,612,090) $ (4,385,562) $ 47,971 The accompanying notes to the audited annual consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 7 -