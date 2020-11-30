Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Pasinex Resources Limited    PNX   CA70260R1082

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pasinex Resources : November 30, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

11/30/2020 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pasinex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON - November 30, 2020 - Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The "Company" or "Pasinex") today reports the Company's financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Andrew Gottwald, Chief Financial Officer of Pasinex, commented, "There were positive developments during the quarter at the Company's Turkish joint venture including management changes, the beginning of the development of a fourth adit and the addition of the Mahyalar claim. We are also very pleased to have been able to negotiate an extension on the highly prospective Gunman project option. 2020 has proved to be a challenging year, but the Company is now positioned to drive both of these interests forward in 2021."

Highlights - Third Quarter 2020

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

Financial:

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

-

$

3,298

Equity gain from Horzum AS

$

135,701

$

672,139

Adjusted equity gain from Horzum AS (1)

$

101,173

$

1,688,233

$

246,951

$

1,462,956

Dividend received from investment in Horzum AS

$

-

$

135,701

$

3,298

$

672,139

Consolidated net loss

$

(408,615)

$

(245,251)

$

(1,101,021)

$

(568,710)

Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) (1)

$

(330,985)

$

1,307,281

$

(813,328)

$

222,107

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

$

(0.01)

$

0.00

Cash used in operating activities

$

317,088

$

92,936

$

711,308

$

174,241

Weighted average shares outstanding

144,554,371

144,395,674

144,554,371

144,368,289

Three Months Ended September 30

20202019

Nine Months Ended September 30

20202019

Horzum AS operational data (100% basis):

3,050

9,697

Zinc product mined (wet) tonnes

3,216

14,296

Zinc product sold (wet) tonnes

2,731

1,502

8,376

11,558

Zinc product sold grade

30%

44%

30%

37%

Gross margin (1)

23%

73%

16%

64%

CAD cost per tonne mined (1)

$

322

$

398

$

310

$

306

USD cash cost per pound of zinc mined (1)

$

0.38

$

0.38

$

0.36

$

0.30

  1. Refer to Note 1

Financial and Operational

  • For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, Pasinex incurred a net loss of approximately $0.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, compared with a net loss of approximately $0.25 million and $0.57 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The primary difference in the increase in net loss is a result of having received smaller dividends from Horzum AS during 2020. The decrease in dividends received is partially offset by a reduction in general and administrative costs period over period.

1

  • The adjusted consolidated net loss (see non-GAAP measures) was approximately $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with adjusted consolidated net income of $1.3 million and $0.2 million for the same periods in 2019. The adjusted equity gain (see non-GAAP measures) was approximately $0.1 million and $0.25 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with approximately $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. These non-GAAP measures reflect what the results of the Company would be without the recording of the impairment charges in 2019 and 2020.
  • The operating income in Horzum AS decreased substantially from approximately $4.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, to $0.8 million in the same period in 2020. This decrease in operating income is a result of fewer tonnes having been sold, lower zinc product prices having been realized on sales along with higher per tonne costs of sales in 2020. These factors also resulted in the gross margin (see non-GAAP measures) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, decreasing to 16% from 64% for the same period in 2019.
  • During the quarter, Horzum AS began developing a new fourth adit to access zinc sulphide product, which is expected to contain a grade of between 50% to 60%. By the end of September 2020, approximately 130 metres of the fourth adit had been completed.
  • During the quarter, Horzum AS received an exploration license for the Mahyalar claim, an area located to the east of the Pinargozu mine in the Mahyalar district of Kozan. The claim area is approximately 18 km2 in size and is located in the Pasali Fault zone. The exploration license is valid for seven years. Fieldwork conducted to date has shown elevated zinc levels from rock and soil samples. Exploration, including the collection of further rock, soil samples and geological mapping, will be conducted over the next year.
  • Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company entered into an amending agreement with Cypress and Caliber to extend the deadline for the completion of the minimum exploration expenditures to December 31, 2022. In addition, the deadline to acquire the additional 29% interest has been extended to December 31, 2024.
  • In 2020, the Company received $805,500 from related parties of the Company. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company received an additional $50,000 from those related parties.
    Summary of Pasinex Situation in Turkey
  • Management has continued its contact with senior executives of the Kurmel Group during 2020. During the quarter, the joint venture underwent certain management changes resulting from these continued discussions. Those management changes include the appointment of Pasinex AS employees in the roles of acting Managing Director of Horzum AS and acting Exploration Manager of Horzum AS. Pasinex continues to work toward resolving the financial issues and debts owed by Horzum AS.

2

Note 1

Please note that all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Refer also to the first quarter 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Audited Financial Statements found on SEDAR.com for more information. This news release includes non-GAAP measures, including adjusted equity gain from Horzum AS, adjusted consolidated net income, gross margin, cost per tonne mined and US$ cash cost per pound of zinc mined. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial statements is included in the MD&A.

About Pasinex

Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company that owns 50% of the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine and, under a Direct Shipping Program, sells to zinc smelters/refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Spur high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of mineral exploration and mining project development experience. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.

Visit our web site at www.pasinex.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

"Andrew Gottwald"

Andrew Gottwald

Evan White

Chief Financial Officer

Manager of Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 416.861.9659

Phone: +1 416.906.3498

Email: info@pasinex.com

Email: evan.white@pasinex.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pasinex Resources Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 13:26:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED
08:27aPASINEX RESOURCES : November 30, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Third Quarter 20..
PU
07:59aPASINEX RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
11/27PASINEX RESOURCES : Cypress Development Announces Extension to Nevada Option Agr..
AQ
11/27PASINEX RESOURCES : November 27, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Extension To Nev..
PU
11/27PASINEX RESOURCES : Announces Extension To Nevada Option Agreement
AQ
10/12PASINEX RESOURCES : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10/09PASINEX RESOURCES : October 9, 2020 – Pasinex Announces Second Quarter 202..
PU
10/09PASINEX RESOURCES : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10/01PASINEX RESOURCES : Provides Update on Postponement in Filing of its Second Quar..
AQ
10/01PASINEX RESOURCES : September 30, 2020 – Pasinex Provides Update on Postpo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,03 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net Debt 2019 1,14 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,30x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,25 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pasinex Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Larry Edward Seeley Chairman
Andrew Gottwald Chief Financial Officer
Victor A. Wells Director
Jonathan Challis Independent Director
Joachim Rainer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED-23.08%2
BHP GROUP0.75%133 237
RIO TINTO PLC9.32%109 737
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.26%37 264
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.41.98%27 657
FRESNILLO PLC73.70%10 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ