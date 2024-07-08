PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED) Notice to Reader The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Pasinex Resources Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Unaudited As at As at March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets $ 168,181 $ Cash 177,278 Receivables 20,454 11,589 Prepaid expenses and deposits 138,621 142,601 Total current assets 327,256 331,468 Non-current assets 2,365 Equipment 2,529 Value added tax receivable - 6,932 Exploration and evaluation assets (note 4) 1,893,656 1,859,311 Equity investment in Horzum AS (note 3) 1,379,832 824,420 Total non-current assets 3,275,853 2,693,192 Total assets $ 3,603,109 $ 3,024,660 Shareholders' equity and liabilities Current liabilities $ 364,590 $ Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 5) 364,467 Due to related parties (note 11) 211,009 49,682 Shareholder loans (notes 6 and 11) 2,708,065 2,491,365 Loan payable (note 7) 29,597 40,000 Income taxes payable - 31,175 Total current liabilities 3,313,261 2,976,689 Total liabilities 3,313,261 2,976,689 Shareholders' equity 12,888,506 Share capital (note 8) 12,888,506 Reserves 2,157,117 2,157,117 Deficit (10,326,318) (10,612,090) Accumuated other comprehensive loss (4,429,457) (4,385,562) Total shareholders' equity 289,848 47,971 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,603,109 $ 3,024,660 Basis of measurement and going concern (note 2(c)) Subsequent events (note 13) Approved on behalf of the Board: "Larry Seeley" Director "Victor Wells" Director The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 2 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Equity gain from Horzum AS (note 3(d)) $ 633,478 $ 775,762 Expenses (3,280) Exploration costs (492,731) General and administrative costs (note 10) (317,663) (316,072) Total expenses (320,943) (808,803) Other loss 10,598 Other income 844 Interest expense (note 6) (36,700) (34,443) Foreign exchange gain 155,005 20 Loss on net monetary position (155,666) (128,963) Total other loss (26,763) (162,542) Net income (loss) for the period 285,772 (195,583) Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss: (43,895) Currency translation adjustment 92,473 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the $ 241,877 $ (103,110) period Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 144,554,371 144,554,371 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 3 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities $ 285,772 Net income (loss) for the period $ (195,583) Net equity gain from Horzum AS (633,478) (775,762) Adjustments for items not involving cash: 36,700 Interest accrual (note 6) 34,443 Foreign exchange (152,919) 22,245 Loss on net monetary position 155,666 128,963 Depreciation - 503 Changes in non-cash working capital items: 5,028 Prepaid expenses and deposits 79,283 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,771) (292,331) Due to related parties 161,327 1,218,354 Other (12,521) 371 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (180,196) 220,486 Investing activities - Equipment acquisiton (1,682) Net cash used in investing activities - (1,682) Financing activities 180,000 Cash received from shareholders loans (note 6) - Net cash from financing activities 180,000 - Net change in cash (196) 218,804 Effect of foreign currencies on cash (8,901) (10,434) Cash, beginning of period 177,278 855,567 Cash, end of period $ 168,181 $ 1,063,937 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 4 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Unaudited Accumulated Other Number of Share Comprehensive Shares Capital Reserves Deficit Loss Total (note 8) (note 8) Balance as at December 31, 2022 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,157,117 $ (10,302,322) $ (4,226,128) $ 517,173 Currency translation adjustment - - - - 92,473 92,473 Net income for the period - - - (195,583) - (195,583) Balance as at March 31, 2023 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,157,117 $ (10,497,905) $ (4,133,655) $ 414,063 Balance as at December 31, 2023 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,157,117 $ (10,612,090) $ (4,385,562) $ 47,971 Currency translation adjustment - - - - (43,895) (43,895) Net income for the period - - - 285,772 - 285,772 Balance as at March 31, 2024 144,554,371 $ 12,888,506 $ 2,157,117 $ (10,326,318) $ (4,429,457) $ 289,848 The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements. - 5 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Unaudited 1. Corporate information and nature of operations Pasinex Resources Limited ("Pasinex" or the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated in British Columbia. The Company's shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PSE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "PNX". The head office, principal address and registered and records office of the Company are located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 1P1. Pasinex Resources Limited owns 50% of Horzum Maden Arama ve Isletme Anonim Sirketi ("Horzum AS" or "Joint Venture"), through its 100% owned subsidiary Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi ("Pasinex Arama"). The other 50% owner is Akmetal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Akmetal"), a private Turkish company. Horzum AS holds 100% of the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine. Horzum AS sells directly to zinc smelters and or refiners through commodity brokers from its mine site in Türkiye. The Company also holds a 51% interest, with an option to increase to an 80% interest of a high-grade zinc exploration project, the Gunman Project, located in Nevada. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors on July 8, 2024. The Company has not been materially impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, but uncertainty remains surrounding the conflict and the extent and duration of the impacts that it may have on the Company's ability to operate, on prices for zinc, on logistics and supply chains, on the Company's employees and on global financial markets. 2. Basis of presentation and accounting policies (a) Statement of compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") in effect for the fiscal period beginning January 1, 2024. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical basis and compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's December 31, 2023, audited annual consolidated financial statements. (b) Principles of consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of Pasinex and its subsidiaries from their respective dates of control, as listed below: Location Nature of Operation Interest 2024 2023 Pasinex Arama Türkiye Mineral exploration 100% 100% Pasinex Nevada United States Mineral exploration 100% 100% - 6 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Unaudited 2. Basis of presentation and accounting policies (continued) (b) Principles of consolidation (continued) Pasinex and its subsidiaries are collectively referred to as the "Company". All intercompany transactions, balances and unrealized gains and losses from intercompany transactions have been eliminated upon consolidation. In addition, the Company, through Pasinex Arama, holds a joint venture interest which is equity accounted in the consolidated financial statements, as follows: Location Nature of Operation Interest 2024 2023 Horzum AS Türkiye Mining 50% 50% (c) Basis of measurement and going concern These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss and fair value of stock-based compensations which, are measured at their fair value. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars except where otherwise indicated. In addition, these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting. The application of the going concern concept assumes that the Company will continue in operation for at least the next twelve months and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has a deficit of $10,326,318 (December 31, 2023 - $10,612,090) and has a working capital deficiency position of $2,986,005 (December 31, 2023 - working capital deficiency position of $2,645,221). The Company had a net income of $285,772 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with a net loss of $195,583 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and negative cash flows from operations of $180,196 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with positive cash flows from operations of $220,486 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Horzum AS had a net income of $1,242,428 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with a net income of $1,528,961 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Pasinex Arama received approximately TRY 5.3 million (approximately $0.23 million using the exchange rates on the dates of the various transfers from Horzum AS) in advances and other receivable collections from Horzum AS in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with TRY 17.4 million (approximately $1.2 million using the exchange rates on the dates of the various transfers from Horzum AS) in advanced dividend payments from Horzum AS in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Pasinex Arama transferred USD $80,000 (approximately $107,000 using the exchange rates on the dates of the transfers) to Pasinex Canada in the three months ended March 31, 2024.TRY 12.5 million (approximately $0.9 million using the exchange rates on the dates of the transfers) was transferred to Pasinex Canada by Pasinex Arama in the three months ended March 31, 2023.With the reduction of cash inflows to Canada, partially caused by the decrease in the value of the Turkish Lira against the Canadian Dollar, the Company does not have sufficient cash on hand to fund its ongoing activities for the next 12 months nor does the Company have enough cash on hand to repay all of its outstanding obligations. As at March 31, 2024, Horzum AS has a receivable owing from Akmetal of approximately $35.5 million (see note 3(a)). - 7 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Unaudited 2. Basis of presentation and accounting policies (continued) (c) Basis of measurement and going concern (continued) Legal Actions The Company provided an update on May 29, 2024, of the status of two separate legal actions initiated by Pasinex Arama. In connection with the annual shareholders meeting of Horzum AS, the Joint Venture made two separate judicial applications. The first application was before the Republic of Türkiye Adana 3rd Commercial Court (the "3rd Court") seeking the appointment of an interim management trustee committee (the "Interim Committee") as the term for Horzum AS' board of directors (the "Horzum Board") expired on April 30, 2024. Consequently, Horzum AS became unmanaged due to its inability to appoint the new Horzum Board. The 3rd Court accepted the application and appointed the following persons to the Interim Committee, Prof. Dr. Ömer Korkut (Chairman of the Horzum Board), Ahmet Ferit Savaşçı and Ahmet Yüksel. The 3rd Court further ordered that, inter alia, (a) the Interim Committee is authorized to act solely for the purpose of making the due payments of Horzum AS and the necessary and mandatory payments for Horzum AS' activities; and (b) the validity of all legal transactions (borrowing, promissory note commitment, disposal, etc.) on behalf of Horzum AS requires the signatures of at least two Interim Committee members. The appointment of the Interim Committee is an interim measure until a final decision is made for the appointment of a fully authorized trustee. The second application was before the Republic of Türkiye Adana 2nd Commercial Court (the "2nd Court") seeking the appointment of a trustee to Horzum AS: (a) with sole signing authority to use all the powers of Horzum AS' executives; (b) determine the agenda for subsequent meeting of Horzum AS's shareholders (the "Shareholders"); and (c) convene a meeting of Shareholders to ensure continuation of Horzum AS' activities. The 2nd Court approved the appointment of the trustee HALİL ALUMERT (30529131992) on June 4, 2024. In the interim, Horzum AS' continues to operate normally and without disruption. In addition, a legal action in the 2nd Court is on-going by Horzum AS for the recovery of the debt owed by Akmetal. The objective of the legal action by Pasinex and Horzum AS is to recover the debt owed by Akmetal in either assets or cash and to restructure or eliminate the Joint Venture with Pasinex assuming control of the management of the Joint Venture. Pasinex has engaged the legal services of Denton's Canada LLP in Toronto, Canada and two Canadian partners. Pasinex has also engaged the legal services of HBB Hukuk Burosu in Istanbul, Türkiye and two senior Turkish partners as well as a university legal professor who is the Chair of the Legal Department and founder of OZATA Law & Partners. This legal team has further legal and accounting resources available in both Canada and Türkiye.The legal process is underway and Pasinex remains optimistic that a resolution will result from these legal actions, but assurance of success is not certain. Horzum AS's operations have generated positive operating income in the first three months of 2024, however in the absence of the receipt of additional dividends from Horzum AS, the Company would need to secure funding from either equity financing or additional related party loans to fund its ongoing activities. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to generate either sufficient dividends from Horzum AS or be able to generate funds from other sources. Accordingly, until Akmetal makes significant payments, these conditions represent a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include adjustments to the carrying values of recorded assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. - 8 -

Pasinex Resources Limited Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Unaudited 3. Investment in Horzum AS On January 17, 2013, the Company, through its wholly owned Turkish subsidiary, Pasinex Arama, entered into a joint venture agreement with Türkiye based miner, Akmetal, to explore for zinc and other associated commodities in the region between and around Horzum and Tufanbeyli, Adana Province, Türkiye. A joint venture company was formed, Horzum AS, held 50% by each joint venture partner. Horzum AS is controlled by a board consisting of equal representatives of both Pasinex and Akmetal. In 2013, Horzum AS acquired the Pinargozu mine in Türkiye. The property is located within the Turkish Provinces of Adana and has been in operation since 2016 producing high grade zinc. The investment in Horzum AS is considered a joint venture for accounting purposes and accordingly is accounted for using the equity method. Horzum AS can distribute its profits based on terms under the joint venture agreement, which requires approval from Horzum AS's Board of Directors. The following table shows the change in the value of the Company's 50% investment in Horzum AS. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Opening balance $ 824,420 $ 1,016,855 Equity gain from Horzum AS 633,478 775,762 Foreign exchange loss (78,066) (39,709) Closing balance $ 1,379,832 $ 1,752,908 - 9 -