Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Introduction The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("Interim MD&A") of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Pasinex") for the three months ended March 31, 2024, has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity, and capital resources of the Company since its last annual management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A. This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with section 2.2.1 of Form 51-102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual MD&A, audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, together with the notes thereto, and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Where the Turkish Lira is reported it is referenced as TRY. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the financial information contained in this Interim MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") in effect for the fiscal period beginning January 1, 2024. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical basis and compliance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, the information contained herein is presented as of July 8, 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Description of Business Pasinex Resources Limited ("Pasinex" or the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated in British Columbia. The Company's shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PSE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "PNX". The head office, principal address and registered and records office of the Company are located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 1P1. Pasinex Resources Limited owns 50% of Horzum Maden Arama ve Isletme Anonim Sirketi ("Horzum AS" or "Joint Venture"), through its 100% owned subsidiary Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi ("Pasinex Arama"). The other 50% owner is Akmetal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Akmetal"), a private Turkish company. Horzum AS holds 100% of the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine. Horzum AS sells directly to zinc smelters and or refiners through commodity brokers from its mine site in Türkiye. The Company also holds a 51% interest, with an option to increase to an 80% interest of a high-grade zinc exploration project, the Gunman Project, located in Nevada.

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Selected Quarterly Information

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Selected Quarterly Information Three Months Ended March 31, Financial: 2024 2023 $ 663,478 Equity gain from Horzum AS $ 775,762 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 285,772 $ (195,583) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (180,196) $ 220,486 Weighted average shares outstanding 144,554,371 144,554,371 As at: December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Total assets $ 3,603,109 $ 4,082,136 Total liabilities $ 3,313,261 $ 3,564,963 Total shareholders' equity $ 289,848 $ 517,173 Three Months Ended March 31, Horzum AS operational data (100% basis): 2024 2023 1,503 Zinc product mined (wet) tonnes 2,811 Zinc product sold (wet) tonnes 2,986 2,997 Zinc oxide product average grade sold NA NA Zinc sulphide product average grade sold 49.5% 49.6% Gross margin (1) 37% 58% CAD cost per tonne mined (1) $ 789 $ 491 USD cash cost per pound of zinc mined (1) $ 0.51 $ 0.34 see non-GAAP measures The Company has a 50% joint venture interest in Horzum AS, which is equity accounted. This means in the Pasinex consolidated financial statements: Horzum AS net income is shown on one line in the Statement of Income - Equity gain from Horzum AS.

The investment in Horzum AS is shown on one line on the Statement of Financial Position - Equity investment in Horzum AS. -3-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Highlights Subsequent to the quarter end, Horzum AS initiated two separate legal actions, which resulted in the appointment of an interim committee and an authorized trustee to provide oversight of the management of the Joint Venture. In addition, a legal action is on-going by Horzum AS for the recovery of the debt owed by Akmetal.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, Pasinex recorded net income of approximately $0.3 million, compared with a net loss of approximately $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the net income in 2024 versus the net loss in 2023 was that the Company did not incur exploration costs in 2024.

The operating income in Horzum AS decreased to $1.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $2.1 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was due to higher costs being incurred as a result of inflationary pressures. Gross margin (see non-GAAP measures) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 37% compared with 58% for the same period in 2023.

Horzum AS mined 1,503 tonnes of zinc product during the three months ended March 31, 2024, at the Pinargozu mine, compared with 2,811 tonnes of zinc product for the same period in 2023.

Sales volume was 2,986 tonnes of high-grade zinc sulphide product in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with 2,997 tonnes of high-grade zinc sulphide product for the same period in 2023.

Sales prices per tonne on a USD basis decreased by 2% for zinc sulphide product for the three months ended March 31, 2024, when compared to prices in the same period in 2023. The average USD sales price for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was US$878 per tonne for zinc sulphide product versus US$892 per tonne for zinc sulphide product in the same period in 2023.

The average grade of the high-grade zinc sulphide product sold was 49.5% zinc per tonne for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with 49.6% zinc per tonne for the same period in 2023.

The CAD cost per tonne mined (see non-GAAP measures) increased to $789 per tonne mined for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $491 per tonne mined in the same period in 2023. The USD cash cost per pound of zinc product mined (see non-GAAP measures) increased to US$0.51 per pound mined in the three months ended March 31, 2024, from US$0.34 per pound mined in the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Going Concern The application of the going concern concept assumes that the Company will continue in operation for at least the next twelve months and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has a deficit of $10,326,318 (December 31, 2023 - $10,612,090) and has a working capital deficiency position of $2,986,005 (December 31, 2023 - working capital deficiency position of $2,645,221). The Company had a net income of $285,772 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with a net loss of $195,583 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and negative cash flows from operations of $180,196 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with positive cash flows from operations of $220,486 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Horzum AS had a net income of $1,242,428 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with a net income of $1,528,961 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Pasinex Arama received approximately TRY 5.3 million (approximately $0.23 million using the exchange rates on the dates of the various transfers from Horzum AS) in advances and other receivable collections from Horzum AS in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with TRY 17.4 million (approximately $1.2 million using the exchange rates on the dates of the various transfers from Horzum AS) in advanced dividend payments from Horzum AS in the three months ended March 31, 2023. Pasinex Arama transferred USD $80,000 (approximately $107,000 using the exchange rates on the dates of the transfers) to Pasinex Canada in the three months ended March 31, 2024.TRY 12.5 million (approximately $0.9 million using the exchange rates on the dates of the transfers) was transferred to Pasinex Canada by Pasinex Arama in the three months ended March 31, 2023. With the reduction of cash inflows to Canada, partially caused by the decrease in the value of the Turkish Lira against the Canadian Dollar, the Company does not have sufficient cash on hand to fund its ongoing activities for the next 12 months nor does the Company have enough cash on hand to repay all of its outstanding obligations. As at March 31, 2024, Horzum AS has a receivable owing from Akmetal of approximately $35.5 million Legal Actions The Company provided an update on May 29, 2024, of the status of two separate legal actions initiated by Pasinex Arama. In connection with the annual shareholders meeting of Horzum AS, the Joint Venture made two separate judicial applications. The first application was before the Republic of Türkiye Adana 3rd Commercial Court (the "3rd Court") seeking the appointment of an interim management trustee committee (the "Interim Committee") as the term for Horzum AS' board of directors (the "Horzum Board") expired on April 30, 2024. Consequently, Horzum AS became unmanaged due to its inability to appoint the new Horzum Board. The 3rd Court accepted the application and appointed the following persons to the Interim Committee, Prof. Dr. Ömer Korkut (Chairman of the Horzum Board), Ahmet Ferit Savaşçı and Ahmet Yüksel. The 3rd Court further ordered that, inter alia, (a) the Interim Committee is authorized to act solely for the purpose of making the due payments of Horzum AS and the necessary and mandatory payments for Horzum AS' activities; and (b) the validity of all legal transactions (borrowing, promissory note commitment, disposal, etc.) on behalf of Horzum AS requires the signatures of at least two Interim Committee members. The appointment of the Interim Committee is an interim measure until a final decision is made for the appointment of a fully authorized trustee. The second application was before the Republic of Türkiye Adana 2nd Commercial Court (the "2nd Court") seeking the appointment of a trustee to Horzum AS: (a) with sole signing authority to use all the powers of Horzum AS' executives; determine the agenda for subsequent meeting of Horzum AS's shareholders (the " Shareholders "); and (c) convene a meeting of Shareholders to ensure continuation of Horzum AS' activities. The 2 nd Court approved the appointment of the trustee HALİL ALUMERT (30529131992) on June 4, 2024. -5-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 In the interim, Horzum AS' continues to operate normally and without disruption. In addition, a legal action in the 2nd Court is on-going by Horzum AS for the recovery of the debt owed by Akmetal. The objective of the legal action by Pasinex and Horzum AS is to recover the debt owed by Akmetal in either assets or cash and to restructure or eliminate the Joint Venture with Pasinex assuming control of the management of the Joint Venture. Pasinex has engaged the legal services of Denton's Canada LLP in Toronto, Canada and two Canadian partners. Pasinex has also engaged the legal services of HBB Hukuk Burosu in Istanbul, Türkiye and two senior Turkish partners as well as a university legal professor who is the Chair of the Legal Department and founder of OZATA Law & Partners. This legal team has further legal and accounting resources available in both Canada and Türkiye.The legal process is underway and Pasinex remains optimistic that a resolution will result from these legal actions, but assurance of success is not certain. Horzum AS's operations have generated positive operating income in the first three months of 2024, however in the absence of the receipt of additional dividends from Horzum AS, the Company would need to secure funding from either equity financing or additional related party loans to fund its ongoing activities. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to generate either sufficient dividends from Horzum AS or be able to generate funds from other sources. Accordingly, until Akmetal makes significant payments, these conditions represent a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Review of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 The following is a summary income statement for Pasinex: Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Equity gain from Horzum AS $ 633,478 $ 775,762 Exploration costs (3,280) (492,731) General and administration costs (317,663) (316,072) Other income 10,598 844 Interest expense (36,700) (34,443) Foreign exchange gain 155,005 20 Loss on net monetary position (155,666) (128,963) Net income (loss) $ 285,772 $ (195,583) Equity gain Horzum AS is considered a joint venture for accounting purposes and as such the Company records its share of net income on one line in the income statement. In the fourth quarter of 2018 an impairment of the Akmetal receivable was recorded. Since the joint venture is equity accounted and because the impairment was so large, the equity loss was capped in the fourth quarter of 2018 so that the investment would not be below zero. The unrecognized loss was applied against equity gains beginning in 2019, and in the fourth quarter of 2022, Horzum AS had recognized all of the equity losses recorded in prior years. Further details on the results of Horzum AS follow below - Review of Horzum AS. -6-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Exploration Costs Exploration costs represent expenditures incurred at the Gunman Project. For further details on the exploration program at the Gunman Project see - Liquidity and Financial Position - Commitments - Gunman Project. General and administration costs Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Consulting fees $ 59,756 $ 70,990 Investor relations - 5,573 Management fees and salaries 62,775 65,700 Director fees 24,000 24,000 Office and general 1,945 663 Professional fees 98,317 64,697 Transfer agent and regulatory fees 9,112 3,866 Travel and meals 61,758 80,080 Other - 503 Total general and adminstrative costs $ 317,663 $ 316,072 The largest increase year over year was in professional fees. The majority of the professional fees increase was related to an increase in legal fees incurred in Türkiye but also included increases in audit and tax services. Other costs remained mainly consistent year over year. Interest Expense Interest expense increased slightly year over year as the shareholder loan balances increased marginally in the first quarter of 2024. Loss on net monetary position Due to various qualitative factors and developments with respect to the economic environment in Türkiye during 2022, including, but not limited to, the acceleration of multiple local inflation indices, the three-year cumulative inflation rate of the Turkish Statistical Institute exceeded 100% in March 2022 and the significant devaluation of the Turkish Lira, Türkiye was designated a hyper-inflationary economy in the second quarter of 2022 for accounting purposes. Accordingly, IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies, was applied to the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as the Company's Turkish wholly owned subsidiary, Pasinex Arama, uses the Turkish Lira as its functional currency. As a result, the Company recorded a loss on net monetary position of $155,666 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $128,963 for the same period in 2023, which relates to the revaluation of Pasinex Arama's share capital. -7-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Review of Horzum AS Key Performance Indicators (shown on a 100% basis) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Tonnes mined (wet) 1,503 2,811 Tonnes sold (wet): 2,986 Zinc sulphide product 2,997 Average grades for tonnes sold: 49.5% Zinc sulphide product 49.6% CAD cost per tonne mined (1) $ 789 $ 491 USD cash cost per pound of zinc product mined (1) $ 0.51 $ 0.34 See non-GAAP measures Operating results Horzum AS mined 46% fewer tonnes in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023. Sales in the first quarter of 2024 included sales of zinc sulphide product mined in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales going forward in 2024 will be lower than in 2023 given the anticipated lower mining rate in 2024. The average grade of the zinc sulphide product sold was unchanged year over year. The lower number of tonnes mined was also the primary reason for the 60% increase in the cost per tonne mined for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023. The USD cash cost per pound of zinc product mined increased by 50% year over year. Continued increases in the prices of supplies and services were experienced in 2024, which also contributed to the cost per tonne mined and cost per pound of zinc product mined metrics. -8-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Discussion dated: July 8, 2024 Financial results Below are the statements of operation for Horzum AS for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Statement of Operations Three Months Ended (100% basis - Canadian dollars) March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 3,610,140 $ 3,604,517 Cost of sales (2,112,286) (1,429,427) Selling, marketing and other distibution (97,211) (89,582) Operating income 1,400,643 2,085,508 Impairment of Akmetal receivable (3,216,642) (1,581,210) General and administrative expenses (62,309) (49,891) Foreign exchange gain 3,156,089 1,275,212 Finance expense (16,660) (50,995) Deferred tax expense (84,249) (84,724) Gain on net monetary position 395,307 377,753 Current income tax expense (329,751) (442,692) Net income $ 1,242,428 $ 1,528,961 -9-