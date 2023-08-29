Pasinex Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Turkey and Nevada. It owns 50% of Horzum Maden Arama ve Isletme Anonim Sirketi (Horzum AS) which holds the producing Pinargozu high grade zinc mine, through its 100% owned subsidiary Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi (Pasinex Arama). It projects include Pinargozu Zinc Mine, Gunman and Akkaya. The Pinargozu zinc mine is situated approximately 28 kilometers (kms) north of Kozan, Turkey in the eastern part of the Taurus Mountain range. The Gunman Project (Gunman) is centered on a high-grade zinc concentration near the Bald Mountain gold mine and about 90-minute drive south of Elko in White Pine County of eastern Nevada. The Akkaya property is located about 1.5 kilometers north of the Pinargozu Mine on the Horzum Zinc Trend (HZT), a known northeast trending zinc mineralized belt of carbonate-dominated sedimentary rocks in Adana.