PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2023
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Notice to Reader
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Pasinex Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
As at
As at
June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets
Current Assets
$
819,866
$
Cash
855,567
Receivables
13,112
48,456
Due from related parties
641,367
-
Prepaid expenses and deposits
153,089
247,185
Total current assets
1,627,434
1,151,208
Non-current assets
3,808
Equipment
4,608
Value added tax receivable
15,885
16,445
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)
1,860,795
1,893,020
Equity investment in Horzum AS (note 4)
449,738
1,016,855
Total non-current assets
2,330,226
2,930,928
Total assets
$
3,957,660
$
4,082,136
Shareholders' equityand liabilities
Current liabilities
$
392,884
$
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)
715,580
Due to related parties (notes 3 and 13)
12,898
406,236
Shareholder loans (notes 7 and 13)
2,421,695
2,403,147
Loan payable (note 8)
40,000
40,000
Total current liabilities
2,867,477
3,564,963
Total liabilities
2,867,477
3,564,963
Shareholders' equity
12,888,506
Share capital (note 9)
12,888,506
Reserves
2,157,117
2,157,117
Deficit
(9,390,788)
(10,302,322)
Accumuated other comprehensive loss
(4,564,652)
(4,226,128)
Total shareholders' equity
1,090,183
517,173
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,957,660
$
4,082,136
Basis of measurement and going concern (note 2(c))
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Larry Seeley"
Director
"Victor Wells"
Director
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Pasinex Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Equity gain from Horzum AS (note 4)
$
821,044
$
- $
1,596,806
$
-
Expenses
(46,995)
(539,726)
Exploration costs
(285,618)
(370,723)
General and administrative costs (note 12)
(379,530)
(301,381)
(695,602)
(550,294)
Share-based payments (notes 10 and 13)
-
-
-
(57,000)
Total expenses
(426,525)
(586,999)
(1,235,328)
(978,017)
Other income (loss)
1,536
2,380
Other income
316
621
Interest expense (note 7)
(34,105)
(38,876)
(68,548)
(77,325)
Foreign exchange gain
37,186
54,537
37,206
45,723
Dividend income
779,128
-
779,128
4,072,320
Loss on net monetary position
(71,147)
(319,323)
(200,110)
(319,323)
Total other income (loss)
712,598
(303,346)
550,056
3,722,016
Net income (loss) for the period
1,107,117
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
Currency translation adjustment
(430,997)
(890,345)
911,534
2,743,999
98,883
(338,524)
(250,762)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
676,120
$
(791,462)
$
573,010
$
2,493,237
Net income (loss) per share
- basic and diluted (note 11)
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
$
0.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- basic and diluted (note 11)
144,554,371
144,554,371
144,554,371
144,554,371
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Pasinex Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
Operating activities
$
911,534
Net (loss) income for the period
$
2,743,999
Net equity gain from Horzum AS
(1,596,806)
-
Dividend and other receivables received (note 3)
1,539,434
3,401,084
Adjustments for items not involving cash:
68,548
Interest accrual (note 7)
77,325
Share-based payments (notes 10 and 13)
-
57,000
Foreign exchange
(94,240)
(26,814)
Loss on net monetary position
200,110
319,323
Depreciation
917
888
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
83,342
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(18,675)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(313,822)
17,559
Due to related parties
(31,338)
(401,767)
Due from related parties
(625,661)
-
Dividend receivable
-
(4,072,320)
Other
29,799
(14,264)
Net cash provided by operating activities
171,817
2,083,338
Investing activities
(1,823)
Equipment acquisiton
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,823)
-
Financing activities
(50,000)
Cash paid on shareholders loans (note 7)
(129,688)
Net cash used in financing activities
(50,000)
(129,688)
Net change in cash
119,994
1,953,650
Effect of foreign currencies on cash
(155,695)
(23,810)
Cash, beginning of period
855,567
100,031
Cash, end of period
$
819,866
$
2,029,871
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Pasinex Resources Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Unaudited
Accumulated
Other
Number of
Share
Comprehensive
Shares
Capital
Reserves
Deficit
Loss
Total
(note 8)
(note 8)
Balance as at December 31, 2021
144,554,371
$
12,888,506
$
2,100,117
$
(12,049,182)
$
(4,061,553)
$
(1,122,112)
Impact of hyperinflation adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(296,313)
-
296,313
-
Balance as at January 1, 2022
144,554,371
$
12,888,506
$
2,100,117
$
(12,345,495)
$
(3,765,240)
$
(1,122,112)
Share-based payments (note 10 and 13)
-
-
57,000
-
-
57,000
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(547,075)
(547,075)
Net income for the period
-
-
-
2,743,999
-
2,743,999
Balance as at June 30, 2022
144,554,371
$
12,888,506
$
2,157,117
$
(9,601,496)
$
(4,312,315)
$
1,131,812
Balance as at December 31, 2022
144,554,371
$
12,888,506
$
2,157,117
$
(10,302,322)
$
(4,226,128)
$
517,173
Currency translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(338,524)
(338,524)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
911,534
-
911,534
Balance as at June 30, 2023
144,554,371
$
12,888,506
$
2,157,117
$
(9,390,788)
$
(4,564,652)
$
1,090,183
The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
