PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2023

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Notice to Reader

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Pasinex Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

As at

As at

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets

Current Assets

$

819,866

$

Cash

855,567

Receivables

13,112

48,456

Due from related parties

641,367

-

Prepaid expenses and deposits

153,089

247,185

Total current assets

1,627,434

1,151,208

Non-current assets

3,808

Equipment

4,608

Value added tax receivable

15,885

16,445

Exploration and evaluation assets (note 5)

1,860,795

1,893,020

Equity investment in Horzum AS (note 4)

449,738

1,016,855

Total non-current assets

2,330,226

2,930,928

Total assets

$

3,957,660

$

4,082,136

Shareholders' equityand liabilities

Current liabilities

$

392,884

$

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 6)

715,580

Due to related parties (notes 3 and 13)

12,898

406,236

Shareholder loans (notes 7 and 13)

2,421,695

2,403,147

Loan payable (note 8)

40,000

40,000

Total current liabilities

2,867,477

3,564,963

Total liabilities

2,867,477

3,564,963

Shareholders' equity

12,888,506

Share capital (note 9)

12,888,506

Reserves

2,157,117

2,157,117

Deficit

(9,390,788)

(10,302,322)

Accumuated other comprehensive loss

(4,564,652)

(4,226,128)

Total shareholders' equity

1,090,183

517,173

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,957,660

$

4,082,136

Basis of measurement and going concern (note 2(c))

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Larry Seeley"

Director

"Victor Wells"

Director

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Pasinex Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Equity gain from Horzum AS (note 4)

$

821,044

$

- $

1,596,806

$

-

Expenses

(46,995)

(539,726)

Exploration costs

(285,618)

(370,723)

General and administrative costs (note 12)

(379,530)

(301,381)

(695,602)

(550,294)

Share-based payments (notes 10 and 13)

-

-

-

(57,000)

Total expenses

(426,525)

(586,999)

(1,235,328)

(978,017)

Other income (loss)

1,536

2,380

Other income

316

621

Interest expense (note 7)

(34,105)

(38,876)

(68,548)

(77,325)

Foreign exchange gain

37,186

54,537

37,206

45,723

Dividend income

779,128

-

779,128

4,072,320

Loss on net monetary position

(71,147)

(319,323)

(200,110)

(319,323)

Total other income (loss)

712,598

(303,346)

550,056

3,722,016

Net income (loss) for the period

1,107,117

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:

Currency translation adjustment

(430,997)

(890,345)

911,534

2,743,999

98,883

(338,524)

(250,762)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

676,120

$

(791,462)

$

573,010

$

2,493,237

Net income (loss) per share

- basic and diluted (note 11)

$

0.01

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

$

0.02

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

- basic and diluted (note 11)

144,554,371

144,554,371

144,554,371

144,554,371

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Pasinex Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

Operating activities

$

911,534

Net (loss) income for the period

$

2,743,999

Net equity gain from Horzum AS

(1,596,806)

-

Dividend and other receivables received (note 3)

1,539,434

3,401,084

Adjustments for items not involving cash:

68,548

Interest accrual (note 7)

77,325

Share-based payments (notes 10 and 13)

-

57,000

Foreign exchange

(94,240)

(26,814)

Loss on net monetary position

200,110

319,323

Depreciation

917

888

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

83,342

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(18,675)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(313,822)

17,559

Due to related parties

(31,338)

(401,767)

Due from related parties

(625,661)

-

Dividend receivable

-

(4,072,320)

Other

29,799

(14,264)

Net cash provided by operating activities

171,817

2,083,338

Investing activities

(1,823)

Equipment acquisiton

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,823)

-

Financing activities

(50,000)

Cash paid on shareholders loans (note 7)

(129,688)

Net cash used in financing activities

(50,000)

(129,688)

Net change in cash

119,994

1,953,650

Effect of foreign currencies on cash

(155,695)

(23,810)

Cash, beginning of period

855,567

100,031

Cash, end of period

$

819,866

$

2,029,871

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

Pasinex Resources Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Unaudited

Accumulated

Other

Number of

Share

Comprehensive

Shares

Capital

Reserves

Deficit

Loss

Total

(note 8)

(note 8)

Balance as at December 31, 2021

144,554,371

$

12,888,506

$

2,100,117

$

(12,049,182)

$

(4,061,553)

$

(1,122,112)

Impact of hyperinflation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

(296,313)

-

296,313

-

Balance as at January 1, 2022

144,554,371

$

12,888,506

$

2,100,117

$

(12,345,495)

$

(3,765,240)

$

(1,122,112)

Share-based payments (note 10 and 13)

-

-

57,000

-

-

57,000

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(547,075)

(547,075)

Net income for the period

-

-

-

2,743,999

-

2,743,999

Balance as at June 30, 2022

144,554,371

$

12,888,506

$

2,157,117

$

(9,601,496)

$

(4,312,315)

$

1,131,812

Balance as at December 31, 2022

144,554,371

$

12,888,506

$

2,157,117

$

(10,302,322)

$

(4,226,128)

$

517,173

Currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(338,524)

(338,524)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

911,534

-

911,534

Balance as at June 30, 2023

144,554,371

$

12,888,506

$

2,157,117

$

(9,390,788)

$

(4,564,652)

$

1,090,183

The accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.

