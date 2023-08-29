Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Discussion dated: August 29, 2023 Introduction The following interim Management Discussion & Analysis ("Interim MD&A") of Pasinex Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Pasinex") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity, and capital resources of the Company since its last annual management discussion & analysis, being the Management Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non- material events since the date of the Annual MD&A. This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with section 2.2.1 of Form 51-102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual MD&A, audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, together with the notes thereto, and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Where the Turkish Lira is reported it is referenced as TRY. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the financial information contained in this Interim MD&A have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") in effect for the fiscal period beginning January 1, 2023. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical basis and compliance with IFRS applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, the information contained herein is presented as of August 29, 2023, unless otherwise indicated. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in or would reasonably be expected to result in a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Company and its operations can be obtained from the Secretary of the Company or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this Interim MD&A constitute forward-looking statements; as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations and assumptions regarding the growth, results of operations, performances and business prospects and opportunities of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "intend", "will", "project", "could", "believe", "predict", "potential", "should" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those anticipated, discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this Interim MD&A should be considered carefully and investors should not place undue reliance on them as the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this Interim MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: (i) general business and -1-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Discussion dated: August 29, 2023 Description of Business Pasinex Resources Limited ("Pasinex" or the "Company") is a publicly listed company incorporated in British Columbia. The Company's shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "PSE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "PNX". The head office, principal address and registered and records office of the Company are located at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5C 1P1. Pasinex Resources Limited owns 50% of Horzum Maden Arama ve Isletme Anonim Sirketi ("Horzum AS" or "Joint Venture"), through its 100% owned subsidiary Pasinex Arama ve Madencilik Anonim Sirketi ("Pasinex Arama"). The other 50% owner is Akmetal Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Akmetal"), a private Turkish company. Horzum AS holds 100% of the producing Pinargozu high-grade zinc mine. Horzum AS sells directly to zinc smelters and or refiners through commodity brokers from its mine site in Türkiye. The Company also holds a 51% interest, with an option to increase to an 80% interest of a high-grade zinc exploration project, the Gunman Project, located in Nevada.

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Discussion dated: August 29, 2023 Selected Quarterly Information Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Financial: 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ 821,044 $ 1,596,806 Equity gain from Horzum AS $ - $ - Dividend income from Horzum AS $ 779,128 $ - $ 779,128 $ 4,072,320 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 1,107,117 $ (890,345) $ 911,534 $ 2,743,999 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ 0.02 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (48,669) $ 1,313,517 $ 171,817 $ 2,083,338 Weighted average shares outstanding 144,554,371 144,554,371 144,554,371 144,554,371 As at: June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Total assets $ 3,957,660 $ 4,082,136 Total liabilities $ 2,867,477 $ 3,564,963 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,090,183 $ 517,173 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Horzum AS operational data (100% basis): 2023 2022 2023 2022 1,954 4,765 Zinc product mined (wet) tonnes 3,264 7,804 Zinc product sold (wet) tonnes 2,993 3,155 5,990 6,119 Zinc oxide product average grade sold NA 41.6% NA 37.8% Zinc sulphide product average grade sold 48.4% 49.5% 47.8% 50.9% Gross margin (1) 53% 82% 56% 78% CAD cost per tonne mined (1) $ 496 $ 413 $ 493 $ 358 USD cash cost per pound of zinc mined (1) $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 see non-GAAP measures The Company has a 50% joint venture interest in Horzum AS, which is equity accounted. This means in the Pasinex consolidated financial statements: Horzum AS net income is shown on one line in the Statement of Income - Equity gain from Horzum AS.

The investment in Horzum AS is shown on one line on the Statement of Financial Position - Equity investment in Horzum AS. -3-

Pasinex Resources Limited Management's Discussion & Analysis For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Discussion dated: August 29, 2023 Highlights For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, Pasinex recorded net income of approximately $1.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively, compared with a net loss of approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a net income of approximately $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in the net income in 2023 versus 2022 was that dividend income was considerably higher in 2022 than in 2023. Also, higher general and administration costs and higher exploration costs contributed to the decrease in 2023.

The operating income in Horzum AS decreased to $1.6 million and $3.6 million, in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, from $4.8 million and $8.1 million for the same periods in 2022. The decreases were due to lower revenue as sales prices and the number of tonnes sold declined in 2023 compared with 2022 and costs were higher due to inflationary pressures. Gross margin (see non-GAAP measures) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, were 53% and 56%, respectively, compared with 82% and 78% for the same periods in 2022.

Horzum AS mined 1,954 tonnes and 4,765 tonnes of zinc product during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, at the Pinargozu mine, compared with 3,264 tonnes and 7,804 tonnes of zinc product for the same periods in 2022. Mine production was negatively impacted by a temporary halt in activity at the Pinargozu mine to ensure the safety and well-being of the Joint Venture's employees, after the tragic earthquakes in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2023. Second quarter production in 2023 was negatively impacted by the ingress of rainwater that rendered some of the deeper areas below the 541-metre level inaccessible.

Sales volumes were 2,993 tonnes and 5,990 tonnes of high-grade zinc sulphide product in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, compared with 3,041 tonnes and 5,571 tonnes of high-grade zinc sulphide product for the same periods in 2022. Sales in 2022 also included 493 tonnes of oxide product and 55 tonnes of lead product.

Sales prices per tonne on a USD basis decreased by 47.9% for zinc sulphide product for the six months ended June 30, 2023, when compared to prices in the same period in 2022. The average USD sales prices for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were US$704 per tonne for zinc sulphide product versus US$1,353 per tonne for zinc sulphide product in the same period in 2022. Sales prices were lower due to lower worldwide sales prices and a lower average grade of product sold.

The average grade of the high-grade zinc sulphide product sold was 47.8% zinc per tonne for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with 50.9% zinc per tonne for the same period in 2022.

The CAD cost per tonne mined (see non-GAAP measures) increased to $493 per tonne mined for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared with $358 per tonne mined in the same period in 2022. The USD cash cost per pound of zinc product mined (see non-GAAP measures) increased to US$0.36 per pound in the six months ended June 30, 2023, from US$0.27 per pound for the same period in 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at an Ordinary General Assembly Meeting, Horzum AS declared and approved a dividend, a legal reserve distribution and approved advance dividend distributions totalling approximately TRY 81.0 million (approximately $5.5 million using the exchange rate on the date the dividend, the legal reserves distribution and the advanced dividend distributions were declared and approved). Pasinex Arama will be entitled to receive up to approximately TRY 57.0 million (approximately $3.9 million using the exchange rate on the date the dividend, the legal reserves distribution and the advanced dividend distributions were declared).