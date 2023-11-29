By Chris Wack

Pasithea Therapeutics received positive written responses to questions submitted for a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the clinical development plan for PAS-004, a potential treatment for rare tumors.

The FDA's positive feedback and guidance include a recommendation to begin dosing in patients who will benefit from treatment rather than in healthy volunteers.

PAS-004 was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 in November 2020.

Pasithea said it is on track to submit an application for studying PAS-004 in clinical trials in the current quarter.

After FDA acceptance of the application, the biotechnology company plans to begin testing PAS-004 in a first-in-human Phase 1 dose escalation trial in advanced solid tumor patients with RAS, RAF and NF1 mutations including KRAS, NRAS, BRAF and NF1 mutations as early as the first quarter of 2024.

