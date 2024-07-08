The mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway is a chain of proteins that are essential for cell function by regulating cellular transcription, proliferation, survival and other functions.

When abnormally activated, the MAPK pathway is critical for the formation and progression of tumors, fibrosis and other diseases.

Alterations in RAS or RAF have been described in many cancers, including melanoma and colorectal where MEK inhibitors are approved

NF1 arises from mutations in the NF1 gene, which encodes for neurofibromin, a key negative regulator of MAPK Pathway by inactivating RAS

Other genetic syndromes due to MAPK activation (Rasopathies)