MEKi Focused Pipeline

Program

Drug

Indication

Target

modality

PAS-004

Macrocyclic

Neurofibromatosis

MEK 1/2

Type 1 (NF1) and

Small molecule

solid tumors

PAS-003

Monoclonal

Amyotrophic

α5β1

Lateral Sclerosis

antibody

Integrin

(ALS)

PAS-001

Small molecule

Schizophrenia

C4A

Target ID /

Lead

IND

Phase I

Validation

Selection

Enabling

FIH Phase 1 trial initiated Q1 2024

Milestones

Interim data 2H 2024

Partnership opportunity

Partnership opportunity

2

PAS-004

Next Generation MEK Inhibitor for The Treatment of Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) and Solid Tumors

3

The MAPK Pathway activation is causal in Cancer and NF1/Rasopathies

block phosphorylation of ERK

The mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway is a chain of proteins that are essential for cell function by regulating cellular transcription, proliferation, survival and other functions.

When abnormally activated, the MAPK pathway is critical for the formation and progression of tumors, fibrosis and other diseases.

Alterations in RAS or RAF have been described in many cancers, including melanoma and colorectal where MEK inhibitors are approved

NF1 arises from mutations in the NF1 gene, which encodes for neurofibromin, a key negative regulator of MAPK Pathway by inactivating RAS

Other genetic syndromes due to MAPK activation (Rasopathies)

4

MEK inhibitors (MEKi) modulates ETS2 pathway

  • ETS2 gene is a central regulator of human inflammatory macrophages
  • MEKi as a class are the strongest known ETS2 inhibitors
  • MEKi modulation provides potent anti-inflammatory activity, phenocopying ETS2 knock-out, modulating multiple cytokines

NF1 - PN: Large unmet medical need, only approved treatment is suboptimal MEK inhibitor Selumetinib

Skeletal abnormalities

Lisch Nodules

Cardiovascular Malformations

Breast Cancer

An autosomal dominant genetic disorder

Affects approximately one in 3,000 newborns worldwide with ~100,000 patients living in U.S. with NF1

Pheochromocytomas

Skin involvement

Renal Artery Stenosis

Neuroendocrine Tumor GIST

30-50% of NF1 patients develop plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). Majority (>95%) develop cutaneous neurofibromas (NF1- CN)

PNS Tumors

Plexiform Neurofibromas

Malignant Peripheral nerve sheath tumor

Symptoms

PNs are benign peripheral nerve sheath tumors that can cause severe complications, including disfigurement, pain, motor dysfunction, and neurological impairment and have malignant transformation potential.

CNs present with great diversity and frequency and can cause disfigurement and quality of life challenges

Surgical resection is challenging

  1. Café-au-laitspots, Freckles in the axilla or groin
  2. Eye involvement: Lisch nodules on the iris, Optic glioma
  3. Siezures, headaches, brain tumors, learning difficulties
  4. Scoliosis, Pseudoarthritis, Bone Deformities
  5. Digestive issues: diarrhea, constipation, vomiting
  6. Cutaneous neurofibroma

MEK inhibitor Selumetinib is the only FDA approved agent for NF1-PN treatment and only in pediatric population.

6

NF1 Tumor Conditions

  • Neurofibromas are noncancerous (benign) tumors that are derived from Schwann cell lineage
  • Can undergo malignant transformation

Cutaneous Neurofibromas

Plexiform Neurofibromas

Where and how to improve on Selumetinib limitations

Next generation MEK inhibitor PAS-004 aims to achieve ORR in wider population >>50%, deeper responses including complete responses, less frequent dosing, no fasting requirement and limited DDI

  • Selumetinib has Suboptimal efficacy
    • Most patients do not respond, and they achieve limited partial response
    • ORR is 44% under BICR and average depth of response is only 27%
    • Probably linked to limited pERK inhibition and plateau effect seen in cellular activity (Selumetinib was not active enough in cancer indications to get approved)
  • Selumetinib takes a long time to generate response
    • Duration of treatment response is quite long (7.2 months)
    • ~50% patients discontinue after 1 year because patients respond slowly or hard compliance to adhere
  • Selumetinib has poor tolerability and compliance
    • Selumetinib requires BID (2x/day) dosing which leads to poor compliance
    • Selumetinib has a food effect (requires fasting for 2 hrs before and 1 hr after dosing, major hurdle for pediatrics)
    • Selumetinib has a poor AE profile where patients can experience a negative gastro effect or rash

8

PAS-004 Target Product Profile: Unique Macrocycle Structure position as "Sweet Spot" among MEK Inhibitors for NF1 treatment

Sustained suppression of phospho-ERK

  • Long Half Life (approved drugs in NF1 have short half life in human, less then 7.5 hours)
  • May lead to better efficacy in NF1 disease

Improved risk-benefit profile

PK Profile

Tolerability

Macrocyclic molecules are more rigid with possible less "off target" side-

PAS-004 =

effects vs MEK inhibitors with additional interactions

Expected 90% pERK reduction at NOAEL dose

Sweet

Improved patient compliance due to 1x a day or less dosing

Spot

Improved PK/PD

Potency

Possible to avoid fasting via 1x a day dosing or less

96% oral bioavailability seen in preclinical models

High solubility seen in ADME studies

Better combinability

Superior properties may support better combination

9

Approved MEK Inhibitors

Typical liabilities associated with approved MEK Inhibitors:

  • High toxicity limits Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) & efficacy
  • Toxicity and PK profile limits use in combination therapies

Drug

Company

Development

Tumor Type

Key Properties

Liabilities

Approach

Selumetinib

Short Half-Life

Dose limiting side effects

Monotherapy

Lack of efficacy at MTD in failed oncology

AstraZeneca

Neurofibroma (NF-1)

BID dosing

(Koselugo)

(pediatric)

trials

High Cmax/trough Ratio

Requires fasting before and after dosing

Trametinib

Melanoma, NSCLC,

Long Half-life

Dose limiting side effects

Novartis

+ B-Raf inhibitors

Thyroid cancer, BRAF

(Mekinist)

High Potency

Discontinued in NF1

V600E

Cobimetinib

Genentech

+ B-Raf inhibitors

Melanoma

Long Half-Life

Dose limiting side effects

(Cotellic)

Discontinued in NF1

Binimetinib

Pfizer

Short Half-life

+ B-Raf inhibitors

Melanoma

BID dosing

Dose limiting side effects

(Mektovi)

High Cmax/trough Ratio

10

