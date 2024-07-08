Corporate Overview
July 2024
1
MEKi Focused Pipeline
Program
Drug
Indication
Target
modality
PAS-004
Macrocyclic
Neurofibromatosis
MEK 1/2
Type 1 (NF1) and
Small molecule
solid tumors
PAS-003
Monoclonal
Amyotrophic
α5β1
Lateral Sclerosis
antibody
Integrin
(ALS)
PAS-001
Small molecule
Schizophrenia
C4A
Target ID /
Lead
IND
Phase I
Validation
Selection
Enabling
FIH Phase 1 trial initiated Q1 2024
Milestones
Interim data 2H 2024
Partnership opportunity
Partnership opportunity
2
PAS-004
Next Generation MEK Inhibitor for The Treatment of Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) and Solid Tumors
3
The MAPK Pathway activation is causal in Cancer and NF1/Rasopathies
block phosphorylation of ERK
The mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway is a chain of proteins that are essential for cell function by regulating cellular transcription, proliferation, survival and other functions.
When abnormally activated, the MAPK pathway is critical for the formation and progression of tumors, fibrosis and other diseases.
Alterations in RAS or RAF have been described in many cancers, including melanoma and colorectal where MEK inhibitors are approved
NF1 arises from mutations in the NF1 gene, which encodes for neurofibromin, a key negative regulator of MAPK Pathway by inactivating RAS
Other genetic syndromes due to MAPK activation (Rasopathies)
4
MEK inhibitors (MEKi) modulates ETS2 pathway
- ETS2 gene is a central regulator of human inflammatory macrophages
- MEKi as a class are the strongest known ETS2 inhibitors
- MEKi modulation provides potent anti-inflammatory activity, phenocopying ETS2 knock-out, modulating multiple cytokines
NF1 - PN: Large unmet medical need, only approved treatment is suboptimal MEK inhibitor Selumetinib
Skeletal abnormalities
Lisch Nodules
Cardiovascular Malformations
Breast Cancer
An autosomal dominant genetic disorder
Affects approximately one in 3,000 newborns worldwide with ~100,000 patients living in U.S. with NF1
Pheochromocytomas
Skin involvement
Renal Artery Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumor GIST
30-50% of NF1 patients develop plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). Majority (>95%) develop cutaneous neurofibromas (NF1- CN)
PNS Tumors
Plexiform Neurofibromas
Malignant Peripheral nerve sheath tumor
Symptoms
PNs are benign peripheral nerve sheath tumors that can cause severe complications, including disfigurement, pain, motor dysfunction, and neurological impairment and have malignant transformation potential.
CNs present with great diversity and frequency and can cause disfigurement and quality of life challenges
Surgical resection is challenging
- Café-au-laitspots, Freckles in the axilla or groin
- Eye involvement: Lisch nodules on the iris, Optic glioma
- Siezures, headaches, brain tumors, learning difficulties
- Scoliosis, Pseudoarthritis, Bone Deformities
- Digestive issues: diarrhea, constipation, vomiting
- Cutaneous neurofibroma
MEK inhibitor Selumetinib is the only FDA approved agent for NF1-PN treatment and only in pediatric population.
6
NF1 Tumor Conditions
- Neurofibromas are noncancerous (benign) tumors that are derived from Schwann cell lineage
- Can undergo malignant transformation
Cutaneous Neurofibromas
Plexiform Neurofibromas
Where and how to improve on Selumetinib limitations
Next generation MEK inhibitor PAS-004 aims to achieve ORR in wider population >>50%, deeper responses including complete responses, less frequent dosing, no fasting requirement and limited DDI
- Selumetinib has Suboptimal efficacy
- Most patients do not respond, and they achieve limited partial response
- ORR is 44% under BICR and average depth of response is only 27%
- Probably linked to limited pERK inhibition and plateau effect seen in cellular activity (Selumetinib was not active enough in cancer indications to get approved)
- Selumetinib takes a long time to generate response
- Duration of treatment response is quite long (7.2 months)
- ~50% patients discontinue after 1 year because patients respond slowly or hard compliance to adhere
- Selumetinib has poor tolerability and compliance
- Selumetinib requires BID (2x/day) dosing which leads to poor compliance
- Selumetinib has a food effect (requires fasting for 2 hrs before and 1 hr after dosing, major hurdle for pediatrics)
- Selumetinib has a poor AE profile where patients can experience a negative gastro effect or rash
8
PAS-004 Target Product Profile: Unique Macrocycle Structure position as "Sweet Spot" among MEK Inhibitors for NF1 treatment
Sustained suppression of phospho-ERK
- Long Half Life (approved drugs in NF1 have short half life in human, less then 7.5 hours)
- May lead to better efficacy in NF1 disease
Improved risk-benefit profile
PK Profile
Tolerability
•
Macrocyclic molecules are more rigid with possible less "off target" side-
PAS-004 =
•
effects vs MEK inhibitors with additional interactions
Expected 90% pERK reduction at NOAEL dose
Sweet
•
Improved patient compliance due to 1x a day or less dosing
Spot
Improved PK/PD
Potency
•
Possible to avoid fasting via 1x a day dosing or less
•
96% oral bioavailability seen in preclinical models
•
High solubility seen in ADME studies
Better combinability
• Superior properties may support better combination
9
Approved MEK Inhibitors
Typical liabilities associated with approved MEK Inhibitors:
- High toxicity limits Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) & efficacy
- Toxicity and PK profile limits use in combination therapies
Drug
Company
Development
Tumor Type
Key Properties
Liabilities
Approach
Selumetinib
• Short Half-Life
• Dose limiting side effects
Monotherapy
• Lack of efficacy at MTD in failed oncology
AstraZeneca
Neurofibroma (NF-1)
•
BID dosing
(Koselugo)
(pediatric)
trials
•
High Cmax/trough Ratio
• Requires fasting before and after dosing
Trametinib
Melanoma, NSCLC,
•
Long Half-life
• Dose limiting side effects
Novartis
+ B-Raf inhibitors
Thyroid cancer, BRAF
(Mekinist)
•
High Potency
• Discontinued in NF1
V600E
Cobimetinib
Genentech
+ B-Raf inhibitors
Melanoma
•
Long Half-Life
• Dose limiting side effects
(Cotellic)
• Discontinued in NF1
Binimetinib
Pfizer
• Short Half-life
+ B-Raf inhibitors
Melanoma
•
BID dosing
• Dose limiting side effects
(Mektovi)
•
High Cmax/trough Ratio
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation published this content on 07 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2024 23:46:05 UTC.