Pasofino Gold : Q2 2022 Financial Statements
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
Pasofino Gold Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
October 31,
April 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
$
645,958
Cash
$
1,925,956
Sales tax receivables
45,407
34,371
Marketable securities (note 5)
45,261
-
Prepaid expenses
57,400
123,411
Advance (note 4)
32,620
492,806
Deferred transaction costs
-
202,525
Total current assets
826,646
2,779,069
Non-current assets
45,483
Property and equipment (note 6)
55,589
Total non-current assets
45,483
55,589
Total assets
$
872,129
$
2,834,658
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Current liabilities
$
1,345,788
Amounts payable and other liabilities (note 11)
$
3,150,925
Share subscription liability (note 7(b)(i))
-
1,901,027
Total liabilities
1,345,788
5,051,952
Shareholders' Deficiency
60,120,265
Capital stock (note 7(b))
52,172,889
Contributed surplus (note 7(d)(e))
6,755,404
4,175,730
Deficit
(67,349,328)
(58,565,913)
Total shareholders' deficiency
(473,659)
(2,217,294)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
$
872,129
$
2,834,658
Nature of business and going concern (note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
Amendments to prior period (note 13)
Subsequent event (note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 1 -
Pasofino Gold Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
October 31,
October 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(note 13)
(note 13)
Expenses
$
2,621,303
$
6,458,683
Exploration expense (note 9)
$ 34,125,389
$ 34,295,476
Share-based payments (note 7(d))
996,238
-
2,186,704
-
Management fees (note 11)
304,874
37,000
616,892
52,000
Professional fees (notes 10 and 11)
243,609
282,475
399,684
337,474
Office and general (note 10)
106,678
121,214
215,914
260,097
Director fees
52,500
-
105,000
-
Investor relations
2,632
261,967
97,534
261,967
Depreciation (note 6)
5,053
-
10,106
-
Communications and travel
307
1,793
4,144
1,793
Loss before the undernoted
(4,333,194)
(34,829,838)
(10,094,661)
(35,208,807)
Foreign exchange loss
(196,878)
(70,872)
(131,684)
(113,718)
Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5)
38,064
-
15,064
-
Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (note 5)
186,366
-
186,366
-
Sale of property interest (note 9(a))
-
-
1,241,500
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(4,305,642)
$(34,900,710)
$ (8,783,415)
$(35,322,525)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(note 8)
$
(0.14)
$
(2.37)
$
(0.28)
$
(3.19)
Weighted average number of common shares
31,635,000
31,331,249
outstanding - basic and diluted
14,705,673
11,086,950
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 2 -
Pasofino Gold Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
October 31,
2021
2020
(note 13)
Operating activities:
$
(8,783,415)
Net loss for the period
$(35,322,525)
Adjustments for:
10,106
Depreciation (note 6)
-
Share-based payments (note 7(d))
2,186,704
-
Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5)
(15,064)
-
Realized gain on marketable securities (note 5)
(186,366)
-
Shares issued to acquire ARX (note 4)
-
30,809,344
Shares received in connection with sale of property interest (note 9(a))
(241,500)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
(11,036)
Sales tax receivables
(110,667)
Prepaid expenses
66,011
(195,865)
Advance
460,186
(752,437)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(1,577,556)
1,125,640
Net cash used in operating activities
(8,091,930)
(4,446,510)
Investing activities:
-
Advance to ARX prior to acquisition
(2,914,046)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
498,314
-
Purchase of marketable securities
(100,645)
-
Cash acquired from the acquisition of ARX (note 4)
-
12,242
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
397,669
(2,901,804)
Financing activities:
7,098,978
Shares issued for cash (note 7(b))
6,300,000
Special warrants (note 7(c))
-
10,020,000
Share issue costs
(684,715)
(1,061,087)
Exercise of warrants (note 7(b))
-
575,600
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,414,263
15,834,513
Net change in cash
(1,279,998)
8,486,199
Cash, beginning of period
1,925,956
119,228
Cash, end of period
$
645,958
$
8,605,427
Supplemental information:
Issuance of broker warrants (note 7(b))
$
392,970
$
-
Shares issued as settlement of debt (note 7(b))
$
227,581
$
-
Issuance of broker options (note 7(c))
$
-
$
340,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
Pasofino Gold Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Equity attributable to shareholders
Number of
common
Capital
Special
Contributed
shares
stock
warrants
surplus
Deficit
Total
Balance, April 30, 2020
943,518
$
9,425,365
$
-
$
3,237,903
$(12,709,052)
$
(45,784)
Shares issued to acquire ARX (notes 4 and 7(b))
9,632,860
27,902,913
-
-
-
27,902,913
Issue of shares for cash (note 7(b))
8,766,234
6,300,000
-
-
-
6,300,000
Issue of special warrants for cash (note 7(c))
-
10,360,000
-
-
10,360,000
Share issue costs
-
(83,948)
(1,317,139)
-
-
(1,401,087)
Exercise of warrants (note 7(b))
342,619
693,118
-
(117,518)
-
575,600
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(35,322,525)
(35,322,525)
Balance, October 31, 2020
19,685,231
$
44,237,448
$
9,042,861
$
3,120,385
$(48,031,577)
$
8,369,117
Balance, April 30, 2021
22,313,485
$
52,172,889
$
-
$
4,175,730
$(58,565,913)
$
(2,217,294)
Issue of shares for cash (note 7(b))
9,183,679
9,000,005
-
-
-
9,000,005
Shares issue costs
-
(887,240)
-
-
-
(887,240)
Broker warrants (note 7(b))
-
(392,970)
-
392,970
-
-
Shares issued as settlement of debt (note 7(b))
147,780
227,581
-
-
-
227,581
Share-based payments (note 7(d))
-
-
-
2,186,704
-
2,186,704
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(8,783,415)
(8,783,415)
Balance, October 31, 2021
31,644,944
$
60,120,265
$
-
$
6,755,404
$(67,349,328)
$
(473,659)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
- 4 -
