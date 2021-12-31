Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pasofino Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEIN   CA7026573054

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED

(VEIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pasofino Gold : Q2 2022 Financial Statements

12/31/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED

OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

Pasofino Gold Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

October 31,

April 30,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

$

645,958

Cash

$

1,925,956

Sales tax receivables

45,407

34,371

Marketable securities (note 5)

45,261

-

Prepaid expenses

57,400

123,411

Advance (note 4)

32,620

492,806

Deferred transaction costs

-

202,525

Total current assets

826,646

2,779,069

Non-current assets

45,483

Property and equipment (note 6)

55,589

Total non-current assets

45,483

55,589

Total assets

$

872,129

$

2,834,658

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current liabilities

$

1,345,788

Amounts payable and other liabilities (note 11)

$

3,150,925

Share subscription liability (note 7(b)(i))

-

1,901,027

Total liabilities

1,345,788

5,051,952

Shareholders' Deficiency

60,120,265

Capital stock (note 7(b))

52,172,889

Contributed surplus (note 7(d)(e))

6,755,404

4,175,730

Deficit

(67,349,328)

(58,565,913)

Total shareholders' deficiency

(473,659)

(2,217,294)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency

$

872,129

$

2,834,658

Nature of business and going concern (note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (note 12)

Amendments to prior period (note 13)

Subsequent event (note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 1 -

Pasofino Gold Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

October 31,

October 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(note 13)

(note 13)

Expenses

$

2,621,303

$

6,458,683

Exploration expense (note 9)

$ 34,125,389

$ 34,295,476

Share-based payments (note 7(d))

996,238

-

2,186,704

-

Management fees (note 11)

304,874

37,000

616,892

52,000

Professional fees (notes 10 and 11)

243,609

282,475

399,684

337,474

Office and general (note 10)

106,678

121,214

215,914

260,097

Director fees

52,500

-

105,000

-

Investor relations

2,632

261,967

97,534

261,967

Depreciation (note 6)

5,053

-

10,106

-

Communications and travel

307

1,793

4,144

1,793

Loss before the undernoted

(4,333,194)

(34,829,838)

(10,094,661)

(35,208,807)

Foreign exchange loss

(196,878)

(70,872)

(131,684)

(113,718)

Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5)

38,064

-

15,064

-

Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (note 5)

186,366

-

186,366

-

Sale of property interest (note 9(a))

-

-

1,241,500

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(4,305,642)

$(34,900,710)

$ (8,783,415)

$(35,322,525)

Basic and diluted loss per share (note 8)

$

(0.14)

$

(2.37)

$

(0.28)

$

(3.19)

Weighted average number of common shares

31,635,000

31,331,249

outstanding - basic and diluted

14,705,673

11,086,950

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

Pasofino Gold Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

October 31,

2021

2020

(note 13)

Operating activities:

$

(8,783,415)

Net loss for the period

$(35,322,525)

Adjustments for:

10,106

Depreciation (note 6)

-

Share-based payments (note 7(d))

2,186,704

-

Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5)

(15,064)

-

Realized gain on marketable securities (note 5)

(186,366)

-

Shares issued to acquire ARX (note 4)

-

30,809,344

Shares received in connection with sale of property interest (note 9(a))

(241,500)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(11,036)

Sales tax receivables

(110,667)

Prepaid expenses

66,011

(195,865)

Advance

460,186

(752,437)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

(1,577,556)

1,125,640

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,091,930)

(4,446,510)

Investing activities:

-

Advance to ARX prior to acquisition

(2,914,046)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

498,314

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(100,645)

-

Cash acquired from the acquisition of ARX (note 4)

-

12,242

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

397,669

(2,901,804)

Financing activities:

7,098,978

Shares issued for cash (note 7(b))

6,300,000

Special warrants (note 7(c))

-

10,020,000

Share issue costs

(684,715)

(1,061,087)

Exercise of warrants (note 7(b))

-

575,600

Net cash provided by financing activities

6,414,263

15,834,513

Net change in cash

(1,279,998)

8,486,199

Cash, beginning of period

1,925,956

119,228

Cash, end of period

$

645,958

$

8,605,427

Supplemental information:

Issuance of broker warrants (note 7(b))

$

392,970

$

-

Shares issued as settlement of debt (note 7(b))

$

227,581

$

-

Issuance of broker options (note 7(c))

$

-

$

340,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

Pasofino Gold Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Equity attributable to shareholders

Number of

common

Capital

Special

Contributed

shares

stock

warrants

surplus

Deficit

Total

Balance, April 30, 2020

943,518

$

9,425,365

$

-

$

3,237,903

$(12,709,052)

$

(45,784)

Shares issued to acquire ARX (notes 4 and 7(b))

9,632,860

27,902,913

-

-

-

27,902,913

Issue of shares for cash (note 7(b))

8,766,234

6,300,000

-

-

-

6,300,000

Issue of special warrants for cash (note 7(c))

-

10,360,000

-

-

10,360,000

Share issue costs

-

(83,948)

(1,317,139)

-

-

(1,401,087)

Exercise of warrants (note 7(b))

342,619

693,118

-

(117,518)

-

575,600

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(35,322,525)

(35,322,525)

Balance, October 31, 2020

19,685,231

$

44,237,448

$

9,042,861

$

3,120,385

$(48,031,577)

$

8,369,117

Balance, April 30, 2021

22,313,485

$

52,172,889

$

-

$

4,175,730

$(58,565,913)

$

(2,217,294)

Issue of shares for cash (note 7(b))

9,183,679

9,000,005

-

-

-

9,000,005

Shares issue costs

-

(887,240)

-

-

-

(887,240)

Broker warrants (note 7(b))

-

(392,970)

-

392,970

-

-

Shares issued as settlement of debt (note 7(b))

147,780

227,581

-

-

-

227,581

Share-based payments (note 7(d))

-

-

-

2,186,704

-

2,186,704

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(8,783,415)

(8,783,415)

Balance, October 31, 2021

31,644,944

$

60,120,265

$

-

$

6,755,404

$(67,349,328)

$

(473,659)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pasofino Gold Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 18:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED
12/30Pasofino Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
12/06PASOFINO GOLD : Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to US$5.5 Million Support..
PU
12/06Pasofino Gold Limited announced that it expects to receive $5.5 million in funding from..
CI
11/23PASOFINO GOLD : Form of proxy - English
PU
11/23Pasofino Gold Announces an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
AQ
11/22Hummingbird Resources plc Announces Update on MRE for the Dugbe Gold Project, Libera
CI
11/22PASOFINO GOLD : Announces an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Dugbe Gold Pr..
PU
09/08Pasofino Gold Limited Announces Results for Further 12 Holes at Tuzon Deposit on the Du..
CI
09/08Pasofino Gold Announces Results for a Further 12 Holes at Tuzon Deposit on the Dugbe Go..
NE
08/27Pasofino Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended April 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pasofino Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,64 CAD
Average target price 2,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 244%
Managers and Directors
John Ian Stalker President & Chief Executive Officer
Lincoln E. C. Greenidge Chief Financial Officer
Krisztian Toth Chairman
John Worthington Sanders Chief Operating Officer & Director
Darryl Levitt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED0.00%16
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION9.53%26 139
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED26.68%9 708
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-7.04%6 230
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-6.25%5 377
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-19.24%5 361