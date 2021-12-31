Pasofino Gold : Q2 2022 Financial Statements

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)

Pasofino Gold Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) As at As at October 31, April 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets $ 645,958 Cash $ 1,925,956 Sales tax receivables 45,407 34,371 Marketable securities (note 5) 45,261 - Prepaid expenses 57,400 123,411 Advance (note 4) 32,620 492,806 Deferred transaction costs - 202,525 Total current assets 826,646 2,779,069 Non-current assets 45,483 Property and equipment (note 6) 55,589 Total non-current assets 45,483 55,589 Total assets $ 872,129 $ 2,834,658 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current liabilities $ 1,345,788 Amounts payable and other liabilities (note 11) $ 3,150,925 Share subscription liability (note 7(b)(i)) - 1,901,027 Total liabilities 1,345,788 5,051,952 Shareholders' Deficiency 60,120,265 Capital stock (note 7(b)) 52,172,889 Contributed surplus (note 7(d)(e)) 6,755,404 4,175,730 Deficit (67,349,328) (58,565,913) Total shareholders' deficiency (473,659) (2,217,294) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 872,129 $ 2,834,658 Nature of business and going concern (note 1) Commitments and contingencies (note 12) Amendments to prior period (note 13) Subsequent event (note 14) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -

Pasofino Gold Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (note 13) (note 13) Expenses $ 2,621,303 $ 6,458,683 Exploration expense (note 9) $ 34,125,389 $ 34,295,476 Share-based payments (note 7(d)) 996,238 - 2,186,704 - Management fees (note 11) 304,874 37,000 616,892 52,000 Professional fees (notes 10 and 11) 243,609 282,475 399,684 337,474 Office and general (note 10) 106,678 121,214 215,914 260,097 Director fees 52,500 - 105,000 - Investor relations 2,632 261,967 97,534 261,967 Depreciation (note 6) 5,053 - 10,106 - Communications and travel 307 1,793 4,144 1,793 Loss before the undernoted (4,333,194) (34,829,838) (10,094,661) (35,208,807) Foreign exchange loss (196,878) (70,872) (131,684) (113,718) Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5) 38,064 - 15,064 - Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (note 5) 186,366 - 186,366 - Sale of property interest (note 9(a)) - - 1,241,500 - Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (4,305,642) $(34,900,710) $ (8,783,415) $(35,322,525) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 8) $ (0.14) $ (2.37) $ (0.28) $ (3.19) Weighted average number of common shares 31,635,000 31,331,249 outstanding - basic and diluted 14,705,673 11,086,950 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 -

Pasofino Gold Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited) Six months ended October 31, 2021 2020 (note 13) Operating activities: $ (8,783,415) Net loss for the period $(35,322,525) Adjustments for: 10,106 Depreciation (note 6) - Share-based payments (note 7(d)) 2,186,704 - Unrealized gain on marketable securities (note 5) (15,064) - Realized gain on marketable securities (note 5) (186,366) - Shares issued to acquire ARX (note 4) - 30,809,344 Shares received in connection with sale of property interest (note 9(a)) (241,500) - Changes in non-cash working capital items: (11,036) Sales tax receivables (110,667) Prepaid expenses 66,011 (195,865) Advance 460,186 (752,437) Accounts payable and other liabilities (1,577,556) 1,125,640 Net cash used in operating activities (8,091,930) (4,446,510) Investing activities: - Advance to ARX prior to acquisition (2,914,046) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 498,314 - Purchase of marketable securities (100,645) - Cash acquired from the acquisition of ARX (note 4) - 12,242 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 397,669 (2,901,804) Financing activities: 7,098,978 Shares issued for cash (note 7(b)) 6,300,000 Special warrants (note 7(c)) - 10,020,000 Share issue costs (684,715) (1,061,087) Exercise of warrants (note 7(b)) - 575,600 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,414,263 15,834,513 Net change in cash (1,279,998) 8,486,199 Cash, beginning of period 1,925,956 119,228 Cash, end of period $ 645,958 $ 8,605,427 Supplemental information: Issuance of broker warrants (note 7(b)) $ 392,970 $ - Shares issued as settlement of debt (note 7(b)) $ 227,581 $ - Issuance of broker options (note 7(c)) $ - $ 340,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 -