Pasofino Gold : Q2 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis

Pasofino Gold Limited

Management's Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights

Three and Six Months Ended October 31, 2021

Dated: December 30, 2021

The following interim Management's Discussion and Analysis ("Interim MD&A") of Pasofino Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Pasofino") for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021, has been prepared to provide material updates to the business operations, liquidity and capital resources of the Company since its last annual management discussion & analysis, being the Management's Discussion & Analysis ("Annual MD&A") for the year ended April 30, 2021. This Interim MD&A does not provide a general update to the Annual MD&A, or reflect any non-material events since the date of the Annual MD&A.

This Interim MD&A has been prepared in compliance with section 2.2.1 of Form 51-102F1, in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Annual MD&A, audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended April 30, 2021 and 2020, together with the notes thereto, and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the financial information contained in this Interim MD&A are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly, information contained herein is presented as of December 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

For the purposes of preparing this Interim MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors (the "Board"), considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company common shares; (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity.

Further information about the Company and its operations is available on the Company's website at www.pasofinogold.comor on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This Interim MD&A contains forward-looking information as further described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of this Interim MD&A. Please also make reference to those risk factors identified or otherwise indirectly referenced in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section below.

Description of Business and Nature of Operations

Pasofino is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company and trades on the TSX-V Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol VEIN, on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol N071 and on the OTCBQ Venture Market under the symbol EFRGF. Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia.

The principal business of the Company is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. On September 17, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of ARX Resources Limited ("ARX").

- 2 -