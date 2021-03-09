Pasofino Gold Refiles Technical Report

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") reported today that it has refiled its Technical Report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia, which report was initially effective 19 August 2020 and dated 16 September 2020.

The refiled technical report contains enhanced disclosure on the applicability of the personal inspection undertaken at Tuzon to the Dugbe F deposit and includes disclosure on the similarity of these deposits.

In addition, the refiled technical report confirms that the limited drilling that took place in 2013 and 2014 subsequent to SRK's personal inspection did not materially contribute to changes in the mineral resources on the property and SRK has confirmed that its site visit is independent, current and sufficient to support the reporting of mineral resources for the Tuzon and Dugbe F deposits. The refiled technical report also contains enhanced disclosure on the data verification undertaken by SRK, the reliance by SRK on the data generated by the project operator, the high quality of such data and records and the approach of SRK in respect of independent sampling.

All other aspects of the Technical Report remain, in all material respects, as originally filed, including the mineral resource estimate.

Corrective disclosure was requested by staff of the OSC in connection with its review of the Company's continuous disclosure filings. In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors, ("Notice 51-711"), the Company has refiled the technical report on SEDAR for purposes of making corrective disclosure.

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN), OTCQB (EFRGF), and FSE (N07). Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARX Resources Limited, Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Project, once defined feasibility studies and exploration programs have been met.

Pasofino also owns a 50% stake in the advanced-stage Roger Gold-Copper Project located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

