NEWS RELEASE TSX-V:VEIN PASOFINO GOLD PROVIDES FURTHER RESULTS FOR THE DUGBE F DEPOSIT INFILL DRILLING PROGRAM TORONTO, ONTARIO -29 March 2021 - Pasofino Gold Limited ("Pasofino" or the "Company") (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07) is pleased to announce that Hummingbird Resources (Liberia) Inc. has received results from a further twelve holes drilled at the Dugbe F deposit. Dugbe F is one of two deposits on the Dugbe Gold Project, in which the Company has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest). Highlights Results for intersections of the flat-to-gently dipping main mineralised layer in 12 'new' holes-Table 1, and for a previously partially reported hole DFDC338 include: 43.5 m grading 0.85 g/t gold from 52.0 m in DFDC349 o 12.7 m grading 1.64 g/t gold from 83.9 m in DFDC339 o 32.1 m grading 1.45 g/t gold from 86.9 m in DFDC338 o 12.7 m grading 1.51 g/t gold from 88.0 m in DFDC346

Of the 19 holes drilled at Dugbe F since January 2021, 18 have intersected the main mineralised layer, supporting the extensive and relatively shallow sheet-like form and extent of the deposit.

sheet-like form and extent of the deposit. 30-40 metre drill intersections in the southern part of the deposit are newly interpreted to be due to repetition of the gold mineralised layer - this has the potential to impact positively on the Mineral Resource Estimate.

metre drill intersections in the southern part of the deposit are newly interpreted to be due to repetition of the gold mineralised layer - this has the potential to impact positively on the Mineral Resource Estimate. The current infill drilling is aimed at 'upgrading' a large portion of the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate to Indicated. The current Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate for Dugbe F is 5.8 Mt with an average grade of 1.46 g/t Au containing 273 k oz gold. The current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate is 16.3 Mt with an average grade of 1.57 g/t Au containing 823 k oz of gold. Ian Stalker, CEO, commented; "It is the relative simplicity, extent and continuity of the Dugbe F deposit which underpins its quality this being a sheet 2.5 km by up to 1.3 km wide and typically between 4 to 20 m thick. With the newly interpreted thickened area in the south of the deposit, we hope that the Mineral Resource Estimate will grow further, to add to that of the larger Tuzon deposit which is located 4 km away. Now that the Geebo River bridge has been completed we have full access to Tuzon - drilling can now start on the planned resource extension and infill drilling program there, concurrently with the completion of the drilling at Dugbe F". Infill Drilling at Dugbe F Since 21 January 2021 approximately 4900 meters have been drilled at Dugbe F - Figures 1,2 and 3, for the completion of 55 drillholes. These holes were drilled between pre-existing holes to increase the density of the gold intersections within the areas of the deposit that fall within a conceptual mining pit-shell. The objective is to upgrade a large portion of the Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate to Indicated and to increase the resource base that will be used for the Feasibility Study. The Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate at Dugbe F currently stands at Mt with an average grade of 1.46 g/t Au containing 273 k oz gold. The Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate is Mt with an average grade of 1.57 g/t Au and has contained gold of 823 k oz.

Table 1. All intersections from the additional 12 new holes and the complete assay for hole DDC338 which was partially reported previously. Drillholes are estimated to be close to true thickness (within approximately 10%). BHID From (m) To (m) Interval length (m) Grade Au g/t DFDC338 86.9 119.0 32.1 1.45 including 103.1 116.6 13.5 2.11 DFDC339 83.9 96.5 12.7 1.64 DFDC341 no significant intersection DFDC342 15.6 21.0 5.4 1.19 and DFDC342 26.2 31.5 5.3 0.69 DFDC343 47.5 49.0 1.5 1.13 DFDC344 56.0 59.8 3.8 1.52 DFDC345 33.6 40.4 6.8 1.48 DFDC346 88.0 100.7 12.7 1.51 DFDC348 27.5 31.0 3.5 1.12 DFDC349 52.0 95.5 43.5 0.85 DFDC350 21.0 29.1 8.1 1.11 DFDC351 15.0 19.2 4.2 1.12 DFDC352 7.1 15.5 8.4 0.80 Figure 1. Cross section through the southern part of Dugbe F as shown in figure 3 (Line of Section 1). New intersections highlighted yellow.

Figure 2. Cross section through the southern part of Dugbe F as shown in figure 3 (Line of Section 2). New intersections highlighted yellow. Figure 3. Plan view map of the Dugbe F deposit, drillholes and line of the cross-section of figures 1 and 2.

Dugbe F deposit The deposit length as defined by the dimensions of the conceptual pit is 2.5 km. The width of the deposit ranges from 1.3 km in the south to 200-300 m in the north. The gold is hosted by a flat to undulating layer which outcrops along the western side of the deposit and dips gently southeast to a maximum of 120 m below surface within the conceptual pit. The host rock is orthopyroxene gneiss with increased sulphide content (visible pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite and pyrite) and seems to be a largely stratiform layer close to the contact with overlying quartz biotite gneiss. There is no discernable shear-related or other structural control. The rocks are high grade metamorphic, and structural controls may have been obliterated by later ductile deformative events. Pegmatites may be found within or bounding the mineralized layer and appear to be largely parallel or subparallel with it. Figure 4. Dugbe Gold Project Mineral Development Area. Drilling procedure and Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) The new holes were positioned using a handheld GPS and lidar data for elevation. Downhole orientation surveys were completed for all holes and core was oriented to assist with interpretation. All drilling and logging were completed in adherence to industry standard operating procedures. Core recovery is over 95% for all mineralized intersections. Core was drilled HW (65 mm diameter) through the overburden typically 2-10 m depth, then NQ (47 diameter) size. Samples were all half core, analyzed by ALS in Burkina Faso, a facility compliant to ISO 17025:2005 for the analytical methods used for the samples. Samples range from 1 kg to over 5 kg depending on the length of each sample. Within every 20 core samples submitted a certified standard and blank was inserted. The results of these samples show acceptable levels of variance. Duplicate (other half of the core) samples were inserted 1 in every 20 core samples to check on precision. Sample weights on dispatch and received sample weights were examined to monitor for sample swaps. All samples were stored and transported to the laboratory securely and accompanied by a company representative until arrival at the laboratory. Similar QAQC measures were undertaken for the previous drillholes reported herein; those samples were analyzed by ALS in Loughrea, Ireland which is an ISO 17025:2005 compliant facility for the analytical methods used for the samples. All samples were analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on a sample with 50g nominal weight.

Table 2. Collar positions of the drillholes with assay results reported. Coordinates are UTM zone 29N, WGS84 datum. BHID Easting Northing Elevation Total Depth Dip Azimuth DFDC338 549791 562015 136 143.6 -80 295 DFDC339 549862 562083 131 128.46 -80 295 DFDC341 549627 562092 141.4 92.39 -80 295 DFDC342 549680 562218 118.7 41.19 -80 205 DFDC343 549595 561947 134.9 62.68 -80 295 DFDC344 549724 561877 131 77.70 -70 170 DFDC345 549849 562237 104 50.49 -80 295 DFDC346 550042 561872 102 137.19 -80 295 DFDC348 550246 562220 98 70.92 -80 295 DFDC349 550110 561785 103 121.12 -80 220 DFDC350 550203 562330 114 41.28 -80 295 DFDC351 549765 562362 117.5 38.50 -80 295 DFDC352 549807 562396 119.2 38.58 -80 295 Table 3. Collar positions of the previous drillholes shown on figures 1 and 2. Coordinates are UTM zone 29N, WGS84 datum. BHID Easting Northing Elevation Total Depth Dip Azimuth DFDC145 549550 562085 143.6 73 -60 025 DFDC147 549691 562018 144.4 122.1 -60 025 DFDC149 549839 561959 124.1 122.1 -60 025 DFDC151 549991 561882 108.9 155.1 -60 295 DFDC165 550153 561829 103.5 131.1 -60 295 DFDC173 550288 561760 104.6 131.1 -60 295 DFDC166 550366 562078 107.2 91.4 -60 295 DFDC243 550301 561937 101.0 334.6 -60 295 DFDC059 550076 561680 112.2 130.1 -50 295 DFDC015 550263 561864 102.5 134 -70 295 Qualified Persons Statement Scientific or technical information in this disclosure that relates to exploration results was prepared and approved by Mr. Andrew Pedley. Mr. Pedley is a full-time consultant of Pasofino Gold Ltd.'s wholly-owned subsidiary ARX Resources Limited. He is a member in good standing with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. About the Dugbe Gold Project The 2,559 km2 Dugbe Project is located in southern Liberia and situated within the south westmost part of the Birimian Supergroup, which is host to the majority of West African gold deposits. To date, two gold deposits have been identified on the Project: Dugbe F and Tuzon. The deposits are located within 4 km of the Dugbe Shear Zone which is thought to have played a role in large scale gold mineralization in the area. A large amount of exploration in the area was conducted by Hummingbird, including 74,497 m of diamond coring. 70,700 m of this was at the Dugbe F and Tuzon deposits, discovered by Hummingbird in 2009 and 2011 respectively. Both deposits outcrop at surface and may be amenable to open-cut mining. In addition, there are a number of prospects within the Project, including 'Sackor' where gold mineralization has been intersected in drill-holes and where additional drilling is planned. No other prospects have been drill-tested to date. At some prospects extensive trenching identified anomalous levels of gold that require drill-testing. An aggressive exploration program to test the prospects is planned by the Company. In 2019, Hummingbird signed a 25-year Mineral Development Agreement ("MDA") with

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.