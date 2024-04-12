With respect to the tender offer for Benefit One Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of Pasona Group Inc. to be implemented by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. on February 8, 2024, Pasona Group Inc. has entered into an agreement stipulating, among other things, that Pasona Group Inc. will sell all shares it owns through a share buyback to be conducted by Benefit One Inc. after the tender offer is completed.

Performance impact on FY2023 (current period)

After the completion of the tender offer, we will sell our holdings of Benefit One shares in response to the share buyback by Benefit One, and we expect to record an extraordinary gain of approximately ¥122.3 billion yen on a non-consolidated basis and ¥112.0 billion* yen on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, and an extraordinary loss of approximately ¥1.2 billion yen as expenses related to the sale of shares in affiliated companies.

（＊）This is a current estimate based on the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 released by Benefit One Inc. on February 8, 2024. It is subject to change in the future.

Schedule of the Transaction

Completion of treasury stock acquisition (planned): Late May 2024