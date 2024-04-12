(Appendix)
Results for the Third Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending May 31, 2024
FY2023 (June 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024)
Nine months ended February 29, 2024
Pasona Group Inc.
Prime Market TSE (2168)
April 12, 2024
※ Units in billions of yen have been rounded to the nearest first decimal place. Units in millions of yen have been rounded down.
The Tender Offer for Shares of a Subsidiary
With respect to the tender offer for Benefit One Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of Pasona Group Inc. to be implemented by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. on February 8, 2024, Pasona Group Inc. has entered into an agreement stipulating, among other things, that Pasona Group Inc. will sell all shares it owns through a share buyback to be conducted by Benefit One Inc. after the tender offer is completed.
Performance impact on FY2023 (current period)
After the completion of the tender offer, we will sell our holdings of Benefit One shares in response to the share buyback by Benefit One, and we expect to record an extraordinary gain of approximately ¥122.3 billion yen on a non-consolidated basis and ¥112.0 billion* yen on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, and an extraordinary loss of approximately ¥1.2 billion yen as expenses related to the sale of shares in affiliated companies.
（＊）This is a current estimate based on the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 released by Benefit One Inc. on February 8, 2024. It is subject to change in the future.
Schedule of the Transaction
Completion of treasury stock acquisition (planned): Late May 2024
For more information, please refer to the following release dated February 8, 2024:
「Notice Concerning the Execution of an Agreement Relating to Subsidiary Shares, the Expected Recording of
Extraordinary Gains/Losses, and Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 2024」
Special Dividend and Revision of Year-end Dividend Forecast
for the Fiscal Year Ending May 2024
- In order to enhance shareholder returns in connection with the tender offer, Pasona Group Inc. will pay a special dividend of 60 yen per shareover five years from the fiscal year ending May 2024 to the fiscal year ending May 2028. The total amount of the special dividends to be paid over the five years is expected to reach approximately 12 billion yen.
- In light of the current business performance, excluding extraordinary income, the Company has revised the year-end ordinary dividend for the fiscal year announced on July 14, 2023. As a result, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, including the special dividend, will be 75yen.
Dividends Per Share (Yen)
End of Second Quarter
Fiscal Year-End
Annual
Previous Forecast
―
35.00
35.00
(Announced on July 14, 2023)
75.00
75.00
Revised Forecast
―
(Ordinary dividend) 15.00
(Ordinary dividend) 15.00
(Special dividend) 60.00
(Special dividend) 60.00
Fiscal Year Ending May 2024
0.00
(Actual)
Reference:
Fiscal Year Ending May 2023
0.00
35.00
35.00
(Actual)
For more information, please refer to the following release dated April 12, 2024:
「Resolution to Pay Special Dividends and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 2024」
Basic Policy on Use of Funds
A rough estimate of how to allocate the extraordinary gains resulting from the Transaction to the three themes of "expansion of shareholder return", "investment for growth" and "strengthening the operating platform" is expected to be 10~20%, 60~70%, and 20~30%, respectively. The specific details of each investment will be disclosed as necessary.
1 The amount is calculated using current estimates based on the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 announced by Benefit One Inc. on February 8, 2024 and is subject to change.
For more information, please refer to the following release dated April 12, 2024:
「Resolution to Pay Special Dividends and Revision of Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending May 2024」
Consolidated Results
（Millions of yen）
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
SG＆A
expenses
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit attributable to owners of parent or net loss attributable to owners of the parent
Gross profit ratio
Operating profit ratio
9M FY22
9M FY23
Increase
/Decrease
(%)
(%)
277,280
265,558
(11,721)
100.0
100.0
(4.2)%
209,466
203,108
(6,358)
75.5
76.5
(3.0)%
67,813
62,450
(5,363)
24.5
23.5
(7.9)%
57,148
57,775
+627
20.6
21.8
+1.1%
10,664
4,674
(5,990)
3.8
1.8
(56.2)%
11,445
4,622
(6,823)
4.1
1.7
(59.6)%
3,948
(753)
(4,701)
1.4
-
-
24.5%
23.5%
(1.0)pt
3.8%
1.8%
(2.0)pt
Net Sales
Operating Profit
(Billions of yen)
(4.2)%(56.2)%
YoYYoY
277.3
265.6
10.66
4.67
9M FY22
9M FY23
9M FY22
9M FY23
Operating Profit
Gross profit
SG＆A Expenses
Operating
(5.36) [62.45]
+0.63 [57.78]
Profit
Decrease in
(Billions of yen)
10.66
net sales
Decrease in
(2.86)
gross profit
ratio
(2.50)
Personnel
Advertisement
expenses
IT related
others
expenses
+1.57
Rent
expenses
(0.66)
+0.08
4.67
(0.77)
+0.39
(56.2)%
YoY
9M FY22
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
Gross Profit ratio
20.3%
20.0%
20.2%
21.5%
22.8%
23.6%
24.8%
24.5%
24.6%
SG&A ratio
18.7%
18.6%
18.6%
19.4%
20.0%
20.3%
18.8%
18.5%
20.7%
Operating Profit ratio
1.5%
1.5%
1.6%
2.1%
2.9%
3.3%
6.0%
6.0%
3.9%
Major Item of Increase/Decrease
9M FY23
9M FY22
9M FY23
24.5%
23.5%
20.6%
21.8%
3.8%
1.8%
-
Gross profit ： In Expert Services and Outsourcing, sales and gross profit margins decreased due to a decrease in special demand related to the COVID-19.
Consolidated gross profit ¥(5.36) billion, gross profit margin ratio 23.5% ((1.0) pt YoY).
- SG&A expenses ：Increased costs of personnel expenses mainly due to business growth in BPO Services.
Non-operating/Extraordinary profit (loss), Others
（Millions of yen）
9M FY22
9M FY23
Increase/
YoY
Decrease
Operating profit
10,664
4,674
(5,990)
(56.2)%
Non-operating
1,378
527
(850)
(61.7)%
profit
Non-operating
596
579
(17)
(3.0)%
expenses
Ordinary profit
11,445
4,622
(6,823)
(59.6)%
Extraordinary
995
16
(978)
(98.3)%
profit
Extraordinary
113
171
+57
+51.0%
loss
Profit before
12,327
4,467
(7,859)
(63.8)%
income taxes
Income taxes
4,735
3,072
(1,663)
(35.1)%
- current
Income taxes
322
(407)
(730)
-
- deferred
Income taxes
5,058
2,664
(2,394)
(47.3)%
Profit attributable to
3,320
2,556
(763)
(23.0)%
non-controlling
interests
Net profit attributable to
owners of parent or
3,948
(753)
(4,701)
-
net loss attributable to
owners of the parent
Net profit attributable to owners of parent or
Ordinary profit
net loss attributable to owners of the parent
(Billions of yen)
(59.6)%
YoY
11.45
4.623.95
9M FY23
9M FY22
9M FY23
9M FY22
(0.75)
Major Item of Increase/Decrease
- Non-operatingprofit
・Subsidy income FY22 ¥ 738 million / FY23 ¥ 109 million
（Decrease in subsidy income due to the end of accepting secondees）
- Extraordinary profit
・FY22（Previous fiscal year）：
Gain on change in equity (listing of circlace) ¥ 213 million
・FY22（Previous fiscal year）：
Gain on sales of investment securities ¥ 731 million
Consolidated Results by Segment
Net sales
Segment
9M FY22
9M FY23
Increase/
YoY
Decrease
①
Expert Services
110,876
100,937
(9,939)
(9.0)%
(Temporary Staffing)
②
BPO Services
105,047
106,777
+1,729
+1.6%
(Contracting)
③
HR Consulting ,
6,251
6,381
+130
+2.1%
Education & Training ,
Others.
④
Global Sourcing
7,288
7,911
+623
+8.5%
(Overseas)
Subtotal
229,463
222,008
(7,455)
(3.2)%
⑤
Career Solutions
10,305
9,909
(395)
(3.8)%
(Placement/ Recruiting,
Outplacement)
⑥
Outsourcing
31,022
28,376
(2,646)
(8.5)%
⑦
Life Solutions
6,114
5,686
(427)
(7.0)%
⑧
Regional Revitalization
5,247
4,327
(919)
(17.5)%
Solutions
⑨
Eliminations and Corporate
(4,872)
(4,749)
+122
-
Total
277,280
265,558
(11,721)
(4.2)%
Operating profit (loss)
9M FY22
9M FY23
Increase/
YoY
Decrease
10,953
7,506
(3,446)
(31.5)%
456
114
(341)
(74.8)%
11,409
7,621
(3,787)
(33.2)%
2,969
2,980
+10
+0.4%
7,838
5,813
(2,024)
(25.8)%
314
90
(223)
(71.1)%
(2,119)
(1,966)
+152
-
(9,748)
(9,865)
(117)
-
10,664
4,674
(5,990)
(56.2)%
(Millions of yen)
Operating profit ratio
9M FY22
9M FY23
Increase/
Decrease
4.9%
3.5%
(1.4)pt
6.3%
1.5%
(4.8)pt
5.0%
3.4%
(1.6)pt
28.8%
30.1%
+1.3pt
25.3%
20.5%
(4.8)pt
5.1%
1.6%
(3.5)pt
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.8%
1.8%
(2.0)pt
Balance Sheet
(Billions of yen)
Major Item of Increase/Decrease
May 31,2023
Feb 29,2024
Increase/
Decrease
Assets
275.5
254.5
(21.0)
Current assets
194.3
167.0
(27.2)
Cash and deposits
123.1
90.6
(32.5)
Notes and accounts receivable-trade, and contract assets
52.6
57.5
+4.9
Non-current assets
81.1
87.3
+6.2
Property, plant and equipment
33.7
39.3
+5.6
Intangible assets
26.6
27.1
+0.6
Investments and other assets
20.8
20.9
+0.1
Liabilities
203.9
186.2
(17.7)
Current liabilities
144.8
132.4
(12.4)
Accounts payable-trade
7.4
4.8
(2.6)
Short-term loans payable
10.3
19.9
+9.7
Deposits received
78.7
65.9
(12.8)
Non-current liabilities
59.1
53.8
(5.3)
Long-term loans payable
43.5
38.5
(5.0)
Net assets
71.6
68.3
(3.3)
Shareholders' equity
52.7
50.5
(2.2)
Capital surplus
17.1
17.4
+0.3
Retained earnings
32.9
30.8
(2.1)
Treasury shares
(2.4)
(2.7)
(0.3)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1.3
1.1
(0.3)
Share acquisition rights
0.0
0.0
(0.0)
Non-controlling interests
17.6
16.7
(0.9)
Equity ratio
19.6%
20.3%
+0.7pt
Equity ratio （Excluding deposits received for contracted projects）
26.9%
27.0%
+0.1pt
Major Item of Increase/Decrease
- Cash and deposits 】
・Decreased due to acquisition of fixed assets and payment of long-term borrowings, etc.
・Decreased in temporary deposits related to contracted
projects.¥ (11.6) billion YoY
As of Feb 29, 2024（9M FY23） ¥ 63.3 billion （As of May 31, 2023（FY22） ¥ 74.9 billion）
- Deposits received 】
Decreased in temporary deposits related to contracted projects.
- Capital surplus / Treasury shares 】 Difference on disposal of treasury shares due to
additional BBT/ESOP contribution.
¥ 0.32 billion
- Non-controllinginterests 】
Decreased due to dividends from subsidiaries, etc.
- Equity ratio 】
27.0% (+0.1pt) after deducting "deposits received" related to contracted projects.
Segment information
※ Units in billions of yen have been rounded to the nearest first decimal place. Units in millions of yen have been rounded down.
