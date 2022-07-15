Pasona : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT (Japanese GAAP) FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. July 15, 2022 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT (Japanese GAAP) FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) Listed company name: Pasona Group Inc. Listing stock exchange: The Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code number: 2168 URL: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp Representative: Yasuyuki Nambu, Group CEO and President For further information contact: Yuko Nakase, Senior Managing Executive Officer and CFO Tel. +81-3-6734-0200 Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: August 19, 2022 Scheduled payment date of cash dividends: August 5, 2022 Scheduled filing date of the securities report: August 22, 2022 Supplemental materials prepared for financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (All amounts are in millions of yen rounded down unless otherwise stated.) 1. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS Consolidated Financial Results Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Operating Ordinary Profit Net Sales attributable to Income Income owners of parent % % % % FY2021 366,096 9.4 22,083 10.7 22,496 10.4 8,621 27.1 FY2020 334,540 2.9 19,940 88.5 20,379 99.1 6,784 - (Note) Comprehensive income FY2021: ¥14,433 million (40.8%) FY2020: ¥10,251 million (204.3%) Net Income Diluted Ordinary Income Operating Income Net Income Return on Equity per Share to Total Assets to Net Sales per Share Yen Yen % % % FY2021 220.19 219.63 19.6 12.7 6.0 FY2020 173.36 - 19.4 14.0 6.0 (Reference) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates FY2021: ¥142 million FY2020: ¥(110) million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio (%) Net Assets per Share (Yen) May 31, 2022 203,746 67,146 24.5 1,276.00 May 31, 2021 151,641 49,779 25.2 974.85 (Reference) Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥49,986 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥38,155 million (Note) Total assets for the fiscal years ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2022 include temporary "deposits received" from customers for contracted projects and the corresponding "cash and deposits" in assets and liabilities. For details, please refer to "1. Summary of Business Results, etc. (2) Summary of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review." - 1 -

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash Flows from Cash and Cash Equivalents, Operating Activities Investing Activities Financing Activities End of Period FY2021 10,115 (29,624) 23,543 56,578 FY2020 18,868 (9,665) (5,147) 52,298 2. DIVIDENDS Dividends per Share (Yen) Total Dividend Ratio of End of End of End of Dividend Dividends to Fiscal Payout Ratio First Second Third Annual Payment Net Assets Year-End (Consolidated) Quarter Quarter Quarter (Annual) (Consolidated) FY2020 - 0.00 - 30.00 30.00 1,196 17.3% 3.4% FY2021 - 0.00 - 35.00 35.00 1,396 15.9% 3.1% FY2022(Forecast) - 0.00 - 35.00 35.00 15.8% (Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 Ordinary dividend ¥30.00 Special dividend ¥5.00 3. FORECAST OF RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MAY 31, 2023 Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Profit attributable to Net Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Income per owners of parent Share % % % % Yen FY2022 First Half 189,000 3.6 7,800 (35.0) 8,000 (34.2) 3,000 (37.5) 76.58 FY2022 Full Fiscal Year 385,000 5.2 22,300 1.0 22,500 0.0 8,700 0.9 222.08 4. NOTES Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies in line with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares) Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the period-end (including treasury shares) May 31, 2022: 41,690,300 shares May 31, 2021: 41,690,300 shares 2) Number of treasury shares as of the period-end May 31, 2022: 2,516,094 shares May 31, 2021: 2,550,899 shares 3) Average number of shares for the period FY2021: 39,154,774 shares FY2020: 39,132,377 shares - 2 -

eference) NON-CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS 1. FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Non-consolidated Financial Results Percentage figures represent year-on-year increase / (decrease). Net Sales Operating Income (Loss) Ordinary Income (Loss) Net Income % % % % FY2021 10,060 (30.5) (3,655) - (4,231) - 1,338 3.3 FY2020 14,477 52.4 3,312 - 2,846 - 1,295 (17.5) Net Income per Share Diluted Net Income per Share 34.18 Yen Yen FY2021 - FY2020 33.10 - (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio (%) Net Assets per Share (Yen) May 31, 2022 89,955 18,758 20.9 478.85 May 31, 2021 80,170 18,578 23.2 474.67 (Reference) Equity as of May 31, 2022: ¥18,758 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥18,578 million (Note) The Company has introduced "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" and "Employment Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP)." The Company's shares in BBT and J-ESOP, which are reported as treasury shares under Shareholders' equity, are counted as the number of treasury shares as of the average number of shares outstanding for the period for the purpose not including computing earnings and net assets per share. This Financial Report is not subject to a review conducted by CPA or audit firm. Cautionary statement and other explanatory notes The aforementioned forecasts are based on assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to management at the time of document preparation and accordingly include certain unconfirmed factors. As a result, readers are advised that actual results might differ materially from forecasts for a variety of reasons. Please refer to (Attachment) "1. Summary of Business Results, etc., (4) Future Outlook" on page 11 for the assumptions used in the forecast of business results. We are planning to hold a financial results online meeting for analysts and institutional investors on July 21, 2022. Supplemental materials for the financial results will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/ir/) immediately after the meeting. - 3 -

FY2021 Consolidated Financial Report INDEX 1. Summary of Business Results, etc. ・・・・・ p.5 (1) Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review ・・・・・ P 5 (2) Summary of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review ・・・・・ P.10 (3) Summary of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review ・・・・・ P.10 (4) Future Outlook ・・・・・ P.11 (5) Policy on the Appropriation of Profits and Dividends for FY2021 and ・・・・・ P.12 FY2022 2. Basic Consideration on Selecting our Accounting Standard ・・・・・ p.12 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ・・・・・ P.13 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets ・・・・・ p.13 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income & Comprehensive Income ・・・・・ p.16 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity ・・・・・ p.18 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ・・・・・ p.20 (5) Note to Consolidated Financial Statements ・・・・・ p.22 (Notes to Going Concern Assumption) ・・・・・ p.22 (Important Items Considered Fundamental ・・・・・ p.22 to the Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements) (Changes in Accounting Policies) ・・・・・ P.23 (Changes in Presentation Method) ・・・・・ P24 (Additional Information) ・・・・・ P24 (Business Combinations, etc.) ・・・・・ p.24 (Segment Information, etc.) ・・・・・ p.27 (Per Share Information) ・・・・・ p.32 (Important Subsequent Event) ・・・・・ p.33 - 4 -