Pasona : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT (Japanese GAAP) FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(All amounts are in millions of yen rounded down unless otherwise stated.)
1. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS
Consolidated Financial Results
Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Net Sales
attributable to
Income
Income
owners of parent
%
%
%
%
FY2021
366,096
9.4
22,083
10.7
22,496
10.4
8,621
27.1
FY2020
334,540
2.9
19,940
88.5
20,379
99.1
6,784
-
(Note) Comprehensive income
FY2021: ¥14,433 million (40.8%)
FY2020: ¥10,251 million (204.3%)
Net Income
Diluted
Ordinary Income
Operating Income
Net Income
Return on Equity
per Share
to Total Assets
to Net Sales
per Share
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY2021
220.19
219.63
19.6
12.7
6.0
FY2020
173.36
-
19.4
14.0
6.0
(Reference) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates
FY2021: ¥142 million FY2020: ¥(110) million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio (%)
Net Assets per Share
(Yen)
May 31, 2022
203,746
67,146
24.5
1,276.00
May 31, 2021
151,641
49,779
25.2
974.85
(Reference) Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥49,986 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥38,155 million
(Note) Total assets for the fiscal years ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2022 include temporary "deposits received" from customers for contracted projects and the corresponding "cash and deposits" in assets and liabilities. For details, please refer to "1. Summary of Business Results, etc. (2) Summary of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review."
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash Flows from
Cash and Cash
Equivalents,
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
End of Period
FY2021
10,115
(29,624)
23,543
56,578
FY2020
18,868
(9,665)
(5,147)
52,298
2. DIVIDENDS
Dividends per Share (Yen)
Total
Dividend
Ratio of
End of
End of
End of
Dividend
Dividends to
Fiscal
Payout Ratio
First
Second
Third
Annual
Payment
Net Assets
Year-End
(Consolidated)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
FY2020
-
0.00
-
30.00
30.00
1,196
17.3%
3.4%
FY2021
-
0.00
-
35.00
35.00
1,396
15.9%
3.1%
FY2022(Forecast)
-
0.00
-
35.00
35.00
15.8%
(Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022
Ordinary dividend ¥30.00
Special dividend ¥5.00
3. FORECAST OF RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MAY 31, 2023
Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
Profit attributable to
Net
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Income per
owners of parent
Share
%
%
%
%
Yen
FY2022 First Half
189,000
3.6
7,800
(35.0)
8,000
(34.2)
3,000
(37.5)
76.58
FY2022 Full Fiscal Year
385,000
5.2
22,300
1.0
22,500
0.0
8,700
0.9
222.08
4. NOTES
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review: None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies in line with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the period-end (including treasury shares)
(Reference) Equity as of May 31, 2022: ¥18,758 million
As of May 31, 2021: ¥18,578 million
(Note)
The Company has introduced "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" and "Employment Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP)." The Company's shares in BBT and J-ESOP, which are reported as treasury shares under Shareholders' equity, are counted as the number of treasury shares as of the average number of shares outstanding for the period for the purpose not including computing earnings and net assets per share.
This Financial Report is not subject to a review conducted by CPA or audit firm.
Cautionary statement and other explanatory notes
The aforementioned forecasts are based on assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to management at the time of document preparation and accordingly include certain unconfirmed factors. As a result, readers are advised that actual results might differ materially from forecasts for a variety of reasons. Please refer to (Attachment) "1. Summary of Business Results, etc., (4) Future Outlook" on page 11 for the assumptions used in the forecast of business results.
We are planning to hold a financial results online meeting for analysts and institutional investors on July 21, 2022. Supplemental materials for the financial results will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/ir/) immediately after the meeting.
FY2021 Consolidated Financial Report
1. Summary of Business Results, etc.
Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review i) Business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face an uncertain outlook due to the recurring re-expansion of COVID-19 infections. However, there was a trend toward returning to full socio- economic activities, and a sign of recovery has been seen in economic conditions.
In this environment, the Group continued to capture demand for BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services from the corporate and public sectors, while Expert Services (Temporary Staffing) and Career Solutions (Placement / Recruiting) also expanded business steadily against the backdrop of recovering demand for human resources.
As a result, all business segments reported year-on-year revenue growth in the fiscal year under review, with consolidated net sales of ¥366,096 million (up 9.4% year-on-year).
Although the gross profit margin declined slightly from the previous fiscal year, gross profit amounted to ¥89,671 million (up 8.1% year-on-year) due, in part, to the contribution of higher revenue from BPO services. SG&A expenses rose due to an increase in personnel expenses in line with business expansion, but efforts to curb costs by improving operational efficiency resulted in operating income of ¥22,083 million (up 10.7% year-on-year).
Ordinary income amounted to ¥22,496 million (up 10.4% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥8,621 million (up 27.1% year-on-year).
Consolidated Business Results
(Millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
YoY
Net sales
334,540
366,096
9.4%
Operating income
19,940
22,083
10.7%
Ordinary income
20,379
22,496
10.4%
Profit attributable to
6,784
8,621
27.1%
owners of parent
ⅱ) Business Segment Information (before elimination of intersegment transactions)
HR Solutions
Expert Services (Temporary staffing), BPO Services (Contracting and outsourcing), etc.
Net sales ¥308,093 million Operating income ¥18,793 million
[Expert Services]
Net sales: ¥152,067 million
In this business, the Group provides a wide range of human resource services, including office work support, clerical work, the provision of highly specialized skilled personnel, engineers, sales, and marketing personnel, and Expert Services (Temporary Staffing) for a wide range of age groups and job types, from new graduates to senior citizens.
Although sales in relation to certain industries, such as airlines, and some occupations, such as sales and marketing, continued to decline from the previous year, the temporary staffing business continued to recover moderately from May 31, 2021, amid a recovery in economic conditions, mainly among manufacturers and trading companies, as well as in a wide range of other industries. In addition, demand increased from the corporate and public sectors for time-limited work related to COVID-19 countermeasures in fiscal year 2021.
As a result, net sales amounted to ¥152,067 million (up 2.0% year-on-year).
