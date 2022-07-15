Log in
02:54aPASONA : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT (Japanese GAAP) FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
PU
02:44aPASONA : Consolidated Financial Report FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
PU
05/30PASONA GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Pasona : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT (Japanese GAAP) FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 15, 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT (Japanese GAAP)

FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

Listed company name:

Pasona Group Inc.

Listing stock exchange:

The Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code number:

2168

URL:

https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp

Representative:

Yasuyuki Nambu, Group CEO and President

For further information contact: Yuko Nakase, Senior Managing Executive Officer and CFO Tel. +81-3-6734-0200

Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: August 19, 2022

Scheduled payment date of cash dividends: August 5, 2022

Scheduled filing date of the securities report: August 22, 2022

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(All amounts are in millions of yen rounded down unless otherwise stated.)

1. CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS

  1. Consolidated Financial Results

Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Net Sales

attributable to

Income

Income

owners of parent

%

%

%

%

FY2021

366,096

9.4

22,083

10.7

22,496

10.4

8,621

27.1

FY2020

334,540

2.9

19,940

88.5

20,379

99.1

6,784

-

(Note) Comprehensive income

FY2021: ¥14,433 million (40.8%)

FY2020: ¥10,251 million (204.3%)

Net Income

Diluted

Ordinary Income

Operating Income

Net Income

Return on Equity

per Share

to Total Assets

to Net Sales

per Share

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2021

220.19

219.63

19.6

12.7

6.0

FY2020

173.36

-

19.4

14.0

6.0

(Reference) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

FY2021: ¥142 million FY2020: ¥(110) million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

Net Assets per Share

(Yen)

May 31, 2022

203,746

67,146

24.5

1,276.00

May 31, 2021

151,641

49,779

25.2

974.85

(Reference) Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥49,986 million As of May 31, 2021: ¥38,155 million

(Note) Total assets for the fiscal years ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2022 include temporary "deposits received" from customers for contracted projects and the corresponding "cash and deposits" in assets and liabilities. For details, please refer to "1. Summary of Business Results, etc. (2) Summary of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review."

- 1 -

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash Flows from

Cash and Cash

Equivalents,

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

End of Period

FY2021

10,115

(29,624)

23,543

56,578

FY2020

18,868

(9,665)

(5,147)

52,298

2. DIVIDENDS

Dividends per Share (Yen)

Total

Dividend

Ratio of

End of

End of

End of

Dividend

Dividends to

Fiscal

Payout Ratio

First

Second

Third

Annual

Payment

Net Assets

Year-End

(Consolidated)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

FY2020

-

0.00

-

30.00

30.00

1,196

17.3%

3.4%

FY2021

-

0.00

-

35.00

35.00

1,396

15.9%

3.1%

FY2022(Forecast)

-

0.00

-

35.00

35.00

15.8%

(Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022

Ordinary dividend ¥30.00

Special dividend ¥5.00

3. FORECAST OF RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING MAY 31, 2023

Percentage figures are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Profit attributable to

Net

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Income per

owners of parent

Share

%

%

%

%

Yen

FY2022 First Half

189,000

3.6

7,800

(35.0)

8,000

(34.2)

3,000

(37.5)

76.58

FY2022 Full Fiscal Year

385,000

5.2

22,300

1.0

22,500

0.0

8,700

0.9

222.08

4. NOTES

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review: None
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries that caused changes in the scope of consolidation)
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies in line with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the period-end (including treasury shares)

May 31, 2022:

41,690,300 shares

May 31, 2021: 41,690,300 shares

2) Number of treasury shares as of the period-end

May 31, 2022:

2,516,094 shares

May 31, 2021: 2,550,899 shares

3) Average number of shares for the period

FY2021: 39,154,774 shares

FY2020: 39,132,377 shares

- 2 -

eference) NON-CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS RESULTS

1. FY2021 (June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated Financial Results

Percentage figures represent year-on-year increase / (decrease).

Net Sales

Operating Income (Loss)

Ordinary Income (Loss)

Net Income

%

%

%

%

FY2021

10,060

(30.5)

(3,655)

-

(4,231)

-

1,338

3.3

FY2020

14,477

52.4

3,312

-

2,846

-

1,295

(17.5)

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income per Share

34.18

Yen

Yen

FY2021

-

FY2020

33.10

-

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

Net Assets per Share (Yen)

May 31, 2022

89,955

18,758

20.9

478.85

May 31, 2021

80,170

18,578

23.2

474.67

(Reference) Equity as of May 31, 2022: ¥18,758 million

As of May 31, 2021: ¥18,578 million

(Note)

The Company has introduced "Board Benefit Trust (BBT)" and "Employment Stock Ownership Plan (J-ESOP)." The Company's shares in BBT and J-ESOP, which are reported as treasury shares under Shareholders' equity, are counted as the number of treasury shares as of the average number of shares outstanding for the period for the purpose not including computing earnings and net assets per share.

This Financial Report is not subject to a review conducted by CPA or audit firm.

Cautionary statement and other explanatory notes

The aforementioned forecasts are based on assumptions and beliefs in light of information available to management at the time of document preparation and accordingly include certain unconfirmed factors. As a result, readers are advised that actual results might differ materially from forecasts for a variety of reasons. Please refer to (Attachment) "1. Summary of Business Results, etc., (4) Future Outlook" on page 11 for the assumptions used in the forecast of business results.

We are planning to hold a financial results online meeting for analysts and institutional investors on July 21, 2022. Supplemental materials for the financial results will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/ir/) immediately after the meeting.

- 3 -

FY2021 Consolidated Financial Report

INDEX

1. Summary of Business Results, etc.

・・・・・

p.5

(1)

Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review

・・・・・

P 5

(2)

Summary of Financial Position for the Fiscal Year under Review

・・・・・

P.10

(3)

Summary of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year under Review

・・・・・

P.10

(4)

Future Outlook

・・・・・

P.11

(5)

Policy on the Appropriation of Profits and Dividends for FY2021 and

・・・・・

P.12

FY2022

2. Basic Consideration on Selecting our Accounting Standard

・・・・・

p.12

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

・・・・・

P.13

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

・・・・・

p.13

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income & Comprehensive Income

・・・・・

p.16

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

・・・・・

p.18

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

・・・・・

p.20

(5)

Note to Consolidated Financial Statements

・・・・・

p.22

(Notes to Going Concern Assumption)

・・・・・

p.22

(Important Items Considered Fundamental

・・・・・

p.22

to the Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements)

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

・・・・・

P.23

(Changes in Presentation Method)

・・・・・

P24

(Additional Information)

・・・・・

P24

(Business Combinations, etc.)

・・・・・

p.24

(Segment Information, etc.)

・・・・・

p.27

(Per Share Information)

・・・・・

p.32

(Important Subsequent Event)

・・・・・

p.33

- 4 -

1. Summary of Business Results, etc.

  1. Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year under Review i) Business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
    During the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to face an uncertain outlook due to the recurring re-expansion of COVID-19 infections. However, there was a trend toward returning to full socio- economic activities, and a sign of recovery has been seen in economic conditions.
    In this environment, the Group continued to capture demand for BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services from the corporate and public sectors, while Expert Services (Temporary Staffing) and Career Solutions (Placement / Recruiting) also expanded business steadily against the backdrop of recovering demand for human resources.
    As a result, all business segments reported year-on-year revenue growth in the fiscal year under review, with consolidated net sales of ¥366,096 million (up 9.4% year-on-year).
    Although the gross profit margin declined slightly from the previous fiscal year, gross profit amounted to ¥89,671 million (up 8.1% year-on-year) due, in part, to the contribution of higher revenue from BPO services. SG&A expenses rose due to an increase in personnel expenses in line with business expansion, but efforts to curb costs by improving operational efficiency resulted in operating income of ¥22,083 million (up 10.7% year-on-year).
    Ordinary income amounted to ¥22,496 million (up 10.4% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥8,621 million (up 27.1% year-on-year).

Consolidated Business Results

(Millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

YoY

Net sales

334,540

366,096

9.4%

Operating income

19,940

22,083

10.7%

Ordinary income

20,379

22,496

10.4%

Profit attributable to

6,784

8,621

27.1%

owners of parent

) Business Segment Information (before elimination of intersegment transactions)

HR Solutions

Expert Services (Temporary staffing), BPO Services (Contracting and outsourcing), etc.

Net sales ¥308,093 million Operating income ¥18,793 million

[Expert Services]

Net sales: ¥152,067 million

In this business, the Group provides a wide range of human resource services, including office work support, clerical work, the provision of highly specialized skilled personnel, engineers, sales, and marketing personnel, and Expert Services (Temporary Staffing) for a wide range of age groups and job types, from new graduates to senior citizens.

Although sales in relation to certain industries, such as airlines, and some occupations, such as sales and marketing, continued to decline from the previous year, the temporary staffing business continued to recover moderately from May 31, 2021, amid a recovery in economic conditions, mainly among manufacturers and trading companies, as well as in a wide range of other industries. In addition, demand increased from the corporate and public sectors for time-limited work related to COVID-19 countermeasures in fiscal year 2021.

As a result, net sales amounted to ¥152,067 million (up 2.0% year-on-year).

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pasona Group Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
