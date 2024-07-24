This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 2168

August 7, 2024

Start date of measures for electronic provision: July 24, 2024

To: Our shareholders

Yasuyuki Nambu

Group CEO and President Pasona Group Inc.

1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the FY2023 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear shareholders,

We would like to notify you of the FY2023 (June 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024) Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter referred to as the "Meeting") of Pasona Group Inc. (referred to as "Pasona" or the "Company"), to be held as follows.

Please review the following documents and information for reference for the Meeting and exercise your voting rights in writing or via the internet, etc., by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (Japan Standard Time). Thank you very much for your cooperation.

1. Date & time 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2024

2. Place 501AB Sapia Hall, Station Conference Tokyo (5th floor), Sapia Tower, 1-7-12 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

3. Meeting agenda

Reporting 1: Reporting on the Business Report, the Consolidated Accounting Documents, and the Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the Consolidated Accounting Documents for FY2023

2: Reporting on the Non-consolidated Accounting Documents for FY2023

Resolutions Proposal:Election of five directors (excluding directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members)

4. Instructions for exercising voting rights

Persons that are attending as proxies of shareholders need to be shareholders themselves. A proxy can only be entrusted to one shareholder with voting rights in the Company.

If approval or disapproval is not indicated for each proposal on the Voting Form, it shall be treated as an indication of approval.

Note: Please note that no gifts or light meals, etc., will be provided for attendees at the Meeting this year.

