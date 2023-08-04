(Alliance News) - Pasquarelli Auto Spa announced Thursday that it has signed an 18-month agreement with the Municipality of Pescara for car sharing service in the city.

Through this agreement, in collaboration with Kinto Share as the operator of the sharing service, Pasquarelli Auto will provide an initial fleet of 9 hybrid cars with the possibility of introducing up to 20 cars, Toyota and Lexus branded, with which the city of Pescara can project itself toward sharing mobility.

Kinto Share, Pasquarelli Auto explains in a note, is a station-based car sharing service, created in 2019 to support the evolution of the Toyota brand into a "Mobility Company," ensuring flexible mobility by granting the possibility of renting cars, via dedicated App, with duration from one minute to one month. The car sharing service is currently available at the Toyota Pasquarelli Auto dealership in San Giovanni Teatino and at the Abruzzo International Airport.

The agreement envisages the installation of additional stations located at strategic points in the city of Pescara over the coming months: and in particular at the Pescara Centrale Railway Station and at the Pescara campus of the "Gabriele D'Annunzio" University of Studies, as well as in the cities of Lanciano, Vasto, San Salvo and Campobasso.

Marco Pasquarelli, managing director of Pasquarelli Auto: "We are very pleased that the Municipality of Pescara has chosen us to initiate this important project for the entire City. By consolidating our position also as an operator in sharing mobility, we confirm ourselves as a reliable, flexible mobility provider, attentive to current market trends and able to offer a broad and integrated service always taking into account the value of sustainability."

Pasquarelli Auto's stock is down 1.3 percent at EUR1.11 per share.

