    PASG   US7027121000

PASSAGE BIO, INC.

(PASG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:43 2023-01-20 pm EST
1.630 USD   +4.49%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Passage Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

01/20/2023 | 04:02pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it has granted an inducement award to a new employee.

Passage Bio granted options to purchase 7600 shares of common stock to this employee as material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $1.67 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Passage Bio’s common stock on January 17, 2023, the grant date of the options.

The shares subject to the Inducement Options will vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable grant date, and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued employment. The stock options have a 10-year term and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and frontotemporal dementia and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267-866-0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312-961-2502
MikeBeyer@sambrown.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net cash 2022 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,1 M 85,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 90,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,56 $
Average target price 7,63 $
Spread / Average Target 389%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Chou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simona King Chief Financial Officer
Maxine Gowen Chairman
Alex Fotopoulos Chief Technical Officer
David Weinstein Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PASSAGE BIO, INC.13.04%85
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.30%79 046
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.42%76 424
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.37%42 258
BIONTECH SE-4.75%34 008
BEIGENE, LTD.24.81%28 536