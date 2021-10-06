Log in
    PASG   US7027121000

PASSAGE BIO, INC.

(PASG)
Passage Bio : Announces Pennsylvania Scholars Program to Honor Legacy of Biopharma Pioneer Dr. Tachi Yamada

10/06/2021 | 08:46am EDT
October 6, 2021
Philadelphia, PA - October 6, 2021 - Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced a scholarship program dedicated to fostering education and innovation in the life sciences in honor of Passage Bio co-founder and Board Chairman in Memoriam Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D. Dr. Yamada, who passed away in August 2021, had a life-longdevotion to building the next generation of scientists. The new scholars program will continue his legacy by granting a scholarship to a rising junior enrolled in a life sciences program at a Pennsylvania four-year college or university.

"Tachi was a brilliant researcher and visionary leader who was committed to mentoring people who shared his passion for improving healthcare," said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and CEO, Passage Bio. "With this scholarship program, we are proud to honor Tachi's legacy by nurturing budding scientists who will help to drive continued innovation in the Pennsylvania life sciences community."

In addition to the financial award, the select scholar will be matched with a Passage Bio mentor for professional growth opportunities. Detailed information on the program and application process will be available in January 2022.

The Tachi Yamada Scholar program adds to Passage Bio's commitment to advancing the Pennsylvania life sciences community through support for organizations like LifeSciencesPA and Life Science Cares Philadelphia. The company announced the award at Life Sciences Pennsylvania's annual conference, Life Sciences Future - BioPharm.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com



