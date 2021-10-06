Passage Bio : Announces Pennsylvania Scholars Program to Honor Legacy of Biopharma Pioneer Dr. Tachi Yamada

October 6, 2021

Philadelphia, PA - October 6, 2021 - Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced a scholarship program dedicated to fostering education and innovation in the life sciences in honor of Passage Bio co-founder and Board Chairman in Memoriam Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D. Dr. Yamada, who passed away in August 2021, had a life-longdevotion to building the next generation of scientists. The new scholars program will continue his legacy by granting a scholarship to a rising junior enrolled in a life sciences program at a Pennsylvania four-year college or university.

"Tachi was a brilliant researcher and visionary leader who was committed to mentoring people who shared his passion for improving healthcare," said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and CEO, Passage Bio. "With this scholarship program, we are proud to honor Tachi's legacy by nurturing budding scientists who will help to drive continued innovation in the Pennsylvania life sciences community."

In addition to the financial award, the select scholar will be matched with a Passage Bio mentor for professional growth opportunities. Detailed information on the program and application process will be available in January 2022.

The Tachi Yamada Scholar program adds to Passage Bio's commitment to advancing the Pennsylvania life sciences community through support for organizations like LifeSciencesPA and Life Science Cares Philadelphia. The company announced the award at Life Sciences Pennsylvania's annual conference, Life Sciences Future - BioPharm.

