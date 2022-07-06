Passage Bio Appoints Michael Kamarck, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of Michael Kamarck, Ph.D., to its board of directors and his appointment to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Dr. Kamarck is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over forty years of experience in discovery research, process development and technical operations.



“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our board as we continue to advance our clinical programs in our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients with CNS disorders,” said Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., interim executive chairwoman of Passage Bio. “His wealth of experience in manufacturing and technical operations, critical areas for a genetic medicines company, will provide valuable guidance as we continue to build on the strong technical foundation we have established.”

Dr. Kamarck is the Chairman of the Sanofi Biotech Advisory Council, providing strategic guidance to advance Sanofi’s biologicals business. He recently retired as Chief Technology Officer for Vir Biotechnology, Inc., where he led a multi-modality technical approach to the development of treatments of serious infectious diseases such as COVID-19 (sotrovimab), influenza and hepatitis B. Prior to joining Vir, Dr. Kamarck was the Senior Vice President of Global Vaccines and Biologics Manufacturing and President of Merck BioVentures. In this role, he was responsible for the worldwide manufacturing network in support of the vaccine portfolio and biologics businesses. Dr. Kamarck also held numerous senior executive positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, including President, Technical Operations and Product Supply as a member of the Wyeth Management Team. While with Wyeth, he was responsible for establishing a global biotechnology network of more than 10,000 employees to develop and manufacture numerous blockbuster products, including building the manufacturing infrastructure to deliver the global supply of Prevnar 13® and Enbrel®. Dr. Kamarck also spent 16 years at Bayer AG serving in numerous roles, including Senior Vice President of Operations for Bayer Biologicals. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and has 20 issued patents. He currently serves on the board of directors of Vaxcyte, Inc.

Dr. Kamarck holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oberlin College.

“I am thrilled to join Passage Bio’s board and Nominating and Governance Committee as the company enters an exciting phase of clinical development and continues to build on its impressive technical operations capabilities,” Dr. Kamarck said. “I look forward to partnering with the Board and management team to ensure Passage Bio remains at the leading edge of manufacturing and technical capabilities as we plan for continued clinical success, moving closer to bringing these therapies to patients with devastating CNS disorders.”

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing three clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease and frontotemporal dementia with several additional programs in preclinical development. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: our expectations about the ability of our lead product candidates to treat their respective target monogenic CNS disorders. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our ability to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; the risk that positive results in a preclinical study or clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property, and other proprietary rights; our dependence on collaborators and other third parties for the development and manufacture of product candidates and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Passage Bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:



Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson

Passage Bio

267-866-0114

shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications

312-961-2502

MikeBeyer@sambrown.com



