PASSAGE BIO, INC.

(PASG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
2.230 USD   +9.85%
07:03aPassage Bio to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022
GL
07:02aPassage Bio to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022
AQ
05/03UPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
GL
Passage Bio to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 16, 2022

05/09/2022 | 07:03am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 16, 2022, to report its first quarter 2022 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 833-528-0605 (domestic) or 830-221-9711 (international) and refer to conference ID 6960234. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & News section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing three clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease and frontotemporal dementia with several additional programs in preclinical development. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267-866-0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312-961-2502
MikeBeyer@sambrown.com


