Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Passage Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PASG   US7027121000

PASSAGE BIO, INC.

(PASG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 02:25:03 pm EDT
1.915 USD   -0.26%
02:14pUPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
GL
02:13pUPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
GL
05/02Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

05/03/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that additional clinical and biomarker data from Cohort 1 in the Imagine-1 study for GM1 gangliosidosis will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, which is being held in Washington, D.C. and virtually on May 16-19, 2022.

Late-breaker oral presentation details:

Title: Interim Safety, Biomarker, and Efficacy Data From Imagine-1: A Phase 1/2 Open-label, Multicenter Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of a Single Dose, ICM Administration of PBGM01 in Subjects with Type I (Early Onset) and Type IIa (Late Onset) Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1)
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. ET
Presenter: David Weinstein, M.D. M.M.Sc.
Abstract Number: 2257

Additionally, scientists from the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) will present several abstracts containing data supporting earlier-stage Passage Bio programs and ongoing discovery research. This includes a poster presentation on preclinical data supporting Passage Bio’s study of PBML04 for metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

Title: Long-term evaluation of the efficacy of intracerebroventricularly injected AAVhu68 encoding human codon optimized ARSA (hARSA) transgene in a mouse model of Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET
Presenter: Gourav Roy Choudhury, Ph.D.
Abstract Number: 1024

About Passage Bio
At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

Penn Financial Disclosure
Dr. James Wilson, director of the Gene Therapy Program, is a Penn faculty member as well as a scientific collaborator, consultant, and co-founder of Passage Bio. As such, he holds an equity stake in the company, receives sponsored research funding from Passage Bio, and as an inventor of certain Penn intellectual property that is licensed to Passage Bio, may receive additional financial benefits in the future. The University of Pennsylvania also receives sponsored research funding from Passage Bio and has licensed intellectual property to the company that may result in future financial returns to Penn.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
312-961-2502
MikeBeyer@sambrown.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about PASSAGE BIO, INC.
02:14pUPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at ..
GL
02:13pUPDATE - Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at ..
GL
05/02Passage Bio to Present Updated Imagine-1 Study Clinical and Biomarker Data at the Ameri..
AQ
04/22Passage Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
03/29Passage Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Data that Support Ongoing Clinical Stu..
GL
03/29Passage Bio, Inc. Announces Publication of Preclinical Data that Support Ongoing Clinic..
CI
03/28Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
03/15PASSAGE BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Passage Bio Provides Update on Strategic Priorities and Extends Cash Runway
GL
03/15Passage Bio, Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective March 18, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PASSAGE BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -203 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart PASSAGE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Passage Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PASSAGE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,92 $
Average target price 18,14 $
Spread / Average Target 845%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce A. Goldsmith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simona King Chief Financial Officer
Maxine Gowen Chairman
Alex Fotopoulos Chief Technical Officer
David Weinstein Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PASSAGE BIO, INC.-69.76%104
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.94%75 737
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.25%70 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.29%66 689
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 493
BIONTECH SE-43.35%35 418