Certain Ordinary Shares of Pasture Holdings Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 8-JUN-2023 to 9-JUN-2024.



Details:

PMI Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Plutus Star Holding Pte. Ltd., who are each deemed a promoter of our Company, has undertaken to the Issue Manager, Sponsor and Placement Agent and our Company, that it will not, amongst others, sell, transfer, assign, dispose of, realise or enter into any arrangement that will directly or indirectly constitute or will be deemed as disposals or transfers of (collectively, the ?Restricted Transactions?) any Shares which it holds or has an interest in as at the Listing Date (adjusted for any bonus issue or sub-division of our Shares) (the ?Lock-up Shares?), from the date commencing on the Listing Date and for a period of six (6) months from the Listing Date (both dates inclusive) (the ?First Lock-up Period?).



In addition to the First Lock-up Period, each of PMI Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Plutus Star Holding Pte. Ltd. has further undertaken to the Issue Manager, Sponsor and Placement Agent and our Company that it will not, amongst others, carry out the Restricted Transactions in respect of their respective interests in 50.0% of the Lock-up Shares (adjusted for any bonus issue or sub-division of our Shares) for a further period of six (6) months immediately after the First Lock-up Period (the ?Second Lock-up Period?).