COMMENCEMENT OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID - Form 6-K

COMMENCEMENT OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID



October 26, 2021 Vancouver, B.C. Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") of its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB"). Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 10,000,000common shares (the "Shares") (representing approximately 2.14% of its 467,116,441 issued and outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2021) over a twelve-month period commencing on October 27, 2021. The NCIB will expire no later than October 26, 2022.





Patagonia believes that from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of its common shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of corporate funds. The Company intends to fund the purchases out of available cash.

All purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV. The NCIB will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. Under the NCIB, Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSXV, in privately negotiated transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. The price that Patagonia will pay for Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase. Any Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors.





Patagonia has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. to make purchases under the NCIB on its own behalf.



About Patagonia Gold



Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded mining company listed on the TSXV. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 420 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:





Dean Stuart

T: 403 617 7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net







Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer Patagonia Gold Corp T: +54 11 5278 6950 E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com











