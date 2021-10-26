Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Patagonia Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGDC   CA70289T1012

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.

(PGDC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 10/26 10:54:16 am
0.05 CAD   +11.11%
12:12pPatagonia Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08:31aCommencement of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
09/03PATAGONIA GOLD : DISCOVERS NEW VEIN SYSTEMS AT CALCATREU, RIO NEGRO, ARGENTINA (Form 6-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMENCEMENT OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID - Form 6-K

10/26/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
COMMENCEMENT OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

October 26, 2021 Vancouver, B.C. Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") of its Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB"). Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 10,000,000common shares (the "Shares") (representing approximately 2.14% of its 467,116,441 issued and outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2021) over a twelve-month period commencing on October 27, 2021. The NCIB will expire no later than October 26, 2022.

Patagonia believes that from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and that the purchase of its common shares may represent an appropriate and desirable use of corporate funds. The Company intends to fund the purchases out of available cash.
All purchases made pursuant to the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV. The NCIB will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. Under the NCIB, Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSXV, in privately negotiated transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws. The price that Patagonia will pay for Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase. Any Shares that are purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors.

Patagonia has appointed Canaccord Genuity Corp. to make purchases under the NCIB on its own behalf.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded mining company listed on the TSXV. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 420 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.
For more information, please contact:

Dean Stuart
T: 403 617 7609
E: dean@boardmarker.net


Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer
Patagonia Gold Corp
T: +54 11 5278 6950
E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's focus on growing shareholder value and the development of the Cap Oeste underground project, advancement of the Calcatreu project, the commencement of the proposed NCIB, the acquisition of Shares pursuant to the NCIB and the Company's future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Disclaimer

Patagonia Gold Corp. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 17:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
