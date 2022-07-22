Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Patagonia Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGDC   CA70289T1012

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.

(PGDC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
05:24pPATAGONIA GOLD : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 20-F/A
PU
05:24pPATAGONIA GOLD : ANNOUNCES REFILED ANNUAL REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
05:19pPatagonia gold announces refiled annual report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PATAGONIA GOLD ANNOUNCES REFILED ANNUAL REPORT

07/22/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it has refiled its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, at the request of the Division of Corporation Finance (the “Staff”) of the Securities and Exchange Commission, following a Staff review.

The Annual Report was refiled to remove the mineral resource disclosure for the Cap-Oeste and Calcatreu properties and to amend certain corresponding sections as laid out in the explanatory note in the Company’s Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report, in order to comply with Item 1302 (b)(2)(i) of Regulation SK, under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Associated CEO and CFO certificates were filed with the refiled Annual Report, all of which are available for viewing under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 430 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:
Dean Stuart
T: 403 617 7609
E: dean@boardmarker.net
Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer
Patagonia Gold Corp
T: +54 11 5278 6950
E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.
05:24pPATAGONIA GOLD : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 20-F/A
PU
05:24pPATAGONIA GOLD : ANNOUNCES REFILED ANNUAL REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
05:19pPatagonia gold announces refiled annual report
GL
05:19pPatagonia gold announces refiled annual report
GL
05/27Tranche Update on Patagonia Gold Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 26, 2..
CI
05/27Patagonia Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/27Patagonia gold quarter 1 2022 financial results
GL
05/27Patagonia gold quarter 1 2022 financial results
AQ
05/27PATAGONIA GOLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - Form 6-K
PU
05/26PATAGONIA GOLD : EXPLORATION UPDATE – Abril Property - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 18,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 10,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 7,43%
Chart PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Patagonia Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher van Tienhoven Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristián López Saubidet Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carlos Jose Miguens Chairman
Jorge Sanguin Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Harper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.-40.00%11
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.35%128 360
RIO TINTO PLC-4.56%94 550
GLENCORE PLC11.96%65 246
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.88%38 148
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.69%36 938