  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Patagonia Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGDC   CA70289T1012

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.

(PGDC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30:00 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.0200 CAD   +33.33%
03:02pPatagonia Suspends Production Following Robbery at Cap-Oeste Project in Argentina; Investigation Underway
MT
02:32pPatagonia Gold Announces Robbery at Cap-Oeste Project
GL
09:53aPatagonia Gold Brief: Shares Edging Up; Announced Increase to Loan Facility Over the Weekend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patagonia Gold Announces Robbery at Cap-Oeste Project

04/17/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces that the Company’s gold room at its Cap-Oeste Project, located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina, was the target of a robbery in the early morning of April 17, 2023.

The thieves gained access to the site and escaped with doré containing approximately 500 ounces of gold equivalent (AuEq), which represents approximately one month of production from Lomada and Cap-Oeste Projects. No employees were fatally injured during the robbery, although three suffered minor injuries. The robbery has been reported to the appropriate Argentine officials and the Company is working with the authorities to investigate the incident.

The Company has suspended production while it investigates the incident and determines how to implement additional security measures to reduce the likelihood of such an incident reoccurring in the future.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 430 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: statements with respect to the robbery, including the investigation into the incident, the impact on production, and additional security protocols that may be introduced; advancement and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina; and the anticipated growth in shareholder value. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,28 M 5,27 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Patagonia Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher van Tienhoven Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristián López Saubidet Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carlos Jose Miguens Chairman
Jorge Sanguin Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Harper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.0.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.80%157 713
RIO TINTO PLC-5.80%114 888
GLENCORE PLC-10.99%76 540
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)7.73%45 733
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.30%40 337
