  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Patagonia Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    PGDC   CA70289T1012

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.

(PGDC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:49 2022-10-20 am EDT
0.0250 CAD    0.00%
Patagonia Gold : October 2022 – Investor Presentation

10/21/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Investor

Presentation

Q4 2022

Ne a r - term pr oduc ti on with u n p a r alleled exploration

potential in Argentina

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

TSXV:PGDC

This document has been prepared by Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia Gold" or, the "Company") for evaluation of the Company by the recipient. The information contained in this presentation is derived from estimates made by the Company, information that has been provided to the Company by other parties, and otherwise publicly available information concerning the Company and does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating whether or not to make an investment in the Company. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this presentation and, if given and/or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been so authorized. In furnishing this presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the attendees with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this presentation that may become apparent. The contents of this presentation are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Each prospective investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information

presented. This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities referred to herein. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation. This presentation may not be reproduced, further distributed or published in whole or in part by any other person.

This presentation may include certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur; expectations regarding yielding significant cash flow and the Company's

ability to advance additional projects in South America and provide favourable returns; the anticipated processing capacity of the Martha plant; plans for the acquisition of the additional projects; completion of

the Calcatreu gold and silver project feasibility study; the ability to develop projects for future production; plans for future drilling; and expectations with respect to processing future high grade underground material from the Cap Oeste project. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward- looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward- looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in

this presentation includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, the inability to predict or counteract the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business, including short-term and long-term effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus on supply chains, labour market and capital markets, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals including delays caused by the measures to counteract the spread and consequences of the COVID-19 coronavirus, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, including changes related to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this presentation are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this presentation, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Readers are advised to study and consider risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Audited Annual Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2021.

The scientific and technical information in this document was reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

patagoniagold.com

2

Emerging Gold Producer with Massive Exploration Upside TSXV:PGDC

Restarting High-Grade Gold

Large Resource Base

Massive Property Portfolio

Low Valuation with

Operations

with Growth

Across Latin America

Substantial Upside

Potential

• Generating cash flow from residual

• Four projects with a large global

Amongst the largest landholders

Trades at an EV/resource multiple of

leaching of two mines on care-and-

resource base

across Latin America's largest precious

only C$28/oz AuEq

maintenance

M&I: 1.9M oz AuEq at 2.28 g/t AuEq

metal regions (Deseado Massif and

66% discount to the average of companies

Somuncura Massif)

Production

Cash Cost

Inf: 763K oz AuEq at 1.60 g/t AuEq

advancing epithermal precious metals

oz AuEq

US$/oz AuEq

Over 420 property interests in

deposits in the Americas

2020

10,809

$684

Calcatreu: high-grade,near-surface

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay

Amongst a small number of developers

6M 2021

4,690

$1033

resource within a massive potential

>400,000 ha of properties in mining-

with a permitted mill and the potential

Lomada: open pit, heap leach

epithermal vein system

to advance additional production in

operation restarted in December 2020.

M&I: 746K oz AuEq at 2.36 g/t AuEq

friendly Santa Cruz and Rio Negro

2022/2023

At peak, produced 3,900 oz AuEq per

provinces in Argentina

Inf.: 390K oz AuEq at 1.50 g/t AuEq

Massive re-rating potential as the

month

Majority of property holdings of key

Identified 11 significant vein systems

Cap-Oeste: evaluating underground

-

projects are unexplored

Company transitions to a high-growth

Baseline Study in progress

gold producer

development of COSE-style resource

Unparalleled discovery potential

(298K oz AuEq at 19.42 g/t AuEq)

Experienced management and exploration team with the expertise and relationships

to realize

The potential of this exciting project portfolio in Argentina

patagoniagold.com

3

Mission, Vision & Values

TSXV:PGDC

Mission

Vision

Values

Increase shareholder

To become an

1) People - People are our main asset. We value and respect all individuals.

value through the

intermediate mining

2)

Community Interaction - Our involvement with public and private

acquisition, exploration

producer, utilizing

stakeholders is paramount to our combined successes. We provide

and development of gold

community and social

transparent, honest and regular dialogue with them.

and silver projects

focus and our operating

3)

Environmental, Health & Safety Stewardship - We are committed to

and exploration

environmental sustainability and to the safety and health of our people.

experience in Argentina to

4)

Responsibility and accountability for a legacy - We are responsible and

achieve our goals

accountable to ''do no harm'', to pursue local development with the aim of

leaving social positive impacts for the day after the mine and a local

engagement to continuous and sustained development within the

communities we work with.

patagoniagold.com

4

Management & Directors

TSXV:PGDC

Christopher van

Previously worked for the Anglo American Group in various countries, culminating as Country Manager and President of AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine.

Tienhoven

As well, he worked for Andean Resources Limited as Country Manager and Vice President for Argentina until 2010, when its main project Cerro Negro was sold to

Chief Executive Officer and

Goldcorp Inc.

Before joining Patagonia, he had been dedicated to merger and acquisition opportunities in the junior mining sector in Latin America

Director

Cristián López Saubidet

Involved with Patagoniasince 2008, as Vice President of Patagonia Gold S.A. and other subsidiaries of Patagonia with 18 years of experience in Finance and Strategy

Chief Financial Officer

Ex-VP Strategy and Analytics in HSBC´s Consumer Lending Division and a Management Consultant for McKinsey & Co.

• Serves on the Boards of Central Puerto SA and San Miguel S.A., both listed companies on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

Jorge Sanguin

Held senior key positions in a number of mining operations in Argentina, including until February 2019 General Manager of Cerro Moro (Yamana Gold Inc.), Mining

Chief Operating Officer

Manager at Manantial Espejo (Pan American Silver Corporation) and previously President and General Manager of Cerro Vanguardia (AngloGold Ashanti Limited)

Tim Hunt

Founder and President of Huntwood Industries. Led the development of Huntwood Industries for the past three decades, taking the business from a start-up venture to a

Director

significant middle-market enterprise responsible for over $2B in sales.

• Previously spent time as an investment broker, cultivating lasting alliances in the mining and investment communities and has been involved in the mining sector for

over 30 years, including those as founder of Hunt Mining, which has been active in Argentina for 14 years

Alexander (Sandy)

Started out at Merrill Lynch in London in the 1970s. He has since successfully been an independent international commodity trader, investor and consultant with long

Harper

experience of doing business in the UK, Europe, USA, Latin America and West Africa. Mr. Harper is currently based in Argentina.

Director

patagoniagold.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patagonia Gold Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,51 M 8,51 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Patagonia Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher van Tienhoven Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cristián López Saubidet Chief Financial Officer & Director
Carlos Jose Miguens Chairman
Jorge Sanguin Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Harper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.-50.00%9
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.87%123 050
RIO TINTO PLC-3.33%88 374
GLENCORE PLC29.27%70 474
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)97.71%50 793
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.04%36 383