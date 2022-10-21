Patagonia Gold : October 2022 – Investor Presentation
10/21/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Investor
Presentation
Q4 2022
Ne a r - term pr oduc ti on with u n p a r alleled exploration
potential in Argentina
Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements
TSXV:PGDC
This document has been prepared by Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia Gold" or, the "Company") for evaluation of the Company by the recipient. The information contained in this presentation is derived from estimates made by the Company, information that has been provided to the Company by other parties, and otherwise publicly available information concerning the Company and does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating whether or not to make an investment in the Company. It is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. No person has been authorized to give any information or make any representations other than those contained in this presentation and, if given and/or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been so authorized. In furnishing this presentation, the Company does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide the attendees with access to any additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this presentation that may become apparent. The contents of this presentation are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Each prospective investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information
presented. This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities referred to herein. The information and opinions contained in this presentation are provided as at the date of this presentation. This presentation may not be reproduced, further distributed or published in whole or in part by any other person.
This presentation may include certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur; expectations regarding yielding significant cash flow and the Company's
ability to advance additional projects in South America and provide favourable returns; the anticipated processing capacity of the Martha plant; plans for the acquisition of the additional projects; completion of
the Calcatreu gold and silver project feasibility study; the ability to develop projects for future production; plans for future drilling; and expectations with respect to processing future high grade underground material from the Cap Oeste project. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward- looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward- looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in
this presentation includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, the inability to predict or counteract the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business, including short-term and long-term effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus on supply chains, labour market and capital markets, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals including delays caused by the measures to counteract the spread and consequences of the COVID-19 coronavirus, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, including changes related to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this presentation are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this presentation, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Readers are advised to study and consider risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's Audited Annual Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2021.
The scientific and technical information in this document was reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
patagoniagold.com
2
Emerging Gold Producer with Massive Exploration Upside TSXV:PGDC
Restarting High-Grade Gold
Large Resource Base
Massive Property Portfolio
Low Valuation with
Operations
with Growth
Across Latin America
Substantial Upside
Potential
• Generating cash flow from residual
• Four projects with a large global
•
Amongst the largest landholders
•
Trades at an EV/resource multiple of
leaching of two mines on care-and-
resource base
across Latin America's largest precious
only C$28/oz AuEq
maintenance
‒
M&I: 1.9M oz AuEq at 2.28 g/t AuEq
metal regions (Deseado Massif and
‒ 66% discount to the average of companies
Somuncura Massif)
Production
Cash Cost
‒
Inf: 763K oz AuEq at 1.60 g/t AuEq
advancing epithermal precious metals
oz AuEq
US$/oz AuEq
•
Over 420 property interests in
deposits in the Americas
2020
10,809
$684
• Calcatreu: high-grade,near-surface
Argentina, Chile and Uruguay
•
Amongst a small number of developers
6M 2021
4,690
$1033
resource within a massive potential
•
>400,000 ha of properties in mining-
with a permitted mill and the potential
•
Lomada: open pit, heap leach
epithermal vein system
to advance additional production in
operation restarted in December 2020.
M&I: 746K oz AuEq at 2.36 g/t AuEq
friendly Santa Cruz and Rio Negro
‒
2022/2023
At peak, produced 3,900 oz AuEq per
provinces in Argentina
‒ Inf.: 390K oz AuEq at 1.50 g/t AuEq
•
Massive re-rating potential as the
month
•
Majority of property holdings of key
Identified 11 significant vein systems
•
Cap-Oeste: evaluating underground
-
projects are unexplored
Company transitions to a high-growth
‒
Baseline Study in progress
gold producer
development of COSE-style resource
•
Unparalleled discovery potential
(298K oz AuEq at 19.42 g/t AuEq)
Experienced management and exploration team with the expertise and relationships
to realize
The potential of this exciting project portfolio in Argentina
patagoniagold.com
3
Mission, Vision & Values
TSXV:PGDC
Mission
Vision
Values
Increase shareholder
To become an
1) People - People are our main asset. We value and respect all individuals.
value through the
intermediate mining
2)
Community Interaction - Our involvement with public and private
acquisition, exploration
producer, utilizing
stakeholders is paramount to our combined successes. We provide
and development of gold
community and social
transparent, honest and regular dialogue with them.
and silver projects
focus and our operating
3)
Environmental, Health & Safety Stewardship - We are committed to
and exploration
environmental sustainability and to the safety and health of our people.
experience in Argentina to
4)
Responsibility and accountability for a legacy - We are responsible and
achieve our goals
accountable to ''do no harm'', to pursue local development with the aim of
leaving social positive impacts for the day after the mine and a local
engagement to continuous and sustained development within the
communities we work with.
patagoniagold.com
4
Management & Directors
TSXV:PGDC
Christopher van
•
Previously worked for the Anglo American Group in various countries, culminating as Country Manager and President of AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine.
Tienhoven
As well, he worked for Andean Resources Limited as Country Manager and Vice President for Argentina until 2010, when its main project Cerro Negro was sold to
Chief Executive Officer and
Goldcorp Inc.
•
Before joining Patagonia, he had been dedicated to merger and acquisition opportunities in the junior mining sector in Latin America
Director
Cristián López Saubidet
•
Involved with Patagoniasince 2008, as Vice President of Patagonia Gold S.A. and other subsidiaries of Patagonia with 18 years of experience in Finance and Strategy
Chief Financial Officer
•
Ex-VP Strategy and Analytics in HSBC´s Consumer Lending Division and a Management Consultant for McKinsey & Co.
• Serves on the Boards of Central Puerto SA and San Miguel S.A., both listed companies on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
Jorge Sanguin
•
Held senior key positions in a number of mining operations in Argentina, including until February 2019 General Manager of Cerro Moro (Yamana Gold Inc.), Mining
Chief Operating Officer
Manager at Manantial Espejo (Pan American Silver Corporation) and previously President and General Manager of Cerro Vanguardia (AngloGold Ashanti Limited)
Tim Hunt
•
Founder and President of Huntwood Industries. Led the development of Huntwood Industries for the past three decades, taking the business from a start-up venture to a
Director
significant middle-market enterprise responsible for over $2B in sales.
• Previously spent time as an investment broker, cultivating lasting alliances in the mining and investment communities and has been involved in the mining sector for
over 30 years, including those as founder of Hunt Mining, which has been active in Argentina for 14 years
Alexander (Sandy)
•
Started out at Merrill Lynch in London in the 1970s. He has since successfully been an independent international commodity trader, investor and consultant with long
Harper
experience of doing business in the UK, Europe, USA, Latin America and West Africa. Mr. Harper is currently based in Argentina.
Director
patagoniagold.com
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Patagonia Gold Corp. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 17:29:06 UTC.