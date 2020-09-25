Patagonia Gold : Provides Update on Extension to File Q2 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC) announces that it continues to rely on the temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings as a result of COVID-19, pursuant to BC Instrument 51-517 -Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020. This blanket relief provides the Company with a 45-day extension to file its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2020 (the "Q2 Filings"). Patagonia expects to file the Q2 Filings on or before October 15, 2020.

The Company confirms that, other than entering into the definitive option agreement to acquire the Mina Angela Property (as disclosed in the press release dated September 15, 2020), there have not been any material business developments since the Company's August 27, 2020 press release. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's news release dated August 27, 2020 for more information on the filing extension.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 350 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

