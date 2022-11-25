Patagonia Gold : Q3 2022 Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (All amounts in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Patagonia Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Current assets
Note
2022
2021
Cash
21
$
442
$
291
Receivables
11, 21
1,780
2,512
Inventories
5
4,309
3,759
Total current assets
6,531
6,562
Non-current assets
Mineral properties
6
14,975
16,112
Mining rights
8
15,996
17,145
Property, plant and equipment
10
11,122
12,475
Goodwill
4,009
4,009
Other financial assets
9, 21
8
15
Other receivables
12, 21
1,683
1,421
Total non-current assets
47,793
51,177
Total assets
$
54,324
$
57,739
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
13
$
12,907
$
6,706
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14, 19, 21
5,759
6,859
Accounts payable with related parties
14, 19, 21
274
208
Loan payable and current portion of long-term debt
15, 19, 21
345
517
Total current liabilities
19,285
14,290
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
16, 21
16,131
255
Long-term debt with related parties
16, 19, 21
-
15,507
Reclamation and remediation obligations
7
5,501
6,188
Deferred tax liabilities
2,909
3,795
Other long-term payables
-
8
Total non-current liabilities
24,541
25,753
Total liabilities
43,826
40,043
Shareholders' equity
18
11,244
11,244
Capital stock
Contributed surplus
189,942
189,677
Accumulated deficit
(207,075)
(201,710)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18,016
19,877
Total shareholders' equity attributable to the parent
12,127
19,088
Non-controlling interest
(1,629)
(1,392)
Total shareholders' equity
10,498
17,696
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
54,324
$
57,739
Going concern (note 3)
Subsequent events (note 26)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors
Signed "Christopher van Tienhoven", Director
Signed "Cristian Lopez Saubidet", Director
Patagonia Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
$
2,461
$
5,758
$
10,348
$
14,233
Cost of sales
5
(3,790)
(4,278)
(11,545)
(10,061)
Gross profit (loss)
(1,329)
1,480
(1,197)
4,172
Operating expenses:
Exploration expenses
(921)
(1,432)
(4,377)
(3,204)
Repair and maintenance
(117)
(126)
(352)
(514)
Administrative expenses
20
(1,726)
(1,227)
(5,472)
(4,188)
Share-based payments expense
18
(87)
(90)
(265)
(272)
Interest expense
(983)
(377)
(2,425)
(959)
Total operating expense
(3,834)
(3,252)
(12,891)
(9,137)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest income
47
107
157
186
Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange
1,097
174
3,150
(325)
Accretion expense
7
(118)
(10)
(245)
(22)
Other income
22
2,579
383
5,152
756
Total other income/(expenses)
3,605
654
8,214
595
Net loss - before income taxes
(1,558)
(1,118)
(5,874)
(4,370)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(503)
(594)
272
(205)
Net loss
$
(2,061)
$
(1,712)
$
(5,602)
$
(4,575)
Attributable to non-controlling interest
(147)
(60)
(237)
(96)
Attributable to equity share owners of the
parent
(1,914)
(1,652)
(5,365)
(4,479)
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax
(2,061)
(1,712)
(5,602)
(4,575)
Change in fair value of investment
9
(2)
(4)
(7)
(2)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(921)
(656)
(1,854)
133
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(923)
(660)
(1,861)
131
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
(2,984)
$
(2,372)
$
(7,463)
$
(4,444)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic and diluted
17
466,566,441
467,116,441
466,566,441
441,094,925
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
17
$
(0.004)
$
(0.004)
$
(0.012)
$
(0.010)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Patagonia Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Accumulated
other
Total
Non-
Accumulated
comprehensive
Contributed
Attributable
controlling
Capital stock
deficit
income
surplus
to parent
interest
Total
Balance - January 1, 2021
7,320
(190,541)
19,744
186,177
22,700
(1,295)
21,405
Net loss
-
(4,479)
-
-
(4,479)
(96)
(4,575)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
131
-
131
-
131
Shares and warrants issued (note 18)
4,270
-
-
3,138
7,408
-
7,408
Share and warrant issuance costs (note 18)
(188)
-
-
(138)
(326)
-
(326)
Agent compensation options issued (note 18)
(138)
-
-
138
-
-
-
Share based payments (note 18)
-
-
-
272
272
-
272
Balance - September 30, 2021
11,264
(195,020)
19,875
189,587
25,706
(1,391)
24,315
Balance - January 1, 2022
11,244
(201,710)
19,877
189,677
19,088
(1,392)
17,696
Net loss
-
(5,365)
-
-
(5,365)
(237)
(5,602)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(1,861)
-
(1,861)
-
(1,861)
Share based payments (note 18)
-
-
-
265
265
-
265
Balance - September 30, 2022
11,244
(207,075)
18,016
189,942
12,127
(1,629)
10,498
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Patagonia Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Note
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities
Net loss
$
(5,602)
$
(4,575)
Items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
10
1,318
1,817
Depletion of mineral properties
6
1,240
684
Amortization of mining rights
8
75
75
Share based payment expense
18
265
272
Provisions
(932 )
657
Interest payable with related party
-
522
Interest payable
522
-
Write-down of inventory
5
1,188
670
Accretion expense
245
22
Deferred tax expense/(benefit)
(272 )
205
Net change in non-cash working capital items
(Increase)/decrease in receivables
470
(349)
(Increase)/decrease in inventory
(1,516)
(501)
(Increase)/decrease in other financial assets
2
5
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(1,665)
2,322
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities with related parties
66
53
Increase/(decrease) in provision
(8)
(23)
Increase/(decrease) in transaction taxes payable
(49)
(44)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,653)
1,812
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
10
(187)
(1,244)
Purchase of mineral property
6
(103)
(2,729)
Proceeds from disposal
-
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(290)
(3,972)
Cash flow from financing activities
Bank indebtedness (repayment)
6,201
(4,992)
Repayment of loans
(325)
(250)
Shares and warrants issued
18
-
7,408
Share and warrant issuance costs
18
-
(326)
Net cash provided by financing activities
5,876
1,840
Net increase (decrease) in cash
933
(320)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(782)
93
Cash, beginning of period
291
819
Cash, end of the period
$
442
$
592
Taxes paid
(49)
(44)
Interest paid
(1,712)
(345)
Supplemental non-cash information
Change in value of investments
9
(7)
(2)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
