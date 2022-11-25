Patagonia Gold : Q3 2022 Financial Statements

Patagonia Gold Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (All amounts in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated) Index Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss 3 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 6 NOTICE TO READER The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 1

Patagonia Gold Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - See Notice to Reader (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, December 31, Current assets Note 2022 2021 Cash 21 $ 442 $ 291 Receivables 11, 21 1,780 2,512 Inventories 5 4,309 3,759 Total current assets 6,531 6,562 Non-current assets Mineral properties 6 14,975 16,112 Mining rights 8 15,996 17,145 Property, plant and equipment 10 11,122 12,475 Goodwill 4,009 4,009 Other financial assets 9, 21 8 15 Other receivables 12, 21 1,683 1,421 Total non-current assets 47,793 51,177 Total assets $ 54,324 $ 57,739 Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 13 $ 12,907 $ 6,706 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14, 19, 21 5,759 6,859 Accounts payable with related parties 14, 19, 21 274 208 Loan payable and current portion of long-term debt 15, 19, 21 345 517 Total current liabilities 19,285 14,290 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 16, 21 16,131 255 Long-term debt with related parties 16, 19, 21 - 15,507 Reclamation and remediation obligations 7 5,501 6,188 Deferred tax liabilities 2,909 3,795 Other long-term payables - 8 Total non-current liabilities 24,541 25,753 Total liabilities 43,826 40,043 Shareholders' equity 18 11,244 11,244 Capital stock Contributed surplus 189,942 189,677 Accumulated deficit (207,075) (201,710) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,016 19,877 Total shareholders' equity attributable to the parent 12,127 19,088 Non-controlling interest (1,629) (1,392) Total shareholders' equity 10,498 17,696 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 54,324 $ 57,739 Going concern (note 3) Subsequent events (note 26) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors Signed "Christopher van Tienhoven", Director Signed "Cristian Lopez Saubidet", Director 2

Patagonia Gold Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - See Notice to Reader (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue $ 2,461 $ 5,758 $ 10,348 $ 14,233 Cost of sales 5 (3,790) (4,278) (11,545) (10,061) Gross profit (loss) (1,329) 1,480 (1,197) 4,172 Operating expenses: Exploration expenses (921) (1,432) (4,377) (3,204) Repair and maintenance (117) (126) (352) (514) Administrative expenses 20 (1,726) (1,227) (5,472) (4,188) Share-based payments expense 18 (87) (90) (265) (272) Interest expense (983) (377) (2,425) (959) Total operating expense (3,834) (3,252) (12,891) (9,137) Other income/(expenses) Interest income 47 107 157 186 Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange 1,097 174 3,150 (325) Accretion expense 7 (118) (10) (245) (22) Other income 22 2,579 383 5,152 756 Total other income/(expenses) 3,605 654 8,214 595 Net loss - before income taxes (1,558) (1,118) (5,874) (4,370) Income tax benefit (expense) (503) (594) 272 (205) Net loss $ (2,061) $ (1,712) $ (5,602) $ (4,575) Attributable to non-controlling interest (147) (60) (237) (96) Attributable to equity share owners of the parent (1,914) (1,652) (5,365) (4,479) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (2,061) (1,712) (5,602) (4,575) Change in fair value of investment 9 (2) (4) (7) (2) Foreign currency translation adjustment (921) (656) (1,854) 133 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (923) (660) (1,861) 131 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,984) $ (2,372) $ (7,463) $ (4,444) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 17 466,566,441 467,116,441 466,566,441 441,094,925 Net loss per share - basic and diluted 17 $ (0.004) $ (0.004) $ (0.012) $ (0.010) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

Patagonia Gold Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Unaudited - See Notice to Reader (Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars) Accumulated other Total Non- Accumulated comprehensive Contributed Attributable controlling Capital stock deficit income surplus to parent interest Total Balance - January 1, 2021 7,320 (190,541) 19,744 186,177 22,700 (1,295) 21,405 Net loss - (4,479) - - (4,479) (96) (4,575) Other comprehensive income - - 131 - 131 - 131 Shares and warrants issued (note 18) 4,270 - - 3,138 7,408 - 7,408 Share and warrant issuance costs (note 18) (188) - - (138) (326) - (326) Agent compensation options issued (note 18) (138) - - 138 - - - Share based payments (note 18) - - - 272 272 - 272 Balance - September 30, 2021 11,264 (195,020) 19,875 189,587 25,706 (1,391) 24,315 Balance - January 1, 2022 11,244 (201,710) 19,877 189,677 19,088 (1,392) 17,696 Net loss - (5,365) - - (5,365) (237) (5,602) Other comprehensive loss - - (1,861) - (1,861) - (1,861) Share based payments (note 18) - - - 265 265 - 265 Balance - September 30, 2022 11,244 (207,075) 18,016 189,942 12,127 (1,629) 10,498 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4