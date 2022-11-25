Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Patagonia Gold Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    PGDC   CA70289T1012

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP.

(PGDC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-11-24 am EST
0.0100 CAD    0.00%
12:31pPatagonia Gold : Q3 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
12:31pPatagonia Gold : Q3 2022 Financial Statements
PU
11/24Patagonia Gold Q3 Loss Flat at US$0.004 Per Share; Revenue Falls on Lower Gold Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patagonia Gold : Q3 2022 Financial Statements

11/25/2022 | 12:31pm EST
Patagonia Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (All amounts in thousands of United States Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Index

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

6

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Patagonia Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

Current assets

Note

2022

2021

Cash

21

$

442

$

291

Receivables

11, 21

1,780

2,512

Inventories

5

4,309

3,759

Total current assets

6,531

6,562

Non-current assets

Mineral properties

6

14,975

16,112

Mining rights

8

15,996

17,145

Property, plant and equipment

10

11,122

12,475

Goodwill

4,009

4,009

Other financial assets

9, 21

8

15

Other receivables

12, 21

1,683

1,421

Total non-current assets

47,793

51,177

Total assets

$

54,324

$

57,739

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

13

$

12,907

$

6,706

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14, 19, 21

5,759

6,859

Accounts payable with related parties

14, 19, 21

274

208

Loan payable and current portion of long-term debt

15, 19, 21

345

517

Total current liabilities

19,285

14,290

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

16, 21

16,131

255

Long-term debt with related parties

16, 19, 21

-

15,507

Reclamation and remediation obligations

7

5,501

6,188

Deferred tax liabilities

2,909

3,795

Other long-term payables

-

8

Total non-current liabilities

24,541

25,753

Total liabilities

43,826

40,043

Shareholders' equity

18

11,244

11,244

Capital stock

Contributed surplus

189,942

189,677

Accumulated deficit

(207,075)

(201,710)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18,016

19,877

Total shareholders' equity attributable to the parent

12,127

19,088

Non-controlling interest

(1,629)

(1,392)

Total shareholders' equity

10,498

17,696

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

54,324

$

57,739

Going concern (note 3)

Subsequent events (note 26)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Christopher van Tienhoven", Director

Signed "Cristian Lopez Saubidet", Director

2

Patagonia Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

$

2,461

$

5,758

$

10,348

$

14,233

Cost of sales

5

(3,790)

(4,278)

(11,545)

(10,061)

Gross profit (loss)

(1,329)

1,480

(1,197)

4,172

Operating expenses:

Exploration expenses

(921)

(1,432)

(4,377)

(3,204)

Repair and maintenance

(117)

(126)

(352)

(514)

Administrative expenses

20

(1,726)

(1,227)

(5,472)

(4,188)

Share-based payments expense

18

(87)

(90)

(265)

(272)

Interest expense

(983)

(377)

(2,425)

(959)

Total operating expense

(3,834)

(3,252)

(12,891)

(9,137)

Other income/(expenses)

Interest income

47

107

157

186

Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange

1,097

174

3,150

(325)

Accretion expense

7

(118)

(10)

(245)

(22)

Other income

22

2,579

383

5,152

756

Total other income/(expenses)

3,605

654

8,214

595

Net loss - before income taxes

(1,558)

(1,118)

(5,874)

(4,370)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(503)

(594)

272

(205)

Net loss

$

(2,061)

$

(1,712)

$

(5,602)

$

(4,575)

Attributable to non-controlling interest

(147)

(60)

(237)

(96)

Attributable to equity share owners of the

parent

(1,914)

(1,652)

(5,365)

(4,479)

Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax

(2,061)

(1,712)

(5,602)

(4,575)

Change in fair value of investment

9

(2)

(4)

(7)

(2)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(921)

(656)

(1,854)

133

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(923)

(660)

(1,861)

131

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(2,984)

$

(2,372)

$

(7,463)

$

(4,444)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

17

466,566,441

467,116,441

466,566,441

441,094,925

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

17

$

(0.004)

$

(0.004)

$

(0.012)

$

(0.010)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Patagonia Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Accumulated

other

Total

Non-

Accumulated

comprehensive

Contributed

Attributable

controlling

Capital stock

deficit

income

surplus

to parent

interest

Total

Balance - January 1, 2021

7,320

(190,541)

19,744

186,177

22,700

(1,295)

21,405

Net loss

-

(4,479)

-

-

(4,479)

(96)

(4,575)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

131

-

131

-

131

Shares and warrants issued (note 18)

4,270

-

-

3,138

7,408

-

7,408

Share and warrant issuance costs (note 18)

(188)

-

-

(138)

(326)

-

(326)

Agent compensation options issued (note 18)

(138)

-

-

138

-

-

-

Share based payments (note 18)

-

-

-

272

272

-

272

Balance - September 30, 2021

11,264

(195,020)

19,875

189,587

25,706

(1,391)

24,315

Balance - January 1, 2022

11,244

(201,710)

19,877

189,677

19,088

(1,392)

17,696

Net loss

-

(5,365)

-

-

(5,365)

(237)

(5,602)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(1,861)

-

(1,861)

-

(1,861)

Share based payments (note 18)

-

-

-

265

265

-

265

Balance - September 30, 2022

11,244

(207,075)

18,016

189,942

12,127

(1,629)

10,498

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Patagonia Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note

2022

2021

Cash flow from operating activities

Net loss

$

(5,602)

$

(4,575)

Items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

10

1,318

1,817

Depletion of mineral properties

6

1,240

684

Amortization of mining rights

8

75

75

Share based payment expense

18

265

272

Provisions

(932 )

657

Interest payable with related party

-

522

Interest payable

522

-

Write-down of inventory

5

1,188

670

Accretion expense

245

22

Deferred tax expense/(benefit)

(272 )

205

Net change in non-cash working capital items

(Increase)/decrease in receivables

470

(349)

(Increase)/decrease in inventory

(1,516)

(501)

(Increase)/decrease in other financial assets

2

5

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(1,665)

2,322

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities with related parties

66

53

Increase/(decrease) in provision

(8)

(23)

Increase/(decrease) in transaction taxes payable

(49)

(44)

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,653)

1,812

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

10

(187)

(1,244)

Purchase of mineral property

6

(103)

(2,729)

Proceeds from disposal

-

1

Net cash used in investing activities

(290)

(3,972)

Cash flow from financing activities

Bank indebtedness (repayment)

6,201

(4,992)

Repayment of loans

(325)

(250)

Shares and warrants issued

18

-

7,408

Share and warrant issuance costs

18

-

(326)

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,876

1,840

Net increase (decrease) in cash

933

(320)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash

(782)

93

Cash, beginning of period

291

819

Cash, end of the period

$

442

$

592

Taxes paid

(49)

(44)

Interest paid

(1,712)

(345)

Supplemental non-cash information

Change in value of investments

9

(7)

(2)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patagonia Gold Corp. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 17:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
