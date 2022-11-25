Patagonia Gold : Q3 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis 11/25/2022 | 12:31pm EST Send by mail :

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 November 23, 2022 The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Patagonia Gold Corp. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "Patagonia"), formerly Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt") and its subsidiaries provides an analysis of the operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and a comparison of the material changes in our results of operations and financial condition between the year ended December 31, 2021 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the related MD&A. These statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Upon the reverse acquisition with Patagonia Gold Corp, Patagonia Gold Limited became the ongoing entity for accounting purposes and Patagonia Gold Limited had to switch to reporting under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") as Patagonia Gold Corp. is a registrant with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Effective September 30, 2020, the Company obtained "foreign private issuer" status in accordance with SEC guidelines and became eligible to satisfy its reporting requirements using IFRS. This MD&A includes certain non-IFRS financial performance measures. For a detailed description of these measures, please see "Non- IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section. The amounts presented in this MD&A are in thousands ($'000) of U.S. dollars, except share, per share, per unit amounts and unless otherwise noted. The Company's head office and principal business address is Av. Libertador 498 Piso 26, Buenos Aires, Argentina, C1001ABR and the registered office address is 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), under the symbol PGDC. Additional information relevant to the Company's activities can be found on their website at http://patagoniagold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting The interim financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with IFRS and have been approved by the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). The integrity and objectivity of the interim financial statements are the responsibility of management. In addition, management is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in the MD&A is consistent where appropriate, with the information contained in the interim financial Statements. The interim financial statements may contain certain amounts based on estimates and judgments. Management has determined such amounts on a reasonable basis to ensure that the interim financial statements are presented fairly in all material respects. As the Company is a Venture Issuer (as defined under under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings) ("NI 52-109"),the Company and management are not required to include representations relating to the evaluation, design, establishment and/or maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and/or Internal Controls over Financial Reporting ("ICFR"), as defined in NI 52-109,nor has it completed such an evaluation. Inherent limitations on the ability of the certifying officers to design and implement on a cost-effectivebasis DC&P and ICFR for the issuer may result in additional risks of quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation. Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws of Canada and the United States of America (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") which relate to future events or the Company's future performance and may include, but are not limited to, statements about strategic plans, spending commitments, future operations, results of exploration, anticipated financial results, future work programs, capital expenditures and expected working capital requirements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", - 1 - "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking information and there can be no assurance that forward looking information will prove to be accurate as the Company's actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking information will materialize. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the currency markets (such as the Canadian Dollar, Chilean Peso, Great Britain Pound and the United States Dollar); changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Argentina or other countries in which the Company may carry on business in the future; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration and development (including environmental hazards or industrial accidents); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers and other parties with whom the Company does business; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, including those currently enacted in Argentina; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities; availability and increasing costs associated with operational inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; challenges to, or difficulty in maintaining, the Company's title to properties; risks relating to the Company's ability to raise funds; and the factors identified under "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. The forward looking information contained in this MD&A are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable including, without limitation: financing will be available for future exploration, development and operating activities; the actual results of the Company's development and exploration activities will be favourable or at least consistent with management's expectations; operating, development and exploration costs will not exceed management's expectations; all requisite regulatory and governmental approvals for development projects and other operations will be received on a timely basis upon terms acceptable to the Company, and applicable political and economic conditions will be favourable to the Company such as the continuing support for mining by local governments in Argentina; the price of gold and/or other applicable metals and applicable interest and exchange rates will be favourable to the Company or at least consistent with management's expectations; no title disputes will exist with respect to the Company's properties; debt and equity markets and other applicable economic conditions will be favourable to the Company; the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance exploration projects and; the execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for its projects, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs. All forward-looking-information contained in this MD&A is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Regarding Reserve and Resource Estimates Unless otherwise indicated, all reserve and resource estimates used by the Company have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("CIM Definition Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Accordingly, information contained in this MD&A providing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a - 2 - result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. The Company On July 24, 2019, the Company and Patagonia Gold Limited ("PGL") [formerly Patagonia Gold PLC ("PGP")] completed a reverse acquisition (or reverse takeover, the "RTO") resulting in Hunt acquiring all issued shares of common stock of PGP in exchange for common shares of Hunt on the basis of 10.76 Hunt shares for each PGP share. Hunt issued 254,355,192 common shares to the shareholders of PGP representing an ownership interest of approximately 80%. The operating name of Hunt Mining Corp. was changed to Patagonia Gold Corp. Patagonia is a mineral exploration and production Company incorporated on January 10, 2006 under the laws of Alberta, Canada and, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties and exploitation of mineral resources and mineral reserves in the Santa Cruz, Rio Negro and Chubut Provinces of Argentina. The interim financial statements are presented on a consolidated basis and include the accounts of the Company, its wholly owned and majority owned subsidiary: Percentage Functional Corporation Incorporation ownership currency Business purpose Patagonia Gold S.A. ("PGSA") Argentina 95 US$ Production and Exploration Stage Minera Minamalu S.A. Argentina 100 US$ Exploration Stage Huemules S.A. Argentina 100 US$ Exploration Stage Leleque Exploración S.A. Argentina 100 US$ Exploration Stage Patagonia Gold Limited (formerly Patagonia Gold PLC) UK 100 GBP$ Holding Minera Aquiline S.A.U. Argentina 100 US$ Exploration Stage Patagonia Gold Canada Inc. Canada 100 CAD$ Holding Patagonia Gold Chile S.C.M. Chile 100 CH$ Exploration Stage Ganadera Patagonia S.R.L. Argentina 100 US$ Land Holding 1272680 B.C. Ltd (formerly 1494716 Alberta Ltd.) Canada 100 CAD$ Nominee Shareholder The Company's activities include the exploration for and production of minerals from properties in Argentina. On the basis of information to date, properties where it has not yet been determined if economically recoverable reserves exist are classified as exploration-stage. Properties where economically recoverable reserves exist and are being exploited are classified as production-stage. The underlying value of the mineral properties is entirely dependent upon the existence of reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete development and upon future profitable production or a sale of these properties. On some properties, ongoing production and sales of gold and silver are being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Company has not established the economic viability of the operations. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risks of failure associated with these production activities. Despite the sale of gold and silver, these projects remain in the exploration stage because management has not established proven or probable reserves required to be classified in either the development or production stage. - 3 - Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations ($'000's) (in $000's, except ounces and per share Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Change %Change 2022 2021 Change %Change amounts) Operational results Total gold equivalent ounces - produced (1) 1,461 2,175 (714) (33%) 5,088 6,865 (1,777) (26%) Total gold equivalent ounces - sold (1) 1,434 3,223 (1,789) (56%) 5,633 7,878 (2,245) (28%) Financial results Revenue $ 2,461 $ 5,758 $ (3,297) (57%) $ 10,348 $ 14,233 $ (3,885) (27%) Cost of sales $ 3,790 $ 4,278 $ (488) (11%) $ 11,545 $ 10,061 $ 1,484 15% Exploration expenses $ 921 $ 1,432 $ (511) (36%) $ 4,377 $ 3,204 $ 1,173 37% Repair and maintenance $ 117 $ 126 $ (9) (7%) $ 352 $ 514 $ (162) (32%) Administrative expenses $ 1,726 $ 1,227 $ 499 41% $ 5,472 $ 4,188 $ 1,284 31% Interest expense $ 983 $ 377 $ 606 161% $ 2,425 $ 959 $ 1,466 153% Net loss $ (2,061) $ (1,712) $ (349) (20%) $ (5,602) $ (4,575) $ (1,027) (22%) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.004) $ (0.004) $ - - $ (0.012) $ (0.010) $ (0.002) (15%) Gold equivalent ounces include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market price for the commodities each period. The ratio for three months ended September 30, 2022 was 88.12:1 (2021 - 76.10:1). The ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 82.56:1 (2021 - 72.51:1). Three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Total production decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2022 as the Company had residual heap leach operations at Lomada de Leiva ("Lomada") and Cap-Oeste since February 2019, which has been declining due to the depletion in the pads from ongoing leaching. Additional material being placed on the pads has not offset the overall declining production quarter over quarter. Sources for new fresh material to increase the production are being sought. The Company earned total revenue of $2,461 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $5,758 during the same period in 2021. Revenue decreased due to the lower gold equivalent ounces produced and sold during the period compared to the same period in 2021. Cost of sales were $3,790 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4,278 during the same period in 2021. Cost of sales decreased due to overall decrease in gold equivalent ounces produced and sold. Also, during the three months ended September 30, 2022, the net realizable value of the inventory was less than the costs incurred in establishing the gold held on carbon and the Company recorded an inventory write down of $774 (2021 - $259) under cost of sales. The Company incurred exploration expenses of $921 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,432 during the same period in 2021. The decrease in exploration expenses is related to overall less exploration activities for period compared to prior period. The Company incurred repair and maintenance expense of $117 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $126 during the same period in 2021. The repair and maintenance expense during the period related to routine maintenance work at the Mina Martha Plant. The Company incurred administrative expenses of $1,726 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,227 during the same period in 2021. The increase in administrative expenses was due to the increase in salaries owing to higher inflation in Argentina which was partially offset by the devaluation of the Argentinian peso. The Company incurred interest expense of $983 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $377 during the same period in 2021. The increase in interest expense was due to the increase in bank indebtedness with Argentinian banks. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2,061 compared to $1,712 during the same period in 2021. Net loss increased due to the decrease in revenues and an increase in administrative and interest expenses. The increase in net loss was partially offset by gain on foreign exchange and other income. - 4 - Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Total production decreased during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as the Company had residual heap leach operations at Lomada de Leiva ("Lomada") and Cap-Oeste since February 2019, which has been declining due to the depletion in the pads from ongoing leaching. Additional material being placed on the pads has not offset the overall declining production quarter over quarter. Sources for new fresh material to increase the production are being sought. The Company earned total revenue of $10,348 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $14,233 during the same period in 2021. Revenue decreased due to the lower gold equivalent ounces produced and sold during the period compared to the same period in 2021. Cost of sales were $11,545 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $10,061 during the same period in 2021. Cost of sales increased due to increase in production costs owing to higher inflation in Argentina which was partially offset by the devaluation of the Argentinian peso. Also, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net realizable value of the inventory was less than the costs incurred in establishing the gold held on carbon and the Company recorded an inventory write down of $1,188 (2021 - $670) under cost of sales. The Company incurred exploration expenses of $4,377 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3,204 during the same period in 2021. The increase in exploration expenses was due to the last drilling program which started in the second quarter 2021 and finished during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company incurred repair and maintenance expense of $352 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $514 during the same period in 2021. The repair and maintenance expense during the period related to routine maintenance work at the Mina Martha Plant. The Company incurred administrative expenses of $5,472 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4,188 during the same period in 2021. The increase in administrative expenses was due to the increase in salaries owing to higher inflation in Argentina which was partially offset by the devaluation of the Argentinian peso and the increase in depletion of mineral properties. The Company incurred interest expense of $2,425 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $959 during the same period in 2021. The increase in interest expense was due to the increase in bank indebtedness with Argentinian banks. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5,602 compared to $4,575 during the same period in 2021. Net loss increased due to the decrease in revenues and an increase in cost of sales, exploration and administrative expenses. The increase in net loss was partially offset by gain on foreign exchange and other income. Cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ($'000's) The Company used $4,653 of cash from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to cash generated of $1,812 during the same period in 2021. The increase in cash used in operating activities during 2022 was primarily due lower revenues and higher exploration and administrative expenses. Cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $290 compared to $3,972 for the same period in 2021. The decrease in cash used in investing activities was a result of lower additions to the mineral properties and property and equipment. 