Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Patanjali Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500368   INE619A01035

PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED

(500368)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
1401.45 INR   +5.00%
06:22aPATANJALI FOODS : Investor Presentation
PU
09/16Indian yoga guru's Patanjali plans to list four firms
RE
09/16Indian yoga guru eyes stock market debut of 4 group firms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patanjali Foods : Investor Presentation

09/21/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)

Patanjali Foods Limited - Overview

Business Overview

  • Large diversified conglomerate with focus on FMCG and FMHG segments
  • Part of the Patanjali Group, one of India's leading FMCG, health and wellness company
  • Strategic Manufacturing facilities: 25(1) processing plants (of which 19 are operational processing plants) across India, and access to 43 contract manufacturing units(1)
  • Present across the entire value chain in palm and soya segment, with a healthy mix of upstream and downstream business
  • Well diversified portfolio to cater a wide spectrum of consumer preferences and market trends in different income segments of retail market

Business Verticals

1 FOODS BUSINESS

  1. Newly acquired food division of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd (8
    Categories - 242 Products in 536
    SKUs including Ghee, Chyawanprash, Honey etc.)
  2. Soya Flour & TSP(2)
  3. Biscuits, Cookies and Rusks, Noodles & Breakfast cereals,

2 NUTRACEUTICALS

Forayed into the

Nutraceuticals and Wellness segment in the first quarter of FY2022.

Co-branded under Patanjali and Nutrela brand names

Key Segments:

  • Sports Nutrition
  • Medical Nutrition
  • General Nutrition

3

OIL PALM PLANTATION

4

EDIBLE OIL

Leading

Indian

player;

One

of

the

largest

MoUs with 11 state govt.

edible

oil

refining

Allocated

area

of 6.02

company in India

lakh hectares, of which

Brands

across

mass,

59,239 hectares is under

value

&

premium

cultivation

segment

Presence

in

55

districts,

Key Brands:

engagement

with

42,071

Ruchi

Gold,

Mahakosh,

farm families

Sunrich,

Ruchi

Star,

Nutrela

5 OTHERS

Oleochemicals:

  • value-basedderivatives of castor, soya and palm
  • Domestic & export

Wind Power:

  • Capacities across 11 locations with a total capacity of 84.6 MW

Note: ( 1 ) Includes the biscuit plant acquired as part of the Business Transfer Agreement with Patanjali Group. (2) TSP = Textured Soya Products.

Strictly Private and Confidential

2

Patanjali Foods Limited - Key Milestones

18th Dec, 2019

May/June 2021

June, 2021

Mar, 2022

Patanjali Resolution Plan approved and implemented as per NCLT orders

Acquires Biscuits Cookies & Rusk, Noodles & Breakfast Cereals Business from Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL)

Launch of Nutraceutical Business

Successful Completion of maiden FPO of Rs. 4,300 crore

8 April 2022

8 April 2022

24 June 22

Listing of FPO on

Prepayment of entire Debt.

Change of Name to

NSE/BSE, with 40%

Company becomes debt free.

return over FPO price.

1 July 22

Transfer of Food Business from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. on a Slump Sale basis for Rs. 690 cr

Strictly Private and Confidential

3

Experienced Promoters & Distinguished Board

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Acharya Balkrishna Ji - Chairman & Non-Executive

Director

  • Received the "UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in
    Healthcare"
  • Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited from Oct, 2007
  • General secretary of Divya Yog Mandir Trust
  • "Indian of the year business category -2017" award by CNN-News 18 in 2017

Sh. Ram Bharat - Managing Director

  • Associated with the Patanjali Group for a decade having joined on October 1, 2011
  • Associated with our Company since implementation of the Patanjali Resolution Plan
  • Also serves as non-executive director and director on boards of other Patanjali Group of companies

Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin - Independent Director

  • Ex-vigilancecommissioner of the Central Vigilance Commission, appointed by the President of India
  • Former Executive director on the board of United Bank of India and the chairman and managing director of Indian Bank
  • Chairman of Advisory Board for Banking Frauds constituted by the central vigilance commission, in consultation with RBI

Swami Ramdev Ji - Non-executive Director

  • President of Divya Yog Mandir
  • Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
  • Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) from KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar
  • Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Amity University, Uttar Pradesh
  • Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from Berhampur University

Dr. Girish Ahuja - Independent Director

  • Director on the boards of Amber Enterprises India Limited, Devyani Food Industries Limited, RJ Corp Limited, Flair Publications Private Limited, Unitech Limited, Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited, Ever Electronics Private Limited
  • Authored 22 books on the Indian taxation system
  • CA and Doctorate in philosophy from Delhi University

Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.)- Independent Director

  • She is a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India
  • Director on the boards of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited, Olectra Greentech Limited and Indiabulls Life Insurance Company Limited

Strictly Private and Confidential

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Patanjali Foods Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
06:22aPATANJALI FOODS : Investor Presentation
PU
09/16Indian yoga guru's Patanjali plans to list four firms
RE
09/16Indian yoga guru eyes stock market debut of 4 group firms
RE
09/16Patanjali Plans to List Four Firms
CI
09/03Patanjali Foods Limited Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022, ..
CI
08/31Patanjali Foods Starts Work on Planned Oil Palm Mill in Arunachal Pradesh, India
MT
08/10Patanjali Foods Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/10PRESS RELEASE : Dated 10.08.2022
PU
07/01Patanjali Foods Names New CFO
MT
07/01Patanjali Foods Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 289 B 3 623 M 3 623 M
Net income 2023 11 911 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 507 B 6 362 M 6 362 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 3 547
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patanjali Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 401,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Kumar Asthana Chief Executive Officer
Kumar Rajesh Chief Financial Officer
Balkrishna Acharya Chairman
Ramji Lal Gupta Secretary, VP-Planning & Compliance Officer
Tejendra Mohan Bhasin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED64.53%6 362
NESTLÉ S.A.-16.57%304 155
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.89%81 891
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY28.35%48 629
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.99%45 603
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.92%44 923