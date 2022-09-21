Patanjali Foods : Investor Presentation

Large diversified conglomerate with focus on FMCG and FMHG segments
Part of thePatanjali Group, one of India's leading FMCG, health and wellness company
Strategic Manufacturing facilities: 25(1) processing plants (of which 19 are operational processing plants) across India, and access to 43 contract manufacturing units(1)
Present across theentire value chain in palm and soya segment, with a healthy mix of upstream and downstream business
Well diversified portfolio to cater a wide spectrum of consumer preferences and market trends in different income segments of retail market
Business Verticals
1 FOODS BUSINESS
Newly acquired food division of Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd(8
Categories - 242 Products in 536
SKUs including Ghee, Chyawanprash, Honey etc.)
Soya Flour & TSP(2)
Biscuits, Cookies and Rusks, Noodles & Breakfast cereals,
2 NUTRACEUTICALS
Forayed into the
Nutraceuticals and Wellness segment in the first quarter of FY2022.
Co-branded under Patanjali and Nutrela brand names
Key Segments:
Sports Nutrition
Medical Nutrition
General Nutrition
3
OIL PALM PLANTATION
4
EDIBLE OIL
•
Leading
Indian
player;
One
of
the
largest
MoUs with 11 state govt.
edible
oil
refining
•
Allocated
area
of 6.02
company in India
lakh hectares, of which
Brands
across
mass,
59,239 hectares is under
value
&
premium
cultivation
segment
•
Presence
in
55
districts,
Key Brands:
engagement
with
42,071
Ruchi
Gold,
Mahakosh,
farm families
Sunrich,
Ruchi
Star,
Nutrela
5 OTHERS
Oleochemicals:
value-basedderivatives of castor, soya and palm
Domestic & export
Wind Power:
Capacities across 11 locations with a total capacity of 84.6 MW
Note: ( 1 ) Includes the biscuit plant acquired as part of the Business Transfer Agreement with Patanjali Group. (2) TSP = Textured Soya Products.
Patanjali Foods Limited - Key Milestones
18th Dec, 2019
May/June 2021
June, 2021
Mar, 2022
Patanjali Resolution Plan approved and implemented as per NCLT orders
Acquires Biscuits Cookies & Rusk, Noodles & Breakfast Cereals Business from Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PAL)
Launch of Nutraceutical Business
Successful Completion of maiden FPO of Rs. 4,300 crore
8 April 2022
8 April 2022
24 June 22
Listing of FPO on
Prepayment of entire Debt.
Change of Name to
NSE/BSE, with 40%
Company becomes debt free.
return over FPO price.
1 July 22
Transfer of Food Business from Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. on a Slump Sale basis for Rs. 690 cr
Experienced Promoters & Distinguished Board
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Acharya Balkrishna Ji - Chairman & Non-Executive
Director
Received the "UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in
Healthcare"
Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Limited from Oct, 2007
General secretary of Divya Yog Mandir Trust
"Indian of the year business category -2017" award by CNN-News 18 in 2017
Sh. Ram Bharat - Managing Director
Associated with the Patanjali Group for a decade having joined on October 1, 2011
Associated with our Company since implementation of the Patanjali Resolution Plan
Also serves as non-executive director and director on boards of other Patanjali Group of companies
Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin - Independent Director
Ex-vigilancecommissioner of the Central Vigilance Commission, appointed by the President of India
Former Executive director on the board of United Bank of India and the chairman and managing director of Indian Bank
Chairman of Advisory Board for Banking Frauds constituted by the central vigilance commission, in consultation with RBI
Swami Ramdev Ji - Non-executive Director
President of Divya Yog Mandir
Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) from KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar
Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Amity University, Uttar Pradesh
Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from Berhampur University
Dr. Girish Ahuja - Independent Director
Director on the boards of Amber Enterprises India Limited, Devyani Food Industries Limited, RJ Corp Limited, Flair Publications Private Limited, Unitech Limited, Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Private Limited, Ever Electronics Private Limited
Authored 22 books on the Indian taxation system
CA and Doctorate in philosophy from Delhi University
Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Retd.)- Independent Director
She is a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India
Director on the boards of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Limited, Olectra Greentech Limited and Indiabulls Life Insurance Company Limited
