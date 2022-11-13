Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Patanjali Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500368   INE619A01035

PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED

(500368)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
1267.95 INR   -1.91%
06:02aPatanjali Foods : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/23India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
RE
09/23PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Patanjali Foods : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/13/2022 | 06:02am EST
PFL/2022

November 13, 2022

To

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Floor No. 25,

"Exchange Plaza",

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 500368

NSE Symbol: PATANJALI

Dear Sirs,

Sub. : Intimation of Schedule of Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Patanjali Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) ("the Company") will be interacting with Investors on Monday, 14th November, 2022. The earning call invitation is attached for your records.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.patanjalifoods.com.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Patanjali Foods Limited

(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)

Ramji LalDigitally signed by Ramji Lal Gupta

Gupta Date: 2022.11.13 15:50:29 +05'30'

Ramji Lal Gupta

Company Secretary

Encl. As above

Antique Stock Broking Limited

invites you to a

Conference Call to discuss 2QFY23 earnings of

Patanjali Foods Ltd

(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)

on Monday, 14th November 2022 at 8:30 am (IST)

Senior Management team represented by:

Mr. Sanjeev Asthana - CEO

Mr. Kumar Rajesh - CFO

Dial in details

Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1342

+91 22 7115 8243

International Toll Free Numbers:

Argentina

:

0080014243444

Netherlands

:

08000229808

Australia

:

1800053698

Poland

:

008001124248

Belgium

:

0080014243444

Singapore

:

8001012045

Canada

:

01180014243444

South Korea

:

00180014243444

China

:

4008428405

Sweden

:

0080014243444

France

:

0800914745

Switzerland

:

0800564911

Germany

:

0080014243444

Thailand

:

00180014243444

Hong Kong

:

800964448

UK

:

08081011573

Italy

:

0080014243444

USA

:

18667462133

Japan

:

00531161110

or Click below to Express Join with DiamondPass:

Click here to register

For any enquiries regarding the conference call, contact:

Dhiraj Mistry

Antique Stock Broking Limited

Mobile No.: +91 98201 14942

Email: dhiraj.mistry@antiquelimited.com

Disclaimer

Patanjali Foods Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 242 B 3 004 M 3 004 M
Net income 2022 8 063 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2022 33 086 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 459 B 5 695 M 5 695 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 547
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Patanjali Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 267,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Kumar Asthana Chief Executive Officer
Kumar Rajesh Chief Financial Officer
Balkrishna Acharya Chairman
Ramji Lal Gupta Secretary, VP-Planning & Compliance Officer
Tejendra Mohan Bhasin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED48.86%5 695
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.21%315 237
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.28%88 492
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY39.49%51 127
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.11%45 851
KRAFT HEINZ3.04%45 310