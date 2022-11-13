Patanjali Foods : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
PFL/2022
|
November 13, 2022
|
To
|
|
BSE Ltd.
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|
Floor No. 25,
|
"Exchange Plaza",
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra (E),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
BSE Scrip Code: 500368
|
NSE Symbol: PATANJALI
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Sub. : Intimation of Schedule of Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Patanjali Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) ("the Company") will be interacting with Investors on Monday, 14th November, 2022. The earning call invitation is attached for your records.
The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.patanjalifoods.com.
We request you to take the above information on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Patanjali Foods Limited
(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)
Ramji LalDigitally signed by Ramji Lal Gupta
Gupta Date: 2022.11.13 15:50:29 +05'30'
Ramji Lal Gupta
Company Secretary
Encl. As above
Antique Stock Broking Limited
invites you to a
Conference Call to discuss 2QFY23 earnings of
Patanjali Foods Ltd
(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)
on Monday, 14th November 2022 at 8:30 am (IST)
Senior Management team represented by:
Mr. Sanjeev Asthana - CEO
Mr. Kumar Rajesh - CFO
Dial in details
Universal Access:
+91 22 6280 1342
+91 22 7115 8243
|
|
|
International Toll Free Numbers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
:
|
0080014243444
|
Netherlands
|
:
|
08000229808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Australia
|
:
|
1800053698
|
Poland
|
:
|
008001124248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
:
|
0080014243444
|
Singapore
|
:
|
8001012045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
:
|
01180014243444
|
South Korea
|
:
|
00180014243444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
:
|
4008428405
|
Sweden
|
:
|
0080014243444
|
France
|
:
|
0800914745
|
Switzerland
|
:
|
0800564911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
:
|
0080014243444
|
Thailand
|
:
|
00180014243444
|
Hong Kong
|
:
|
800964448
|
UK
|
:
|
08081011573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
:
|
0080014243444
|
USA
|
:
|
18667462133
|
Japan
|
:
|
00531161110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Click below to Express Join with DiamondPass:
Click here to register
For any enquiries regarding the conference call, contact:
Dhiraj Mistry
Antique Stock Broking Limited
Mobile No.: +91 98201 14942
Email: dhiraj.mistry@antiquelimited.com