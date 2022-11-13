Patanjali Foods : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

PFL/2022 November 13, 2022 To BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Floor No. 25, "Exchange Plaza", Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 500368 NSE Symbol: PATANJALI Dear Sirs,

Sub. : Intimation of Schedule of Investor meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Patanjali Foods Limited (Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) ("the Company") will be interacting with Investors on Monday, 14th November, 2022. The earning call invitation is attached for your records.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.patanjalifoods.com.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Patanjali Foods Limited

(Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited)

Ramji LalDigitally signed by Ramji Lal Gupta

Gupta Date: 2022.11.13 15:50:29 +05'30'

Ramji Lal Gupta

Company Secretary

Encl. As above