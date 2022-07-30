Patel Engineering : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary
CIN: L99999MH1949PLC007039
Date: July 30, 2022
Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement dated 30.07.2022, with inter alia India Grid Trust (the purchaser), for sale of Company's entire shareholding in Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company Private Limited ("RSTCPL"). RSTCPL is an "Associate" of the Company
The proposed sale of shares of RSTCPL to India Grid Trust is subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals and certain conditions, more specifically laid down in the Share Purchase Agreement.
Details of the proposed transaction as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is contained in Annexure -A.
