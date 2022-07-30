Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Patel Engineering Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531120   INE244B01030

PATEL ENGINEERING LIMITED

(531120)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
23.25 INR   -0.85%
07/28Patel Engineering Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 399.999983 million in funding
CI
05/23Patel Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/23Patel Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
News 
Most relevantAll News

Patel Engineering : Sale or disposal of unit/ division/subsidiary

07/30/2022 | 10:53am EDT
CIN: L99999MH1949PLC007039

Date: July 30, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code - 531120

Symbol - PATELENG

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Regulation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement dated 30.07.2022, with inter alia India Grid Trust (the purchaser), for sale of Company's entire shareholding in Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company Private Limited ("RSTCPL"). RSTCPL is an "Associate" of the Company

The proposed sale of shares of RSTCPL to India Grid Trust is subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals and certain conditions, more specifically laid down in the Share Purchase Agreement.

Details of the proposed transaction as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 is contained in Annexure -A.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully

For Patel Engineering Limited

Shobha

Ranjit

Shetty

Digitally signed by Shobha Ranjit Shetty

Date: 2022.07.30 19:58:01 +05'30'

Shobha Shetty

Company Secretary

Membership No. F10047

REGD. OFFICE:

Patel Estate Road, Jogeshwari (W), Mumbai - 400 102. India

Phone +91 22 26767500, 26782916 Fax +91 22 26782455, 26781505

Email headoffice@pateleng.comWebsite: www.pateleng.com

CIN: L99999MH1949PLC007039

Annexure A

Sl.

Particulars

Details

No.

a)

The amount and percentage of the

RSTCPL is an associate of the Company and the

turnover or revenue or income and net

Company holds 33.34% equity stake in RSTCPL.

worth contributed by such unit or division

of the listed entity during the last financial

year

b)

Date on which the agreement for sale

30-07-2022

has been entered into

c)

The expected date of completion of

The proposed sale of RSTCPL shares is subject

sale/disposal

to applicable regulatory and other approvals

and certain conditions, more specifically laid

down in the Share Purchase Agreement.

Therefore, expected date of completion of

sale/disinvestment cannot be ascertained at

this stage.

d)

Consideration received from such

The Equity Value of the proposed transaction is

sale/disposal

subject to customary adjustments at closing

date as stated in Share Purchase Agreement

and hence net consideration receivable is not

ascertainable at this stage.

e)

Brief details of buyers and whether any of

India Grid Trust is a SEBI registered Infrastructure

the buyers belong to the promoter/

Investment Trust. Neither India Grid Trust, nor its

promoter group/group companies. If yes,

sponsor nor investment manager nor project

details thereof

manager belong to the Promoter/ promoter

group/group companies.

f)

Whether the transaction would fall within

This is not a related party transaction

related party transactions? If yes,

whether the same is done at "arm's

length"

g)

Additionally, in case of a slump sale,

Not applicable

indicative disclosures provided for

amalgamation/merger, shall be

disclosed by the listed entity with respect

to such slump sale

Shobha

Digitally signed by

Ranjit

Shobha Ranjit

Shetty

Shetty

Date: 2022.07.30

20:00:04 +05'30'

REGD. OFFICE:

Patel Estate Road, Jogeshwari (W), Mumbai - 400 102. India

Phone +91 22 26767500, 26782916 Fax +91 22 26782455, 26781505

Email headoffice@pateleng.comWebsite: www.pateleng.com

Disclaimer

Patel Engineering Limited published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
