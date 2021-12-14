Paterson Resources : High Grade Gold Results Returned From Grace

Figure 1: Assay results of the EIS drill-hole PDD001 at the Grace Project

Paterson Resources Limited ("Paterson" or "the Company") (ASX: PSL) is pleased to announce the first results from the 2021 drilling campaign have returned encouraging results within a broad zone of brecciated silica-carbonate altered siltstone: 20.8m @ 2.0 g/t AU from 203.2m including 2m @ 3.6g/t and 3m @ 8.38 g/t Au from 221m (Figure 1). The campaign was designed to test a series of priority targets outlined from geophysics and historical drilling, which has identified gold-copper mineralisation similar in style to the ore system at the world-class Telfer gold-copper mine (25km north-west) and Havieron gold deposit (40km north-east).

On completion of the EIS hole, the core was reviewed by consultant geologists. Encouragingly, the shallow mineralisation highlighted the potential for a more significant underlying system. As a result, Paterson has focused on following up these results to better understand the structural relationships of the mineralisation with more diamond drilling. In turn, this will enable the new interpretation to be fully tested.

Figure 2 shows the highly altered quartz/carbonate/pyrite veining which returned multiple high- grade results over a 20m width. A summary of the assay results are listed in table 1. The style of mineralisation was noted in several of the holes and increases the confidence that there will be more high-grade intercepts in the outstanding assays yet to be returned.