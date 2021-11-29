Pathfinder Acquisition : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 29, 2021

PATHFINDER ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on July 15, 2021, Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Pathfinder" or the "Company"), entered into a Business Combination Agreement with ServiceMax, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("ServiceMax"), and Stronghold Merger Sub, Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated with limited liability and a wholly owned subsidiary of ServiceMax. On August 11, 2021, Pathfinder, ServiceMax and Serve Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Pathfinder ("Merger Sub"), entered into an Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into ServiceMax, with ServiceMax surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pathfinder (the "Business Combination").

In connection with the anticipated closing of the Business Combination, Pathfinder and ServiceMax have reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which it is anticipated that: (1) ServiceMax will lower the minimum cash condition in the Business Combination Agreement by $100 million (the amount of the term loan obtained by ServiceMax in connection with its recently consummated acquisition of LiquidFrameworks) from $225 million to $125 million, and Pathfinder and ServiceMax will adjust the maximum redemption condition in the Business Combination Agreement to a level that matches the adjusted $125 million minimum cash condition, and (2) Pathfinder Acquisition LLC (the "Sponsor") will conditionally forfeit the 4,250,000 private placement warrants of Pathfinder held by the Sponsor. Other potential adjustments to the Sponsor economics are under consideration as part of the agreement in principle and subject to discussions between ServiceMax and Pathfinder. The agreement in principle is subject to final agreement and the execution of definitive documentation.

Pathfinder has filed a definitive proxy statement and a form of proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Extraordinary Meeting of the Pathfinder's shareholders (the "Definitive Proxy Statement"). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements to the Definitive Proxy Statement and other documents filed by Pathfinder with the SEC from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Security holders and other interested parties will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements to the Definitive Proxy Statement and other documents (when available) by directing a request to: Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation, 1950 University Avenue, Suite 350, Palo Alto, California.

Dated: November 29, 2021

PATHFINDER ACQUISITION CORPORATION By: /s/ David Chung Name: David Chung Title: Chief Executive Officer

