  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBHC   US70319R1095

PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.

(PBHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  09:30:01 2023-04-03 am EDT
17.42 USD   +0.87%
Pathfinder Bancorp : Declares Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
04:43pPathfinder Bancorp, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pPathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pathfinder Bancorp : Declares Dividend - Form 8-K

04/03/2023 | 04:52pm EDT
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

OSWEGO, New York (April 3, 2023) - James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (NASDAQ: PBHC) (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.09 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2023. The first quarter 2023 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on April 24, 2023 and will be paid on May 19, 2023.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has eleven full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,5 M - -
Net income 2021 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 103 M 103 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Dowd Chief Financial Officer
Walter F. Rusnak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris R. Burritt Chairman
Daniel R. Phillips Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lloyd A. Stemple Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.-9.77%103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
