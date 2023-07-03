OSWEGO, New York (July 3, 2023) - James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (NASDAQ: PBHC) (listing: PathBcp), has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.09 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023. The second quarter 2023 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 21, 2023 and will be paid on August 11, 2023.
About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has eleven full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Pathfinder Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public, and investing such deposits, in loans secured by commercial and residential real estate, and commercial business and consumer assets other than real estate. The Company also invests in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by United States Government sponsored enterprises, collateralized mortgage obligations and similar debt securities issued by both government sponsored entities and private (non-governmental) issuers, and asset-backed securities that are generally issued by private entities. Its loan portfolio includes municipal loans, home equity loans and lines and consumer loans. The Company operates over seven branch offices located in Oswego County, four branch offices in Onondaga County, and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.