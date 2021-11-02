Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.4 Million, an Increase of 128% over 2020
Year-To-Date Net Income Up 70% Over 2020
Strong Revenue Growth, Improved Asset Quality Metrics, Record Quarterly Earnings
OSWEGO, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC), the holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“Bank”), announced third quarter 2021 net income of $3.4 million compared to $1.5 million for the same three month period in 2020. Third quarter net income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was $3.4 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income) of $11.3 million increased $1.5 million, or 15.7%, compared to $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. for the first nine months of 2021 was $8.5 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same nine month period of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 was $1.43, compared to $0.85 per basic and diluted share in the comparable period in 2020.
2021 Third Quarter and Nine Month Performance Highlights
Total interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021 were $1.18 billion, an increase of $46.0 million, or 4.1%, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $18.0 million, or 1.6%, compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2020.
Total loans at September 30, 2021 were $788.1 million, a decrease of $32.2 million, or 3.9%, compared to $820.3 million at September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $37.3 million, or 4.5%, compared to $825.5 million at December 31, 2020.
Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $1.05 billion, an increase of $48.0 million, or 4.8%, compared to $998.2 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $50.3 million, or 5.1%, compared to $995.9 million at December 31, 2020.
Total net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $1.5 million, or 17.8%, to $9.8 million from $8.3 million for the prior year period, and total nine month net interest income was $28.6 million, up $4.8 million, or 20.4%, compared to $23.7 million for the prior year period.
Funding costs declined to 0.78%, a reduction of 18 basis points from 0.96% in the third quarter of 2020.
Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.08%.
Tangible book value per common share increased to $17.07.
“We carried the increasing momentum of our first six months of 2021 through the third quarter with strong revenue growth, improved asset quality metrics, an expanded net interest margin, and a more beneficial funding mix,” said Thomas W. Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The combination of these performance factors drove a significant increase in year-over-year profitability, which enabled the Company to post its highest quarterly earnings number to date. Our strong performance trends during the first nine months, are evidenced by the significant year-over-year improvement in our key earnings ratios, as our year-to-date return on average assets improved 32 basis points to 0.90%, and our year-to-date return on average equity increased to 11.05%, an improvement of 386 basis points over the same nine month period in 2020.”
“We are also confident that we are well positioned to extend this performance through the fourth quarter and early portion of 2022, supported by the improving economic environment that is helping our customers to recover from the challenges they experienced during the unprecedented global slowdown experienced in 2020 and early on in 2021.”
“However, we are cognizant of potential forward inflationary and interest rate challenges. As we surpassed the $100 million milestone in total shareholder’s’ equity, we have intentionally slowed asset growth and are reducing asset duration to better fortress our balance sheet for the potential headwinds inherent in recent fiscal and monetary policy.”
“The additional benefit of these tactics is to optimize our target capital ratios; specifically regulatory Tier 1 capital and market critical tangible common equity to tangible assets.”
“Our asset quality metrics for the third quarter of 2021 show significant improvement as we work through a few large loan relationships impacted by the pandemic. Nonperforming loans to total loans were 1.11% on September 30, 2021, a level that was less than half of the 2.58% nonperforming loans ratio on December 31, 2020. We are maintaining a conservative approach to managing asset quality reflecting the higher level of economic uncertainty that we believe still exists. The Bank’s allowance for loan losses to total loans at quarter end of 1.78% leaves us solidly positioned to handle unexpected credit issues that might still arise related to the pandemic.”
“During the third quarter, we continued to take steps to reduce our dependence on time deposits as a source of funding. Our average balance for time deposits has declined by $57.6 million to $358.6 million, and the average cost dropped by 30 basis points to 0.88% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Even with this focus on moving to more cost-effective funding in 2021, period end deposits were up more than $50 million from the end of 2020, and our liquidity position is substantially enhanced. Combined with our strong capital position at quarter end, we are well positioned to continue to respond to organic growth opportunities within our service area.”
Income Statement for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Net Interest Income
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees
$
9,465
$
8,810
$
655
7.4
%
$
28,096
$
26,884
$
1,212
4.5
%
Debt securities:
Taxable
2,049
1,520
529
34.8
%
6,177
4,761
1,416
29.7
%
Tax-exempt
28
50
(22
)
-44.0
%
99
109
(10
)
-9.2
%
Dividends
87
103
(16
)
-15.5
%
261
237
24
10.1
%
Federal funds sold and interest earning deposits
3
4
(1
)
-25.0
%
7
53
(46
)
-86.8
%
Total interest and dividend income
11,632
10,487
1,145
10.9
%
34,640
32,044
2,596
8.1
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
1,154
1,616
(462
)
-28.6
%
3,825
6,376
(2,551
)
-40.0
%
Interest on short-term borrowings
2
38
(36
)
-94.7
%
8
134
(126
)
-94.0
%
Interest on long-term borrowings
274
331
(57
)
-17.2
%
865
1,215
(350
)
-28.8
%
Interest on subordinated loans
411
191
220
115.2
%
1,376
589
787
133.6
%
Total interest expense
1,841
2,176
(335
)
-15.4
%
6,074
8,314
(2,240
)
-26.9
%
Net interest income
9,791
8,311
1,480
17.8
%
28,566
23,730
4,836
20.4
%
Provision for loan losses
104
1,682
(1,578
)
-93.8
%
2,061
3,895
(1,834
)
-47.1
%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
9,687
$
6,629
$
3,058
46.1
%
$
26,505
$
19,835
$
6,670
33.6
%
As noted in the table above, third quarter 2021 net interest income was $9.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 17.8%, compared to $8.3 million for the same quarter in 2020, primarily a result of a $1.1 million, or 10.9%, increase in total interest and dividend income. Interest and dividend income in the third quarter was $11.6 million, compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in interest and dividend income was a result of a $7.3 million increase in average loans combined with a 28 basis point increase in the average yield earned on those loans, and a $60.7 million increase in the average balance of taxable investment securities combined with a 16 basis point increase in the average yield earned on those investments. Total interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, a decrease of $335,000, compared to $2.2 million for the prior year quarter. The decrease in the third quarter interest expense was primarily a result of a 30 basis point decrease on the average interest rate paid on time deposits. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.31%, a 30 basis point increase compared to 3.01% for the third quarter of 2020. This improvement reflects both a 13 basis point increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, and an 18 basis point decline in the average cost paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $4.8 million, or 20.4%, to $28.6 million compared to $23.7 million for the first nine months of 2020. Interest and dividend income for the first nine months of 2021 was $34.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 8.1%, compared to $32.0 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily a result of average loan growth of $51.8 million, or 6.5%, compared to the prior year period, and a $64.9 million increase in taxable investment securities. Interest expense of $6.1 million for the nine-month period decreased by $2.2 million, or 26.9%, from the prior year period, primarily due to a 68 basis point decrease in the interest rate paid on time deposits.
Paycheck Protection Program Discussion
From April 2020 to May 2021, the Company participated in all phases of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) as administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”). PPP loans are substantially guaranteed as to timely repayment by the SBA and have unique forgiveness features whereby loan principal amounts may be discharged, for the benefit of the borrowers, by direct payments from the SBA to the lending institution holding the indebtedness. The Company has received both interest (calculated at a stated rate of 1%) and various levels of fee income related to the origination of PPP loans. Information related to the Company’s PPP loans are included in the following tables:
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended,
(In thousands, except number of loans)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Number of PPP loans originated in the period
-
25
478
699
Funded balance of PPP loans originated in the period
$
-
$
313
$
36,369
$
75,352
Number of PPP loans forgiven in the period
287
-
636
-
Average balance of PPP loans in the period
$
39,799
$
74,769
$
59,431
$
41,056
Balance of PPP loans forgiven in the period
$
26,621
$
-
$
68,726
$
-
Deferred PPP fee income recognized in the period
$
595
$
350
$
1,742
$
639
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Unearned PPP deferred fee income at end of period
$
1,124
$
1,823
Number
Balance
Total PPP loans originated since inception
1,177
$
111,721
Total PPP loans forgiven since inception
759
$
82,428
Total PPP loans remaining at September 30, 2021
418
$
29,293
Provision for Loan Losses
The third quarter 2021 provision for loan losses was $104,000, compared to $1.7 million for the prior year quarter. The provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2021 was $2.1 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2020. The provision for loan losses is reflective of improving asset quality metrics. The credit sensitive portfolios continue to be carefully monitored, and the Bank will consistently apply its conservative loan classification and reserve building methodologies to the analysis of these portfolios.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income before gains and losses, was 1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $172,000, or 14.2%, from the three months ended September 30, 2020. Noninterest income before gains and losses, was $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $381,000, or 10.6%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Noninterest income was $1.5 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Noninterest income was $4.8 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
The following table details the components of noninterest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
393
$
339
$
54
15.9
%
$
1,082
$
998
$
84
8.4
%
Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance
164
133
31
23.3
%
418
355
63
17.7
%
Loan servicing fees
54
90
(36
)
-40.0
%
155
218
(63
)
-28.9
%
Debit card interchange fees
236
209
27
12.9
%
698
577
121
21.0
%
Insurance agency revenue
303
217
86
39.6
%
817
739
78
10.6
%
Other charges, commissions and fees
235
224
11
4.9
%
800
702
98
14.0
%
Noninterest income before gains (losses)
1,385
1,212
173
14.3
%
3,970
3,589
381
10.6
%
Net gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities
5
27
(22
)
-81.5
%
56
1,076
(1,020
)
-94.8
%
Gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
89
118
(29
)
-24.6
%
372
(798
)
1,170
146.6
%
Net gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate
67
134
(67
)
-50.0
%
226
903
(677
)
-75.0
%
Gains on sale of premises and equipment
-
-
-
-
201
-
201
>100.0
%
Total noninterest income
$
1,546
$
1,491
$
55
3.7
%
$
4,825
$
4,770
$
55
1.2
%
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, an increase of $593,000, or 9.5%, compared to $6.2 million for the same three month period in 2020. The increase was primarily a result of increases in salaries and benefits, data processing, insurance agency expense, and professional and other services. Total noninterest expense for the nine month period of 2021 was $20.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 11.4%, compared with $18.2 million for the prior year period, and was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefit expense, professional and other services, and data processing expense.
The following table details the components of noninterest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
3,624
$
3,396
$
228
6.7
%
$
10,466
$
9,615
$
851
8.9
%
Building and occupancy
724
788
(64
)
-8.1
%
2,387
2,249
138
6.1
%
Data processing
686
569
117
20.6
%
2,016
1,721
295
17.1
%
Professional and other services
385
282
103
36.5
%
1,253
899
354
39.4
%
Advertising
191
236
(45
)
-19.1
%
696
673
23
3.4
%
FDIC assessments
222
170
52
30.6
%
652
509
143
28.1
%
Audits and exams
193
126
67
53.2
%
572
376
196
52.1
%
Insurance agency expense
227
113
114
100.9
%
627
517
110
21.3
%
Community service activities
59
44
15
34.1
%
181
163
18
11.0
%
Foreclosed real estate expenses
8
7
1
14.3
%
30
42
(12
)
-28.6
%
Other expenses
504
499
5
1.0
%
1,424
1,469
(45
)
-3.1
%
Total noninterest expenses
$
6,823
$
6,230
$
593
9.5
%
$
20,304
$
18,233
$
2,071
11.4
%
During the most restrictive periods following the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, the Company experienced material declines in substantially all forms of noninterest expenses. These reductions in noninterest expenses were the result of the curtailment or elimination of a significant portion of non-critically-essential business and business development activities during that time. These activities were reduced or eliminated for the duration of the substantial restrictions imposed by governmental officials and as a consequence of the internal safety and social distancing protocols initiated by the Company and/or its customers. Accordingly, as the Company progressively returned to less restricted operations, noninterest expenses progressively returned to the levels considered by its management to be prudent for the effective long-term management of the Company. Management has elected to provide a supplemental comparison between 2021 noninterest expenses and the same three and nine month periods in 2019, which were the most recent three and nine month periods not affected by the pandemic. The following table details the components of noninterest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2019:
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended,
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2019
Change
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2019
Change
Salaries and employee benefits
$
3,624
$
3,275
$
349
10.7
%
$
10,466
$
10,379
$
87
0.8
%
Building and occupancy
724
699
25
3.6
%
2,387
1,986
401
20.2
%
Data processing
686
587
99
16.9
%
2,016
1,749
267
15.3
%
Professional and other services
385
352
33
9.4
%
1,253
1,068
185
17.3
%
Advertising
191
238
(47
)
-19.7
%
696
719
(23
)
-3.2
%
FDIC assessments
222
130
92
70.8
%
652
371
281
75.7
%
Audits and exams
193
104
89
85.6
%
572
304
268
88.2
%
Insurance agency expense
227
190
37
19.5
%
627
618
9
1.5
%
Community service activities
59
110
(51
)
-46.4
%
181
392
(211
)
-53.8
%
Foreclosed real estate expenses
8
28
(20
)
-71.4
%
30
324
(294
)
-90.7
%
Other expenses
504
569
(65
)
-11.4
%
1,424
1,622
(198
)
-12.2
%
Total noninterest expenses
$
6,823
$
6,282
$
541
8.6
%
$
20,304
$
19,532
$
772
4.0
%
Balance Sheet on September 30, 2021
The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2021 were $1.26 billion, an increase of $34.8 million, or 2.8%, from $1.23 billion on December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by higher investment securities balances and cash and cash equivalents. Investment securities totaled $337.9 million, an increase of $36.6 million compared to $301.3 million at December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $75.2 million, an increase of $31.8 million compared to $43.5 million at December 31, 2020. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in loans. Total loans of $788.1 million declined by $37.3 million, or 4.5%, compared with $825.5 million at December 31, 2020.
Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $1.05 billion, an increase of $50.3 million, or 5.1%, from $995.9 million at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $48.0 million, or 4.8%, compared to September 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits were the primary driver of growth between the comparable periods and totaled $206.2 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $44.2 million, or 27.2%, from the 2020 year end, and an increase of $48.3 million, or 30.6%, compared to September 30, 2020. The increases in noninterest-bearing deposits were primarily a result of the Bank’s participation in the PPP, as well as ongoing growth in business banking relationships. In addition, the Bank has seen a general increase in the average account balance for consumer deposits consistent with similar increases generally reported throughout the industry. These increases are expected to be transitory and relate primarily to significant levels of economic stimulus combined with reduced levels of consumer spending related to the pandemic. At this time, it cannot be determined with certainty how long it will be before these deposits return to historically normal levels.
Shareholders’ equity was $106.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $97.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily a result of a $7.2 million increase in retained earnings, a $845,000 decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, a $669,000 increase in additional paid in capital, and a $135,000 increase due to ESOP shares earned.
Asset Quality
The Bank’s asset quality metrics, as measured by net loan charge-offs to average loans, remained relatively stable for the third quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs to average loans were 0.12% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 0.08% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans continued to improve, totaling 1.11% at September 30, 2021, or a decrease of 147 basis points compared to 2.58% at December 31, 2020.
The decrease in nonperforming loan portfolio at September 30, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily the result of one commercial industrial loan being removed from nonaccrual as of September 30, 2021 due to resumption of timely principal and interest payments and improvement in the financial condition of the borrower and the charge off of two fully reserved loans. Management is monitoring all nonaccrual loans closely and has incorporated our current estimate of the ultimate collectability of these loans into the reported allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021. No loans were classified as being on pandemic-related payment deferral at September 30, 2021.
The following table summarizes nonaccrual loans by category and status at September 30, 2021:
Loan Type
Collateral Type
Number of Loans
Loan Balance
Average Loan Balance
Weighted LTV at Origination/ Modification
Status
Secured residential mortgage:
Real Estate
23
$
1,830
$
80
69
%
Under active resolution management by the Bank.
Secured commercial real estate:
Private Museum
1
1,384
1,384
79
%
The Bank is working on a modification with the borrower. The borrower has substantial deposits with the Bank.
Recreational
1
1,233
1,233
49
%
The loan is currently classified as a Troubled Debt Restructuring (TDR). The current due date for this loan is September 1, 2021.
All Others
15
2,213
148
70
%
Under active resolution management by the Bank.
Commercial lines of credit
3
133
44
N/A
Under active resolution management by the Bank.
Commercial and industrial:
9
703
78
N/A
Under active resolution management by the Bank.
Consumer loans
58
1,289
22
N/A
Under active resolution management by the Bank.
110
$
8,785
The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans at September 30, 2021 was 160.10%, compared with 59.89% at December 31, 2020 and 91.44% at September 30, 2020. The change in the allowance for loans losses to non-performing loans is reflective of the changes in nonaccrual loans discussed above.
COVID-19 Additional Discussion
Pathfinder Bank has participated in all rounds of the PPP to date. The Program was initially established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act (2020), and is a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the SBA. The PPP was renewed under the Consolidated Appropriations Act (2021) and the American Rescue Plan Act (2021). While these legislative actions, and the programs that resulted therefrom, appear to have significantly reduced the negative near-term economic impact of the pandemic, the future trajectory of the economy and the economy’s effect on the financial condition and results of the Company’s operations cannot be predicted with certainty.
Cash Dividend Declared
On September 27, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock, and a cash dividend of $0.07 per notional share for the issued warrant relating to the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on October 15, 2021 and will be paid on November 5, 2021. Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock of $16.20 on November 1, 2021, the implied dividend yield is 1.7%. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 equates to a dividend payout ratio of 14.7%.
About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC). The Bank has ten full-service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County. Through its subsidiary, Pathfinder Risk Management Company, Inc., the Bank owns a 51% interest in the FitzGibbons Agency, LLC. At September 30, 2021, there were 4,575,615 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, as well as 1,380,283 shares of non-voting common stock issued and outstanding. The Company's common stock trades on the NASDAQ market under the symbol "PBHC." At September 30, 2021, the Company and subsidiaries had total consolidated assets of $1.26 billion, total deposits of $1.05 billion and shareholders' equity of $106.6 million.
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products, and services.
As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following additional risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:
demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;
if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;
collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;
our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties beyond forbearance periods, which will adversely affect our net income;
the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;
as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;
a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;
our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;
we rely on third party vendors for certain services and the unavailability of a critical service due to the COVID-19 outbreak could have an adverse effect on us; and
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.
The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect future events or developments.
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)
For the three months
For nine months
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Condensed Income Statement
Interest and dividend income
$
11,632
$
10,487
$
34,640
$
32,044
Interest expense
1,841
2,176
6,074
8,314
Net interest income
9,791
8,311
28,566
23,730
Provision for loan losses
104
1,682
2,061
3,895
9,687
6,629
26,505
19,835
Noninterest income excluding net gains on sales of securities, fixed assets, loans and foreclosed real estate
1,384
1,212
3,970
3,589
Net gains on sales of securities, fixed assets, loans and foreclosed real estate
73
161
483
1,979
Gains (losses) on marketable equity securities
89
118
372
(798
)
Noninterest expense
6,823
6,230
20,304
18,233
Income before income taxes
4,410
1,890
11,026
6,372
Provision for income taxes
1,005
372
2,405
1,266
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
$
3,405
$
1,518
$
8,621
$
5,106
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
40
44
93
101
Net income attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.
$
3,365
$
1,474
$
8,528
$
5,005
For the Periods Ended
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Assets
$
1,262,198
$
1,227,443
$
1,202,009
Earning assets
1,177,821
1,159,778
1,131,827
Total loans
788,148
825,495
820,309
Deposits
1,046,216
995,907
998,233
Borrowed funds
67,054
82,050
80,226
Allowance for loan losses
14,065
12,777
12,103
Subordinated loans
29,522
39,400
15,154
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders' equity
106,312
97,456
94,477
Asset Quality Ratios
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
0.12
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
1.78
%
1.55
%
1.48
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
160.10
%
59.89
%
91.44
%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans
1.11
%
2.58
%
1.61
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.70
%
1.74
%
1.10
%
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)
For the three months
For nine months
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Key Earnings Ratios
Return on average assets
1.07
%
0.50
%
0.90
%
0.58
%
Return on average common equity
12.71
%
7.47
%
11.05
%
8.62
%
Return on average equity
12.71
%
6.25
%
11.05
%
7.19
%
Net interest margin
3.31
%
3.01
%
3.19
%
2.93
%
Share, Per Share and Ratio Data
Basic weighted average shares outstanding- Voting
4,488
4,650
4,465
4,632
Basic earnings per share- Voting
$
0.56
$
0.25
$
1.43
$
0.85
Basic weighted average shares outstanding- Series A Non-Voting
1,380
-
531
-
Basic earnings per share- Series A Non-Voting
$
0.56
-
$
1.43
-
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding- Voting
4,488
4,650
4,465
4,632
Diluted earnings per share- Voting
$
0.56
$
0.25
$
1.43
$
0.85
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding- Series A Non-Voting
1,380
-
531
-
Diluted earnings per share- Series A Non-Voting
$
0.56
-
$
1.43
-
Cash dividends per share
$
0.07
$
0.06
$
0.21
$
0.18
Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 and 2020
$
17.85
$
16.64
Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2021 and 2020
$
17.07
$
15.66
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at September 30, 2021 and 2020
8.08
%
6.22
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at September 30, 2021 and 2020, adjusted
8.26
%
8.00
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Tangible book value per common share
Total equity
$
106,312
$
94,477
Intangible assets
(4,657
)
(4,673
)
Convertible preferred equity
-
(15,369
)
Common tangible equity
$
101,655
$
74,435
Common shares outstanding
5,956
4,754
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.07
$
15.66
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
Tangible common equity
$
101,655
$
74,435
Tangible assets
1,257,541
1,197,336
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
8.08
%
6.22
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted
Tangible common equity
$
101,655
$
89,804
Tangible assets
1,257,541
1,197,336
Less: Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans
(27,293
)
(75,278
)
Total assets excluding PPP loans
$
1,230,248
$
1,122,058
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans
8.26
%
8.00
%
* Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)
The following table sets forth information concerning average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the yields and rates thereon. Interest income and resultant yield information in the table has not been adjusted for tax equivalency. Averages are computed on the daily average balance for each month in the period divided by the number of days in the period. Yields and amounts earned include loan fees. Nonaccrual loans have been included in interest-earning assets for purposes of these calculations.
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Unaudited
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
822,547
$
9,465
4.60
%
$
815,212
$
8,810
4.32
%
Taxable investment securities
317,612
2,136
2.69
%
256,958
1,623
2.53
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
14,863
28
0.75
%
12,549
50
1.59
%
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits
27,984
3
0.04
%
18,857
4
0.08
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,183,006
11,632
3.93
%
1,103,576
10,487
3.80
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Other assets
83,028
79,901
Allowance for loan losses
(14,794
)
(10,969
)
Net unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale securities
2,209
(206
)
Total assets
$
1,253,449
$
1,172,302
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
94,654
$
81
0.34
%
$
80,636
$
45
0.22
%
Money management accounts
16,583
5
0.12
%
16,332
4
0.10
%
MMDA accounts
241,374
241
0.40
%
204,943
316
0.62
%
Savings and club accounts
126,511
42
0.13
%
99,909
22
0.09
%
Time deposits
358,634
785
0.88
%
416,190
1,229
1.18
%
Subordinated loans
29,496
411
5.57
%
15,148
191
5.04
%
Borrowings
78,892
276
1.40
%
73,655
369
2.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
946,144
1,841
0.78
%
906,813
2,176
0.96
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
189,951
158,600
Other liabilities
11,441
12,567
Total liabilities
1,147,536
1,077,980
Shareholders' equity
105,913
94,322
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
1,253,449
$
1,172,302
Net interest income
$
9,791
$
8,311
Net interest rate spread
3.15
%
2.84
%
Net interest margin
3.31
%
3.01
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
125.03
%
121.70
%
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Average
Unaudited
Average
Yield /
Average
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Cost
Balance
Interest
Cost
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
842,850
$
28,096
4.44
%
$
791,088
$
26,884
4.53
%
Taxable investment securities
310,098
6,438
2.77
%
245,228
4,998
2.72
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
12,631
99
1.05
%
7,839
109
1.85
%
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits
28,433
7
0.03
%
36,848
53
0.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,194,012
34,640
3.87
%
1,081,003
32,044
3.95
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Other assets
81,779
76,726
Allowance for loan losses
(13,962
)
(9,921
)
Net unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale securities
1,802
(629
)
Total assets
$
1,263,631
$
1,147,179
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
$
94,018
$
212
0.30
%
$
79,172
$
109
0.18
%
Money management accounts
16,059
13
0.11
%
15,450
14
0.12
%
MMDA accounts
238,507
737
0.41
%
200,529
1,072
0.71
%
Savings and club accounts
119,859
115
0.13
%
93,926
70
0.10
%
Time deposits
376,724
2,748
0.97
%
412,625
5,111
1.65
%
Subordinated loans
33,814
1,376
5.43
%
15,139
589
5.19
%
Borrowings
84,001
873
1.39
%
82,663
1,349
2.18
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
962,982
6,074
0.84
%
899,504
8,314
1.23
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
186,125
142,379
Other liabilities
11,660
12,487
Total liabilities
1,160,767
1,054,370
Shareholders' equity
102,864
92,809
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
1,263,631
$
1,147,179
Net interest income
$
28,566
$
23,730
Net interest rate spread
3.03
%
2.72
%
Net interest margin
3.19
%
2.93
%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
123.99
%
120.18
%
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)
Net interest income can also be analyzed in terms of the impact of changing interest rates on interest-earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, and changes in the volume or amount of these assets and liabilities. The following table represents the extent to which changes in interest rates and changes in the volume of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities have affected the Company’s interest income and interest expense during the years indicated. Information is provided in each category with respect to: (i) changes attributable to changes in volume (change in volume multiplied by prior rate); (ii) changes attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume); and (iii) total increase or decrease. Changes attributable to both rate and volume have been allocated ratably. Tax-exempt securities have not been adjusted for tax equivalency.
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021 vs. 2020
2021 vs. 2020
Increase/(Decrease) Due to
Increase/(Decrease) Due to
Total
Total
Unaudited
Increase
Increase
(In thousands)
Volume
Rate
(Decrease)
Volume
Rate
(Decrease)
Interest Income:
Loans
$
79
$
576
$
655
$
1,990
$
(778
)
$
1,212
Taxable investment securities
405
108
513
1,350
90
1,440
Tax-exempt investment securities
49
(71
)
(22
)
68
(78
)
(10
)
Interest-earning deposits
7
(8
)
(1
)
(10
)
(36
)
(46
)
Total interest income
540
605
1,145
3,398
(802
)
2,596
Interest Expense:
NOW accounts
9
27
36
23
80
103
Money management accounts
-
1
1
1
(2
)
(1
)
MMDA accounts
276
(351
)
(75
)
267
(602
)
(335
)
Savings and club accounts
7
13
20
22
23
45
Time deposits
(155
)
(289
)
(444
)
(413
)
(1,950
)
(2,363
)
Subordinated loans
198
22
220
759
28
787
Borrowings
152
(245
)
(93
)
36
(512
)
(476
)
Total interest expense
487
(822
)
(335
)
695
(2,935
)
(2,240
)
Net change in net interest income
$
53
$
1,427
$
1,480
$
2,703
$
2,133
$
4,836
The above information is preliminary and based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.
