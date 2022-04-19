Pathfinder Bancorp : Names James A. Dowd Interim President and CEO - Form 8-K

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Names James A. Dowd Interim President and CEO

OSWEGO, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PBHC), the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank (the "Bank"), announced the appointment of James A. Dowd as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Thomas W. Schneider announced his resignation as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of the organization. Mr. Schneider will simultaneously transition to a new position as Director of Capital Markets and Corporate Strategy. Contributing to the timing of the decision was Mr. Schneider's desire to seek a less time-consuming role due to recent health issues and personal loss. Mr. Schneider will work to ensure a smooth transition for the Company and intends to continue to contribute to the success of the Company in his new role.

Mr. Dowd joined Pathfinder Bank in 1994, as Controller and has since held many prominent roles within the organization. In 1999, he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer followed by Chief Operating Officer in 2017. Most recently, Mr. Dowd held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He has played a significant role in the physical expansion of the Bank into Onondaga County, adding three full-service brick-and-mortar branches and a loan production office in Utica, in Oneida County. Additionally, in the five years while acting as the Chief Operating Officer and overseeing branch operations, the Bank's deposits increased 73%, during which time Mr. Dowd also played an integral role in the Bank's increased brand recognition and enhanced reputation in new markets.

Chris R. Burritt, Chairman of the Board, commented, "Jim's contributions to Pathfinder have demonstrated that his unique combination of skills, experience, passion for the industry and masterful ability to develop people have positioned him to lead the Bank forward. His 28 years in the banking industry and highly-regarded community leadership will continue to contribute to the strategic execution of our growth initiatives. While Tom is leaving his position as CEO, he will continue to play a vital role in the Bank's long-term success. Since Jim joined the Bank in 1994, he has worked very closely with Tom and together they have helped grow the organization into what we know today. Going forward, Tom will serve as a valued resource for Jim."

Mr. Dowd stated, "I am humbled, honored and excited to accept the position of Interim President and CEO of Pathfinder. Tom Schneider has done a remarkable job preparing the organization for our next phase of growth. I am thankful he will continue to play an important role in the ongoing success of the Bank. I am looking forward to working with our executive team and our staff of tremendously dedicated professionals to find ways to continue to serve our customers and the communities we serve."



