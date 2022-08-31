Log in
    PBHC   US70319R1095

PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.

(PBHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
19.64 USD   +2.56%
05:40pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC)
NE
08/15PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Unaudited) (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/01PATHFINDER BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $3.3 Million - Form 8-K
PU
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC)

08/31/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2022) - Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/PBHC_Q222.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Well diversified portfolio with good credit quality
  • Improving profitability metrics
  • Simplified capital structure

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/135616_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135616


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,5 M - -
Net income 2021 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James A. Dowd Chief Financial Officer
Walter F. Rusnak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris R. Burritt Chairman
Daniel R. Phillips Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lloyd A. Stemple Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.11.53%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.75%335 516
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.38%273 921
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 291
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%167 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.19%156 150