  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PBHC   US70319R1095

PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.

(PBHC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:23 2022-12-13 am EST
18.90 USD   +1.50%
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Q3 2022
NE
11/14PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Unaudited) (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/14Tranche Update on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 29, 2016.
CI
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) Q3 2022

12/14/2022 | 10:35am EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2022) - Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/PBHC_3Q22.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Well diversified portfolio with good credit quality
  • Improving profitability metrics
  • Simplified capital structure

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/148021_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148021


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,5 M - -
Net income 2021 12,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 72,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,66x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 54,5%
Managers and Directors
James A. Dowd Chief Financial Officer
Walter F. Rusnak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Chris R. Burritt Chairman
Daniel R. Phillips Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lloyd A. Stemple Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.10.08%112
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.24%393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.39%262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 388