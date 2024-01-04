Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Pathfinder Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public, and investing such deposits, in loans secured by commercial and residential real estate, and commercial business and consumer assets other than real estate. The Company also invests in mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by United States Government sponsored enterprises, collateralized mortgage obligations and similar debt securities issued by both government sponsored entities and private (non-governmental) issuers, and asset-backed securities that are generally issued by private entities. Its loan portfolio includes municipal loans, home equity loans and lines and consumer loans. The Company operates over seven branch offices located in Oswego County, four branch offices in Onondaga County, and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.

Sector Banks