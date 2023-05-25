Pathfinder Minerals annual loss widens slightly

Pathfinder Minerals PLC - natural resources company with licences to mine heavy minerals sands in Mozambique - Reports results for 2022. Says pretax loss totalled GBP376,000, widened from GBP367,000 the year prior on zero revenue which was unchanged. Loss per share was unchanged at 7 pence. Chair Dennis Edmonds says: "Following the completion of the disposal of IM Minerals Ltd, which the company expects imminently, Acumen Advisory Group LLC will have a binding agreement with the company to progress the claim against the Government of Mozambique. If the claim is successful, Pathfinder stands to receive a substantial contingent payment." Further, continues to evaluate opportunities to find a suitable acquisition.

Current stock price: 0.47 pence, down 11% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 18%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.