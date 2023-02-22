Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pathfinder Minerals plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFP   GB00BYY0JQ23

PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC

(PFP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:24:19 2023-02-22 am EST
0.4715 GBX   -10.19%
Pathfinder Minerals extends date for sale of IM Minerals to March 21

02/22/2023 | 07:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Pathfinder Minerals PLC shares dropped on Wednesday, after it said it has extended its timeline for the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary IM Minerals Ltd.

Shares in the Mozambique-focused natural resources explorer were down 10% to 0.47 pence each in Wednesday around midday.

At the start of February, Pathfinder said it received a notice for the exercise of the exclusive option granted to Acumen Advisory Group LLC to buy IM Minerals Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder. The option agreement includes the rights to bring a claim against the government of Mozambique for the expropriation of mining concession 4623C.

Pathfinder explained that it is obligated to enter into a conditional binding sale & purchase agreement with Acumen Advisory, for the sale of IM Minerals on February 21.

This date has now been extended by mutual agreement to March 21.

Pathfinder said it is considering bringing forward its general meeting, so that the transaction can completed with minimum of disruption to the timeline.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,37 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2021 0,37 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,32 M 4,02 M 4,02 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Pathfinder Minerals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wilson Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Vernon Edmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan William Summers Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Richard Gasson Independent Non-Executive Director
David Taylor Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC10.53%4
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.26%61 033
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.13%57 488
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.39%10 895
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.43%10 348
ALLKEM LIMITED3.38%5 094