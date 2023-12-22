Pathfinder Minerals PLC - AIM cash shell seeking reverse takeover - Raises GBP1.3 million by way of a subscription through the issue of 425.0 million new ordinary shares at 0.30 pence per share. Says it has made an application for the shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, and admission is expected to occur on or around December 27.

Current stock price: 0.25 pence

12-month change: down 99%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

