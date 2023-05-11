Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pathfinder Minerals plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFP   GB00BYY0JQ23

PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC

(PFP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.5000 GBX    0.00%
02:38pPathfinder Minerals targets acquisition after sealing sale
AN
04/12Pathfinder extends longstop date for IM Minerals disposal
AN
04/12Pathfinder Minerals Enters Agreement to Extend Longstop Date for Unit Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pathfinder Minerals targets acquisition after sealing sale

05/11/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pathfinder Minerals PLC - natural resources company with licences to mine heavy minerals sands in Mozambique - Confirms disposal of IM Minerals Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder, to Acumen Advisory Group was approved by shareholders at its general meeting held on Thursday. Adds on completion of the disposal, the company will cease to own substantially all of its existing business activities or assets and will be classified as an AIM Rule 15 cash shell. As such, company will be required to make an acquisition or acquisitions which constitute a reverse takeover within six months to avoid shares being suspended. States board is evaluating opportunities in the sectors it considers appropriate, seeking to identify one or more projects or assets which the company can acquire.

Current stock price: 0.48 pence, down 3.8% in London on Thursday

12-month change: down 16%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC
02:38pPathfinder Minerals targets acquisition after sealing sale
AN
04/12Pathfinder extends longstop date for IM Minerals disposal
AN
04/12Pathfinder Minerals Enters Agreement to Extend Longstop Date for Unit Sale
MT
03/22Pathfinder Minerals Enters Deal to Sell IM Minerals; Stock Surges 18%
MT
03/22AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Pathfinder finds way forward in Mozambique
AN
03/22Pathfinder Minerals shares rise on sale and purchase deal with Acumen
AN
03/22Acumen Advisory Group LLC signed an agreement to acquire IM Minerals Limited from Pathf..
CI
02/22Pathfinder Minerals extends date for sale of IM Minerals to March 21
AN
02/01FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% as Market Awaits Fed Meeting
DJ
02/01Tesco Could Make Further Acquisitions Given Robust Free Cash Flow
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,37 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net cash 2021 0,37 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,16 M 3,99 M 3,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Pathfinder Minerals plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Wilson Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Vernon Edmonds Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan William Summers Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Richard Gasson Independent Non-Executive Director
David Taylor Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHFINDER MINERALS PLC5.26%4
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.40%57 612
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-4.63%51 942
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.3.87%10 583
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.33%10 331
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-9.37%9 491
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer