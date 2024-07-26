Rome Resources PLC - tin projects in North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of Congo - Starts trading on AIM market in London with a market capitalisation of GBP14.6 million. The listing is the result of a reverse takeover of Rome Resources Ltd by AIM cash shell Pathfinder Minerals PLC. As part of the relisting, Rome Resources raises GBP4.0 million from the issue of 1.33 billion new share at 0.30 pence each. "Today marks a new beginning and we are hugely pleased to have successfully delivered Rome Resources to London's AIM market," says Chief Executive Officer Paul Barrett.

He adds: "The fundraise demonstrates the appetite amongst investors for the projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and enables us to advance exploration workstreams, as we seek to move the projects up the value chain. Our firm view is that Bisie North has the potential to be a highly strategic tin project to global supply."

Current stock price: 0.31p

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

