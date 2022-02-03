Log in
Pathfinder Resources : Bloom Lake Project Sampling Results

02/03/2022
  • February 2022

High Grade Sampling Results from

Bloom Lake Project

  • High Grade copper and cobalt assays have been recorded from a grab sampling campaign at Pathfinder's 100% owned Bloom Lake Project in Gowganda, North-Eastern Ontario, Canada.
  • 14 Samples have been collected from both outcropping veins and from loose material proximal to historical trenches, adits, and shafts.
  • The better results included:
    o sample 860478 with 38.4% Cu, 0.447% Co, and 2,670g/t Ag o sample 860470 with 8.92% Cu, 0.47% Co, and 164g/t Ag o sample 860471 with 3.41% Cu, 3.15% Co and 2.84% Ni
    o sample 860482 with 3.06% Cu, 1.87% Co, 2.5% Ni and 15.1%
    Zn
  • The sampling campaign has further confirmed the geochemical fingerprint of the veins at Bloom Lake, as high grade copper and cobalt with accessory zinc.
  • Minimum expenditure requirements have been met by Pathfinder to maintain the Bloom Lake Project in good standing.

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (Pathfinder, PF1 or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 surface sampling program completed at the Bloom Lake project, in Canada.

Results of the 2021 Bloom Lake Sampling Campaign

The 2021 sampling campaign at Bloom Lake tested the narrow outcropping vein system, which has previously had trenches and mini-pits excavated in previous exploration programmes. The location is remote and accessible on a seasonal basis.

All 14 Samples recorded significantly anomalous results which confirmed the veins as having a geochemical footprint of high copper and cobalt values with accessory zinc. Grab samples were selective in nature, and the reported mineralization and assay results may not be representative.

Figure 1: Bloom Lake project map with sampling positions

- END -
Au
ppb
18
25
733
9
8
<5
7
12
8
29
12
43
92
32
Bi
ppm
17
630
9,000
7
139
11
9
<2
<2
<2
5
59
74
39
Pb
ppm
17
20
84
5
9
36
71
14
6
32
133
52
20
374
Zn
ppm
39
16
15
18
19
108
47
58
30
2,260
452
143
77
15,100
Ag
ppm
2.8
164
66.7
1.6
27.8
2.5
2.2
<0.2
0.2
2,670
120
133
446
142
Co Cu Ni
ppm ppm ppm
391 4,440 37
4,700 89,200 878
31,500 34,100 2,840
258 1,920 46
340 21,000 108
1,490 212 278
97 138 16
20 142 43
6548 29
4,470 384,000 436
1,120 47,800 149
18,900 11,700 2,770
13,500 55,400 1,660
18,700 30,600 2,550
Figure 2: Bloom Lake 2021 Sample results
Analyte Symbol Unit Symbol
860469
860470
860471
860472
860473
860474
860475
860476
860477
860478
860479
860480
860481
860482

onlyuseA list of the samples noting the locations is attached as Appendix A to this announcement. All samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd in Timmins, Ontario. ActLabs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 ,CALA, CCIL by Standards Council of Canada.

personalGold (Au) results were determined by 30g fire assay, Actlabs method 1A2. A separate sample split was assayed by method 1E3, qua regia digest then multi-elementICP-OES for a full suite of trace elements. Silver (Ag), Cobalt (Co), Copper (Cu) and Zinc (Zn) results were additionally determined by method 8-AR which is also aqua regia ICP-OES but uses dilution appropriate to

determine higher grade materials.

All of the assays are partial because of the aqua regia digest; however, they are close to total for sulphide minerals and are appropriate in the context of exploration grab samples.

Bloom Lake Project Geology and History

The Bloom Lake Project is located peripheral to a cluster of former high- grade silver-cobalt mines at Gowganda, 85km northwest of the town of Cobalt, which operated from 1910 to 1989 and where historic production from this region in the period up to the end of 1969 is reported as having been 60.2 million ounces of silver and 1.3 million pounds of cobalt.

The mineralisation within the Cobalt-Gowganda mine district comprises calcite-quartz vein systems containing native silver and cobalt-nickel-iron minerals that infill vertical fractures within the Nipissing Diabase, a set of sub-horizontal intrusive sills of dolerite-gabbro that act as host rock. The three claim blocks target the Nipissing Diabase and documented mineral occurrences within it.

The properties include mineral showings, old mine shafts and adits, yet little if any modern exploration has taken place for silver-cobalt mineralisation. Within the Bloom Lake claim block, the MDI database refers to grab samples taken in 1998 that yielded 219 to 603 g/t silver, 0.3 to 0.9% cobalt and 11.0 to 14.7% copper.

This announcement has been approved by the Board of Pathfinder Resources Ltd.

Hugh Callaghan | Managing Director

Phone: +61 8 6109 6689

Email: info@pathfinderresources.com.au

www.pathfinderresources.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed by Dr. Stephen Windle, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr. Windle has relied on information provided by Mr Joerg Kleinboeck, the owner and principal of JMK Exploration Consulting., who have been engaged by Pathfinder Resources Ltd as consultant geologists. Mr Kleinboeck has been engaged by Pathfinder (formerly Winmar Resources) since 2018, and acted as Competent Person for a previous Bloom Lake information release in August, 2018.

Dr. Windle is a director of Pathfinder Resources limited. Dr Windle has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Windle consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statements

Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Appendix A - Full list of Samples

Au

Ag

Co

Cu

Ni

Pb

Zn

Bi

Easting

Northing

Rock Type

Mineralization

Description

ppb

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

524462

5289431

Nipissing Diabase

2-3% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom, and malachite

sample taken from upper south wall of shaft

18

2.8

391

4440

37

17

39

17

524566

5289423

Nipissing Diabase

2% bornite, chalcopyrite, malachite

sample taken from rock pile beside shaft

25

164

4700

89200

878

20

16

630

524570

5289422

Nipissing Diabase

cobalt bloom along weathered surfaces

Sample taken from rock pile beside shaft

733

66.7

31500

34100

2840

84

15

9000

524591

5289450

Nipissing Diabase

2-3% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom, and malachite

sample taken from small pit within 260 deg orientated

9

1.6

258

1920

46

5

18

7

524595

5289448

Nipissing Diabase

2-3% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom, and malachite

sample taken from small pit within 260 deg orientated

8

27.8

340

21000

108

9

19

139

524564

5289443

Nipissing Diabase

cobalt bloom along weathered surfaces

sample taken from small pit

< 5

2.5

1490

212

278

36

108

11

524564

5289443

Nipissing Diabase

2-3% chalcopyrite

sample taken from outcrop

7

2.2

97

138

16

71

47

9

524251

5288430

Nipissing Diabase

no visible mineralization

sample taken of calcite vein within a small pit

12

< 0.2

20

142

43

14

58

< 2

524434

5288824

Nipissing Diabase

no visible mineralization

8cm wide calcite vein in deep 3mx3m pit, veins orientated

8

0.2

65

48

29

6

30

< 2

524477

5289626

Nipissing Diabase

1% bornite and chalcopyrite

vertical calcite vein in trench orientated at 280 deg, vein is

29

2670

4470

384000

436

32

2260

< 2

524476

5289625

Nipissing Diabase

1% bornite and chalcopyrite

sample taken along north-side of trench

12

120

1120

47800

149

133

452

5

524477

5289628

Nipissing Diabase

1% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom

sample taken along south-side of trench

43

133

18900

11700

2770

52

143

59

524474

5289615

Nipissing Diabase

2-3% bornite, chalcopyrite, along with cobalt bloom

sample taken of exposed vein in trench

92

446

13500

55400

1660

20

77

74

524480

5289627

Nipissing Diabase

2-3% bornite, chalcopyrite, along with cobalt bloom

sample taken from rock pile

32

142

18700

30600

2550

374

15100

39

Disclaimer

Pathfinder Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
