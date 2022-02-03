Pathfinder Resources : Bloom Lake Project Sampling Results 02/03/2022 | 05:05pm EST Send by mail :

High Grade Sampling Results from Bloom Lake Project High Grade copper and cobalt assays have been recorded from a grab sampling campaign at Pathfinder's 100% owned Bloom Lake Project in Gowganda, North-Eastern Ontario, Canada.

North-Eastern Ontario, Canada. 14 Samples have been collected from both outcropping veins and from loose material proximal to historical trenches, adits, and shafts.

The better results included:

o sample 860478 with 38.4% Cu, 0.447% Co, and 2,670g/t Ag o sample 860470 with 8.92% Cu, 0.47% Co, and 164g/t Ag o sample 860471 with 3.41% Cu, 3.15% Co and 2.84% Ni

o sample 860482 with 3.06% Cu, 1.87% Co, 2.5% Ni and 15.1%

Zn

Minimum expenditure requirements have been met by Pathfinder to maintain the Bloom Lake Project in good standing. Pathfinder Resources Ltd (Pathfinder, PF1 or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 surface sampling program completed at the Bloom Lake project, in Canada. Results of the 2021 Bloom Lake Sampling Campaign The 2021 sampling campaign at Bloom Lake tested the narrow outcropping vein system, which has previously had trenches and mini-pits excavated in previous exploration programmes. The location is remote and accessible on a seasonal basis. All 14 Samples recorded significantly anomalous results which confirmed the veins as having a geochemical footprint of high copper and cobalt values with accessory zinc. Grab samples were selective in nature, and the reported mineralization and assay results may not be representative. For personal use only 2 Figure 1: Bloom Lake project map with sampling positions Level 9, 182 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 T. +61 (8) 6109 6689 E. info@pathfinderresources.com.au - END - Au ppb 18 25 733 9 8 <5 7 12 8 29 12 43 92 32 Bi ppm 17 630 9,000 7 139 11 9 <2 <2 <2 5 59 74 39 Pb ppm 17 20 84 5 9 36 71 14 6 32 133 52 20 374 Zn ppm 39 16 15 18 19 108 47 58 30 2,260 452 143 77 15,100 Ag ppm 2.8 164 66.7 1.6 27.8 2.5 2.2 <0.2 0.2 2,670 120 133 446 142 Co Cu Ni ppm ppm ppm 391 4,440 37 4,700 89,200 878 31,500 34,100 2,840 258 1,920 46 340 21,000 108 1,490 212 278 97 138 16 20 142 43 65 48 29 4,470 384,000 436 1,120 47,800 149 18,900 11,700 2,770 13,500 55,400 1,660 18,700 30,600 2,550 Figure 2: Bloom Lake 2021 Sample results Analyte Symbol Unit Symbol 860469 860470 860471 860472 860473 860474 860475 860476 860477 860478 860479 860480 860481 860482 onlyuseA list of the samples noting the locations is attached as Appendix A to this announcement. All samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd in Timmins, Ontario. ActLabs is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 ,CALA, CCIL by Standards Council of Canada. personalGold (Au) results were determined by 30g fire assay, Actlabs method 1A2. A separate sample split was assayed by method 1E3, qua regia digest then multi-elementICP-OES for a full suite of trace elements. Silver (Ag), Cobalt (Co), Copper (Cu) and Zinc (Zn) results were additionally determined by method 8-AR which is also aqua regia ICP-OES but uses dilution appropriate to determine higher grade materials. All of the assays are partial because of the aqua regia digest; however, they are close to total for sulphide minerals and are appropriate in the context of exploration grab samples. Bloom Lake Project Geology and History The Bloom Lake Project is located peripheral to a cluster of former high- grade silver-cobalt mines at Gowganda, 85km northwest of the town of Cobalt, which operated from 1910 to 1989 and where historic production from this region in the period up to the end of 1969 is reported as having been 60.2 million ounces of silver and 1.3 million pounds of cobalt. The mineralisation within the Cobalt-Gowganda mine district comprises calcite-quartz vein systems containing native silver and cobalt-nickel-iron minerals that infill vertical fractures within the Nipissing Diabase, a set of sub-horizontal intrusive sills of dolerite-gabbro that act as host rock. The three claim blocks target the Nipissing Diabase and documented mineral occurrences within it. The properties include mineral showings, old mine shafts and adits, yet little if any modern exploration has taken place for silver-cobalt mineralisation. Within the Bloom Lake claim block, the MDI database refers to grab samples taken in 1998 that yielded 219 to 603 g/t silver, 0.3 to 0.9% cobalt and 11.0 to 14.7% copper. ForThis announcement has been approved by the Board of Pathfinder Resources Ltd. or further information, please contact: Hugh Callaghan | Managing Director Phone: +61 8 6109 6689 Email: info@pathfinderresources.com.au www.pathfinderresources.com.au 3 Level 9, 182 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 T. +61 (8) 6109 6689 E. info@pathfinderresources.com.au For personal use only Competent Persons Statement The information in this release that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed by Dr. Stephen Windle, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr. Windle has relied on information provided by Mr Joerg Kleinboeck, the owner and principal of JMK Exploration Consulting., who have been engaged by Pathfinder Resources Ltd as consultant geologists. Mr Kleinboeck has been engaged by Pathfinder (formerly Winmar Resources) since 2018, and acted as Competent Person for a previous Bloom Lake information release in August, 2018. Dr. Windle is a director of Pathfinder Resources limited. Dr Windle has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Windle consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Forward Looking Statements Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", and "guidance", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management's good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company's business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company's control. Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 4 Level 9, 182 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 T. +61 (8) 6109 6689 E. info@pathfinderresources.com.au Appendix A - Full list of Samples only Au Ag Co Cu Ni Pb Zn Bi Easting Northing Rock Type Mineralization Description ppb ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm 524462 5289431 Nipissing Diabase 2-3% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom, and malachite sample taken from upper south wall of shaft 18 2.8 391 4440 37 17 39 17 524566 5289423 Nipissing Diabase 2% bornite, chalcopyrite, malachite sample taken from rock pile beside shaft 25 164 4700 89200 878 20 16 630 524570 5289422 Nipissing Diabase cobalt bloom along weathered surfaces Sample taken from rock pile beside shaft 733 66.7 31500 34100 2840 84 15 9000 524591 5289450 Nipissing Diabase 2-3% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom, and malachite sample taken from small pit within 260 deg orientated 9 1.6 258 1920 46 5 18 7 524595 5289448 Nipissing Diabase 2-3% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom, and malachite sample taken from small pit within 260 deg orientated 8 27.8 340 21000 108 9 19 139 524564 5289443 Nipissing Diabase cobalt bloom along weathered surfaces sample taken from small pit < 5 2.5 1490 212 278 36 108 11 For personal use 524564 5289443 Nipissing Diabase 2-3% chalcopyrite sample taken from outcrop 7 2.2 97 138 16 71 47 9 524251 5288430 Nipissing Diabase no visible mineralization sample taken of calcite vein within a small pit 12 < 0.2 20 142 43 14 58 < 2 524434 5288824 Nipissing Diabase no visible mineralization 8cm wide calcite vein in deep 3mx3m pit, veins orientated 8 0.2 65 48 29 6 30 < 2 524477 5289626 Nipissing Diabase 1% bornite and chalcopyrite vertical calcite vein in trench orientated at 280 deg, vein is 29 2670 4470 384000 436 32 2260 < 2 524476 5289625 Nipissing Diabase 1% bornite and chalcopyrite sample taken along north-side of trench 12 120 1120 47800 149 133 452 5 524477 5289628 Nipissing Diabase 1% chalcopyrite, cobalt bloom sample taken along south-side of trench 43 133 18900 11700 2770 52 143 59 524474 5289615 Nipissing Diabase 2-3% bornite, chalcopyrite, along with cobalt bloom sample taken of exposed vein in trench 92 446 13500 55400 1660 20 77 74 524480 5289627 Nipissing Diabase 2-3% bornite, chalcopyrite, along with cobalt bloom sample taken from rock pile 32 142 18700 30600 2550 374 15100 39 5 Level 9, 182 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 T. +61 (8) 6109 6689 E. info@pathfinderresources.com.au This is an excerpt of the original content. 