Interests in Mining Tenements at 30 September 2021

Western Australia1 M47/1450 Granted 70% Canada, Bloom Lake 221266, 221267, 229223 Granted 100% 243759, 251792, 251793 251794, 287807, 308044 325202, 336173, 582713 582714 Argentina2 168-L-1939 Granted 100% 66-C-2005 Granted 100% 28-L-2011 Pending approval 100%

Pathfinder's interest in the Hamersley Iron Ore Project is by way of an unincorporated joint venture with Lockett Fe Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Cazaly Resources Ltd. Pathfinder's interest in the Tenements located in the La Rioja Province in Argentina are held through its wholly owned subsidiaries Blue Gold Mining Pty Ltd (BGM) and Sandrino Gold Pty Ltd (SG) which, through their respective Argentine subsidiaries Tres Elementos SA (TESA) and Tecno Minera SA (TMSA), collectively own the Tenements the subject of the King Tut Project.

Compliance Statement

This announcement contains information relating to a Mineral Resource in respect of the Hamersley Iron Ore Project extracted from an ASX market announcement entitled "Hamersley Iron Ore Project Mineral Resource JORC Code 2012" released by Pathfinder on 23 February 2021 and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). The original market announcement is available to view on www.pathfinderresources.com.au and www.asx.com.au. Pathfinder is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources (as that term is defined in the JORC Code) that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Forward Looking Statements

