  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Pathfinder Ventures Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOIT.P   CA25471X1042

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC.

(DOIT.P)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTV New Listing Alert Video: Pathfinder Ventures Inc. - RV Resorts & Communities

11/19/2021 | 12:40pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV) - Now trading on the TSX venture exchange under the ticker symbol RV.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/new-listing-alert-pathfinder-ventures-rv-resorts-communities-btv-investing-alert/

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov 22nd to Dec 5th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV: RV)

About Pathfinder Ventures:

Pathfinder Ventures Inc. is developing a network of premier branded, upscale and family-friendly RV parks and campgrounds under the "Pathfinder Camp Resorts" name. Pathfinder currently has three camp resorts located in B.C. and is focused on growing its network through both acquisitions and new construction. The Corporation is taking advantage of the rapidly growing market of Canadians who want to experience the great outdoors in an RV.

https://pathfinderventures.ca/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104368


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,11  0,09  0,09 
Net income 2020 -0,67 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 3,66 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 8,40 M 8,39 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joe Bleackley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darren Prins Chief Financial Officer
Stan Duckworth Chief Operating Officer
Mike Iverson Director
Leonard William Brownlie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC.0.00%8
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.05%50 719
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.29.06%40 022
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-1.52%23 446
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD.11.05%21 132
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED6.40%15 654