Take time out to listen and learn from the experts as you evaluate your embedded finance strategy. Here their perspectives on navigating market entry, partnerships and future trends.
Anthony Sharett, President, Pathward, N.A. leads the discussion.
Panelists include:
• Sunil Sachdev, Head of Embedded Finance, Fiserv
• Matt Frye, Head of Product, Dash Solutions
• Dan Rosen, Founder & General Partner, Commerce Ventures
